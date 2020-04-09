Bneu Trade Journal

BNEU Trade Journal (Free Version) is a native MQL5 utility for MetaTrader 5 that automatically logs and analyzes your trading history. Track your last 100 trades with basic performance statistics, key metrics, and export your data to CSV. This free tool is perfect for traders starting their journaling journey.

Full Description

Overview

The BNEU Trade Journal (Free Version) provides essential trade tracking and analytics for MetaTrader 5 traders. This native MQL5 tool automatically captures your trading activity and presents key performance metrics in an easy-to-use, draggable panel directly within your terminal.

Key Features

  • Automatic Trade Capture: Logs all closed trades from your MT5 account history automatically

  • Basic Performance Dashboard: View key metrics including total trades, win rate, net profit, and profit factor

  • Limited Trade History: Stores and displays your last 100 closed trades for analysis

  • Trade History Table: See detailed information for each trade including date, symbol, type, lots, profit/loss, and result

  • CSV Export: Export your last 100 trades to CSV format for external analysis

  • Basic Statistics: Calculates essential performance metrics including total trades, win/loss count, average win/loss, and largest win/loss

  • Draggable Interface: Fully movable panel that can be positioned anywhere on your chart

  • Magic Number Filtering: Filter trades by expert advisor magic number (optional)

  • Manual Refresh: Update trade data on demand with the refresh button

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Language: 100% Native MQL5 (no DLLs or external dependencies)

  • Compatibility: Works with any MT5 broker account

  • Updates: Automatic updates within the MQL5 ecosystem

How It Works

  1. Attach the BNEU Trade Journal to any chart in your MetaTrader 5 terminal

  2. The panel automatically appears and begins loading your trade history

  3. The journal captures your last 100 closed trades from your account history

  4. View your performance metrics in the dashboard section

  5. Scroll through your trade history in the detailed table

  6. Use the export button to save your last 100 trades as a CSV file

Input Parameters

Panel Settings

  • InpPanelX  - Panel X position (default: 20)

  • InpPanelY  - Panel Y position (default: 20)

Trade Capture

  • InpAutoCapture  - Auto capture all trades (default: true)

  • InpMagicNumber  - Magic number filter (0 = all)

  • InpIncludePending  - Include pending orders (default: false)

Display Settings

  • InpRefreshInterval  - Refresh interval in seconds (default: 5)

Export Functionality

CSV Export
The free version includes basic CSV export functionality:

  • Exports your last 100 closed trades to a CSV file

  • Includes trade details: date, time, symbol, type, lots, open/close prices, profit, commission, swap, net profit, pips, duration, result, and comment

  • Files are saved to the MQL5/Files directory by default

  • Format compatible with Excel, Google Sheets, and other spreadsheet applications

Free Version Limitations

  • Trade History: Limited to last 100 closed trades

  • Statistics: Basic performance metrics only

  • Export: CSV format only (no HTML reports)

  • Filtering: Basic magic number filtering only (no date range or symbol filtering)

  • Advanced Metrics: No Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, or Calmar Ratio calculations

  • Goal Tracking: Not available in free version

  • Visualizations: No equity curve or advanced charts

Upgrade to PRO Benefits

For traders needing more advanced features, consider upgrading to BNEU Trade Journal PRO which includes:

  • Unlimited trade history (no 100-trade limit)

  • Advanced analytics (Sharpe, Sortino, Calmar ratios, recovery factor)

  • Professional HTML reports with print-to-PDF capability

  • Goal tracking system with monthly targets

  • Advanced filtering by date range, symbol, and strategy

  • Complete performance statistics and time-based analysis

  • Equity curve visualization and advanced charting

Important Notes

  • This product does not provide trading signals or guarantee profits

  • All calculations are based on your historical trade data

  • Past performance does not indicate future results

  • The tool is a passive analytics utility and does not execute trades

  • For support, use the comments section or private messaging on MQL5.com

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 terminal (build 2000 or higher recommended)

  • MQL5 account for updates and support

  • Sufficient trade history in your MT5 account

Support and Updates

Support for this product is provided through the MQL5.com website via:

  • Product comments section

  • Private messaging system

  • Automatic updates through the MQL5 Market

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries significant risk. This tool is for analytical purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The developer does not guarantee the accuracy of calculations or profitability of any trading strategy. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and should understand the risks involved in leveraged trading.


