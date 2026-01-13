Institutional Volume Profile
VP-MTF PRO - Institutional Volume Profile Multi-Timeframe
OVERVIEW
VP-MTF PRO is a professional-grade Volume Profile indicator designed for serious traders who want institutional-level analysis. It combines multi-timeframe volume profiling with automated signal generation, VPOC migration tracking, and HVN/LVN detection to give you a complete picture of market structure.
This indicator helps you identify high-probability trade setups by analyzing where the most volume has traded (Value Area) and aligning your entries with the higher timeframe trend.
KEY FEATURES
📊 MULTI-TIMEFRAME VOLUME PROFILE
• Current timeframe volume profile with customizable resolution
• Higher timeframe (HTF) volume profile overlay
• Automatic HTF alignment detection for trend confirmation
📍 VALUE AREA ANALYSIS (VAH/VAL/VPOC)
• Configurable Value Area percentage (default 70%)
• VPOC (Point of Control) - highest volume price level
• VAH (Value Area High) - upper boundary of value area
• VAL (Value Area Low) - lower boundary of value area
• Visual zone fill for easy identification
📈 VPOC MIGRATION TRACKING
• Track VPOC movement direction (UP/DOWN/NEUTRAL)
• Migration speed indicator (FAST/MEDIUM/SLOW)
• Historical VPOC levels display
• Migration trail visualization
• Consecutive streak counter
🎯 HVN/LVN DETECTION
• High Volume Nodes (HVN) - strong support/resistance zones
• Low Volume Nodes (LVN) - fast price movement zones
• Customizable threshold settings
• Both current TF and HTF detection
📡 AUTOMATED SIGNAL GENERATION
• Rule-based LONG/SHORT signals
• No priority - pure condition-based logic
• Confidence scoring system (LOW/MEDIUM/HIGH)
• Automatic SL calculation using ATR
• Multiple TP levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) with R:R ratios
• HTF alignment requirement option
📋 PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
• Real-time price position analysis
• HTF and current TF data display
• Trade/Signal status with P&L tracking
• Migration direction and streak info
⏱️ RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAME SETTINGS
Choose your trading style and use these optimal settings:
┌─────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────────────┐
│ TRADING STYLE │ CHART TF │ HTF SETTING │ TYPICAL HOLD TIME │
├─────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┤
│ SCALPING │ M5 │ H1 │ 5-30 minutes │
│ INTRADAY │ M15 │ H4 │ 1-4 hours │
│ DAY TRADING │ H1 │ H4 │ 4-8 hours │
│ SWING TRADING │ H4 │ D1 │ 1-5 days │
│ POSITION │ D1 │ W1 │ Weeks to months │
└─────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────────────┘
⚠️ IMPORTANT: HTF must always be higher than your chart timeframe!
📊 SIGNAL CONDITIONS EXPLAINED
🟢 LONG SIGNAL TRIGGERS:
• Price near VAL (Value Area Low) + HTF Bullish alignment
• Price below VPOC + Inside Value Area + HTF Bullish alignment
🔴 SHORT SIGNAL TRIGGERS:
• Price near VAH (Value Area High) + HTF Bearish alignment
• Price above VPOC + Inside Value Area + HTF Bearish alignment
⭐ CONFIDENCE SCORING:
• LOW (1-2 points): Basic conditions met
• MEDIUM (3-4 points): Multiple confirmations
• HIGH (5+ points): Strong setup with full alignment
Confidence is calculated based on:
• Near VAL/VAH: +2 points
• Discount/Premium Zone: +1 point
• HTF Alignment: +2 points
• Migration Alignment: +1 point
• HVN Proximity: +1 point
🎚️ KEY SETTINGS GUIDE
PROXIMITY PERCENTAGE (Zone Entry Trigger):
• 0.2% - 0.3%: Very precise entries, fewer signals
• 0.3% - 0.5%: Balanced approach (RECOMMENDED)
• 0.5% - 0.8%: More signals, wider entry zone
ATR MULTIPLIER (Stop Loss Distance):
• 1.0x - 1.5x: Tight stops, higher risk of stop-outs
• 1.5x - 2.0x: Normal markets (RECOMMENDED)
• 2.0x - 3.0x: Volatile markets (Gold, Crypto, News events)
VALUE AREA PERCENTAGE:
• 60%: Tighter value area, more precise levels
• 70%: Standard institutional setting (RECOMMENDED)
• 80%: Wider value area, broader zones
TP RISK:REWARD RATIOS:
• TP1: 1.5 R:R (Conservative first target)
• TP2: 2.5 R:R (Main profit target)
• TP3: 4.0 R:R (Extended runner target)
HVN/LVN THRESHOLDS:
• HVN Threshold 1.5x: Standard detection
• LVN Threshold 0.5x: Standard detection
• Increase HVN for fewer, stronger zones
• Decrease LVN for more gap detection
🏆 BEST PRACTICES
✅ TIP 1: QUALITY OVER QUANTITY
Wait for HIGH confidence signals. They have the best win rate.
✅ TIP 2: ALWAYS CHECK HTF ALIGNMENT
Trade with the trend. HTF alignment significantly improves success rate.
✅ TIP 3: USE VALUE AREA AS S/R
VAH acts as resistance, VAL acts as support. Price respects these levels.
✅ TIP 4: VPOC IS A MAGNET
Price tends to return to VPOC. Use this for target placement.
