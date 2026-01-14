SmartPanel EA

SmartPanel EA MT5 v1.0

Hello trader! Ready to meet an EA that makes your trading easier and cooler?
Introducing the latest EA Display Panel packed with powerful features!

🔹 Key Features That Make Trading Effortless

1. All-in-One Trading Panel

Modern, sleek dashboard with all essential info at a glance:

  • Real-time account info: Balance, Equity, Today’s Profit

  • Separate Buy & Sell position tracking with P/L

  • One screen, everything visible. No tab hopping.

2. One-Click Trading Buttons

Instant execution with a single click:

  • BUY – Open buy instantly

  • SELL – Open sell instantly

  • CLOSE BUY – Close all buy positions

  • CLOSE SELL – Close all sell positions

  • CLOSE PROFIT – Close profitable trades only

  • CLOSE LOSS – Close losing trades only

  • CLOSE ALL – Close everything at once

3. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)

One of the coolest features:

  • Trend analysis for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 in one panel

  • Auto indicators: RSI, MACD, Moving Average

  • Clear signals: BUY, SELL, or WAIT

  • Auto-refresh every 30 seconds
    Perfect for entry confirmation.

4. Lot Size Adjuster

Easy and flexible lot control:

  • 9 preset lot sizes (0.01 to 5.00)

  • +/- buttons for manual adjustment per 0.01

  • Sync across all charts using Global Variables
    No more manual typing.

5. 4 Cool Theme Options

Bored of the same look? Choose your style:

  • Dark – Elegant and eye-friendly

  • Light – Clean and bright

  • Ocean – Calm ocean blue

  • Purple – Stylish and unique

One click, instant theme change. All panels adapt automatically.

6. Detailed Trading Info

  • Real-time spread

  • Connection ping

  • Account leverage

  • Margin level

  • Free margin

  • Total swap

  • Server date & time

  • Account ID & broker name

7. Global Control System

  • Control EA from other charts

  • Lot size synchronization across charts
    Ideal for multi-chart traders.

8. Real-Time Status Monitoring

  • Active buy & sell positions count

  • Total running lot volume

  • P/L per position type

  • Today’s profit

Fast & Lightweight
Accurate
Customizable
Multi-Chart Ready
Professional Look

Note: This EA is a trading support tool, not an auto-trading robot. All trading decisions remain in your hands. Always apply proper money management and risk management.