推荐产品
Guardian Shield EA
Allen Delid
实用工具
Guardian Shield EA - Risk & Profit Protection System ️   Ultimate Account Protection Guardian Shield is a specialized utility Expert Advisor designed to provide comprehensive risk management and profit protection for your trading account. It monitors all running positions in real-time and takes immediate action when predefined profit or loss thresholds are reached.   Key Features   Advanced Risk & Profit Guardian Real-time Monitoring : Continuously tracks total P&L across all positions Du
FREE
MT5toTLGRM
Fernando Morales
4.2 (5)
实用工具
Do not use Windows 7 with this EA MT5toTLGRM EA only sends text messages to a Telegram group or channel of your choice. The messages are customizable to show information about any trading activity in the account. Also it shows a daily PnL report. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously in the same MT5 terminal for sending messages to different Telegram group/channel but ensure that each one has a different number in [B13] setting. Following are the features of MT5toTLGRM EA send
FREE
Exodus Account Protector
Jonel Agustin Mawirat
4.2 (5)
实用工具
Description: Protect your live or evaluation accounts by not letting it hit the maximum daily draw down! This utility is best for prop firms such as FTMO and MFF(MyForexFunds) and etc. Guide:   Apply to EURUSD 1m Chart. Default Settings: Maximum Draw Down Balance: 4% Account Balance. Maximum Draw Down Equity: 4% Account Balance Target Profit Balance: 1% Account Balance. Target Profit Equity: 1% Account Balance. Time To Reset: 16:57 to 16:58 GMT Behavior: Setting starting_balance to 0 will auto
FREE
The Optimal Lot Calculator
Alec Hilton Silva Couto
1 (1)
实用工具
With this indicator you have displayed on the chart the optimal lot size for the forex pair. No need for manual calculations or losing time on websites where you have to input the values to get the optimal lot size. The indicator values are preset for maximum percentage risk is 2% and for maximum pips loss is 50. For a customizable version you can buy using the this LINK . ATTENTION: This only works with forex pairs and it doesn't work on account deposits in YENS!!!!!!
FREE
MarketBookInfoEA
Evgenii Akselrod
5 (2)
实用工具
Эксперт собирает данные из биржевого стакана, суммируя отложенные ордера на покупку или продажу. Далее, по сумме ордеров определяется общее направление, куда смотрят участники рынка. Если суммарные покупки/продажи превышают определенный коэффициент, то производится сигнал. Настройки: Timer=5 // указывается как часто обновлять данные по рынку в секундах. Чаще чем раз в 10 секунд ставить не рекомендуется. X-size =700 // размер окна по оси Х. Y-size=650// размер окна по оси Y. Only "Market Watch"?=
FREE
Know the Candle Close Time
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
实用工具
This indicator allows to know the remaining time before the closing of the candle. It works on every timeframe. It is very usefull when your trading strategy depend of the close or the open of a specific candle. So use it like you want. Don't forget to leave a comment or a request for a EA or an indicator. Also spread it to your friends and don't hesitate to visit my profile to see others tools.
FREE
Auto close
Raudel Umaran Elias
4.33 (9)
实用工具
Simple program to automatically close positions by profit or loss. User can select "Total Profit" to close all positions at the same time, once the total profit or loss is reached. User can select "Single Profit" to close one by one positions, once single profit or loss is reached. Notes: 1. The assistant will not open any position. 2. The assistant only provide market orders, so due maket volatility positions can suffer slippage. 
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
专家
Go Long EA实现了基于系统性日间交易原则的高级日内交易策略，具有多重技术确认。虽然许多交易者寻求复杂的算法，但该EA将简单而有效的概念与复杂的风险管理和多重技术过滤器相结合。 该EA每天在特定时间开仓，但仅在市场条件符合多个技术指标时才会执行。这种系统性方法有助于捕捉日内行情，同时避免过夜持仓成本侵蚀利润。EA会在预设时间自动平仓，这对想要避免过夜风险的交易者来说是理想之选。 该EA的特别之处在于其自适应风险管理系统。持仓规模根据多个因素自动调整： - 基础资金和风险百分比设置 - 技术指标条件（均线、RSI、MACD等） - 在条件特别有利时增加持仓规模的特殊乘数 该EA包含多个可启用/禁用的技术过滤器： - 移动平均线（MA）过滤器，带价格关系检查 - RSI超卖条件和乘数 - MACD趋势确认 - ATR波动率过滤器 - 布林带位置验证 - ADX趋势强度确认 - 动量确认 - 随机指标超卖条件 - 一目均衡表云图位置验证 - 摆动模式识别 <资金管理设置> 基础资金：风险计算的基础资金 风险百分比：每笔交易基础资金的风险百分比 获利百分比：止盈距离（0 = 禁
FREE
Advanced Info Displayer mt5 FREE
Massimiliano Pirola
实用工具