✅ TIP 5: UNDERSTAND HVN vs LVN
HVN = Strong zones where price consolidates (good for reversals)
LVN = Weak zones where price moves fast (good for breakouts)
✅ TIP 6: WATCH VPOC MIGRATION
If VPOC is migrating UP with price above it = Bullish
If VPOC is migrating DOWN with price below it = Bearish
✅ TIP 7: USE MULTIPLE TPs
Take partial profits at TP1, move SL to breakeven, let rest run to TP2/TP3
⚠️ IMPORTANT WARNINGS
⚠️ WARNING 1: AVOID NEWS EVENTS
Major news can invalidate volume profile levels. Check economic calendar.
⚠️ WARNING 2: HTF > CHART TF
Always ensure your HTF setting is higher than your chart timeframe.
Example: If on M15 chart, use H1 or H4 as HTF (not M5 or M15)
⚠️ WARNING 3: BACKTEST FIRST
Always backtest on demo account before using with real money.
⚠️ WARNING 4: NOT A HOLY GRAIL
No indicator guarantees profits. Use proper risk management.
⚠️ WARNING 5: MARKET CONDITIONS MATTER
Works best in ranging/mean-reverting markets. Be cautious in strong trends.
📦 COMPLETE FEATURE LIST
VOLUME PROFILE:
✓ Current timeframe volume profile
✓ Higher timeframe volume profile
✓ Customizable resolution (50-200)
✓ Adjustable period count
✓ Volume bar visualization
VALUE AREA:
✓ VPOC line with extension options
✓ VAH/VAL lines
✓ Value Area zone fill
✓ Customizable VA percentage (60-80%)
✓ HTF Value Area overlay
HVN/LVN:
✓ Automatic HVN detection
✓ Automatic LVN detection
✓ Current TF and HTF zones
✓ Customizable thresholds
✓ Multiple display styles
VPOC MIGRATION:
✓ Migration direction tracking
✓ Migration speed indicator
✓ Historical VPOC levels
✓ Migration trail visualization
✓ Consecutive streak counter
✓ Direction arrows on chart
SIGNALS:
✓ Automated LONG/SHORT signals
✓ Independent condition evaluation
✓ Confidence scoring system
✓ ATR-based Stop Loss
✓ Multiple Take Profit levels (TP1/TP2/TP3)
✓ Risk:Reward calculation
✓ HTF alignment requirement option
DASHBOARD:
✓ Real-time data display
✓ Price position analysis
✓ HTF and current TF info
✓ Signal/Trade status
✓ P&L tracking
✓ Migration info
✓ Compact design
✓ Multiple style options
CUSTOMIZATION:
✓ All colors customizable
✓ Multiple dashboard positions
✓ Dashboard styles (Modern Dark, Light, Neon, Classic, Minimal)
✓ Line styles (Solid, Dashed, Dotted)
✓ Show/Hide individual elements
✓ Compact mode option
INPUT PARAMETERS
TIMEFRAME SETTINGS:
• HTF Timeframe Selection (M1 to Monthly)
• Show Current TF Profile (true/false)
• Show HTF Profile (true/false)
PERIOD SETTINGS:
• Number of Periods (3-500)
• Calculation Resolution (50-200)
• Show S/R Since (2-45)
• HTF Periods to Analyze (5-50)
DISPLAY OPTIONS:
• 24-Hour Market mode
• Show Volume Bars
• Show VPOC/VAH/VAL/High/Low Lines
• Show Labels
• VPOC Extension options
DASHBOARD SETTINGS:
• Position (9 options)
• Size (Tiny/Small)
• Style (5 themes)
• Transparency
• Compact Mode
VALUE AREA SETTINGS:
• Show Value Area
• Show Zone Fill
• VA Percentage (60-80%)
• Show HTF Value Area
HVN/LVN SETTINGS:
• Show HVN/LVN Zones
• Show HTF HVN/LVN
• HVN Threshold
• LVN Threshold
• Display Style
VPOC MIGRATION:
• Show Migration
• Show Trail
• Show Historical VPOCs
• History Count
• Line Style
• Show Arrows
SIGNAL SETTINGS:
• Show Signals
• ATR Period
• ATR Multiplier
• TP1/TP2/TP3 R:R Ratios
• Proximity Percentage
• Require HTF Alignment
COLORS:
• All elements have customizable colors
SUPPORTED MARKETS
✓ Forex (All pairs)
✓ Gold (XAUUSD)
✓ Silver (XAGUSD)
✓ Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.)
✓ Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.)
✓ Commodities (Oil, Natural Gas, etc.)
✓ Stocks (All CFDs)
Works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly.
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
• MetaTrader 5 (Build 2500 or higher recommended)
• Any broker with MT5 support
• Minimum 4GB RAM recommended for smooth operation
• Works on Windows, Mac (via Wine), and VPS
CHANGELOG
Version 1.00 (Initial Release):
• Complete Volume Profile with MTF support
• Value Area calculation (VAH/VAL/VPOC)
• HVN/LVN zone detection
• VPOC Migration tracking
• Automated signal generation
• Professional dashboard
• Full customization options
SUPPORT
For support, custom development, or feature requests:
👤 Developer: RizwanFxCoder
🌐 MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rizwanfxcoder
📧 Contact via MQL5 private message
DISCLAIMER
Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is a tool
to assist in analysis and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk
management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