Free version. Only works on EURUSD. Would you like to have statistics about your trades displayed while you operate? Have you a solid understanding of the symbol you are trading? Do you really know everything you need to about your trading account? Do you need to keep an eye on the local times around the world? Advanced Info Displayer answers to all that. It helps you to know many hidden or hard to find data. Also, it is very convenient if you value statistics and maths. Just to exemplify, in mo
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
实用工具
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
Traders Club Clock for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
5 (1)
实用工具
Traders Club Clock for MT5 Readme ローソク足のすぐ横にその時間足での 残り時間とスプレッドを表示します。 ※残り時間はサーバ時間から計算しています。 月足、週足、日足、4時間足、1時間足、30分足、15分足、5分足、1分足 で表示可能となっております。 ※スプレッド値ポイント単位での表示になります。 ※時間の更新はティック毎ではなく1秒 毎 に更新するようにしています。   一目で残り時間とスプレッドを確認できます。 機能: 使用しているフォント種類を変更できます。 使用しているフォントサイズを変更できます。 表示しているテキストの色を変更できます。 スプレッド表示を非表示にすることができます。 表示する位置を変更することが出来ます。
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
实用工具
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
Trend Catalyst Pro
Marco Scherer
指标
Trend Catalyst Pro 专业的多趋势指标,具有7重确认、智能警报、新闻概览和MetaTrader 5的集成仪表板。 Trend Catalyst Pro将七个经过验证的市场指标的信号合并为一个清晰的评分。无需单独分析每个指标,您可以在图表蜡烛上获得可见的结果: 箭头和文本,如"6/7 LONG"或"7/7 SHORT" 根据信号强度进行颜色编码的蜡烛 实时清晰显示所有值的仪表板 显示下一次因新闻可能发生的强劲波动的新闻线 目标很明确:减少猜测,更多客观确认,更清晰的决策。 7点趋势评分如何工作 每根蜡烛基于七个组成部分进行评估。每个看涨条件在多头侧得一分;每个看跌条件在空头侧得一分。结果是0到7的评分。 使用以下内容: ADX与+DI和−DI ADX测量是否存在趋势。高于25的值,市场被视为"趋势性"。 如果+DI高于−DI,一分流向看涨方向;如果−DI在上方,则计入空头。 优势:您优先在市场确实有动向的地方交易,而不是在横盘阶段挣扎。 CCI(商品通道指数) CCI高于100表示强劲的买入压力,低于−100表示强劲的卖出压力。 这过滤掉弱反向运动,专注于明确的极端情况
FREE
J2T Hot Keys
Ivan Pyatkov
5 (4)
实用工具
Утилита Горячие Клавиши. Работает только на неттинговых типах счетов. Позволяет совершать торговые операции без мыши. Удобно использовать для акций, фьючерсов, валютных пар, криптовалют. В совокупности со стаканом получается полноценный скальперский привод. Реализованные команды : ·          покупка по рынку; ·          продажа по рынку; ·          выставление лимитного ордера на покупку с заданным отступом (может быть отрицательным) от цены Бид; ·          выставление лимитного ордера на прода
FREE
Timeleftdisplay
Michael Joller
实用工具
The Expert Advisor "TimeLeft Display" shows the remaining time until the close  of the current candle in a digital display. The time is displayed in days, hours, minutes, and  seconds.      Features: Time Calculation:  Calculates the remaining time until the close of the current candle based on the  current timeframe of the chart. Digital Display:  Shows the remaining time in a digital format. Customizable Font and Size:  Allows selection of the font (Arial, Arial Black, Aptos Display, Tahoma, 
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
实用工具
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
EA Trailing Stop
Boonyarit Pornuan
实用工具
"Are you tired of losing money on unsuccessful trades? Look no further than EA Trailing Stop! Our program is designed to help you prevent losses and control your trades efficiently. With features such as adjustable stop loss and more, you can rest assured that your trades are in good hands. Don't wait any longer to start making successful trades. Try EA Trailing Stop today!" You can use this as a starting point and tailor it to your audience and the platform you're using. This EA Trailing Stop
FREE
Modern Dark Chart Theme
Anastase Byiringiro
程序库
Modern Dark Chart Theme Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions. The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment. Key Features Professional da
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
实用工具
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.25 (12)
实用工具
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
AS Check MT5
Merit Christel Marie Mattsson
4 (1)
实用工具
Welcome to my product page, glad you stopped by and I hope you find interest in this product which is completely free to use. There are certainly many other similar products but this is my version of one. AS Check   MT5  - Account and symbol informer utility compatible with  Meta Trader 5 With this software you quickly and easily extract information about your account and symbol. As this is a script and not an indicator or expert, the program runs once and detach itself from the chart and the i
FREE
FasterShark
Terence Gronowski
5 (1)
实用工具
Idea I programmed this tool out of the necessity to be constantly informed about what is going on. Before I sometimes forgot to set a stopp loss, this is impossible with this tool. Further this tool allows you to make distributed entries, eg. with a first feeler with 0.1 contracts and when the direction is the right one you just put more contacts into the game. Money- and risk management is built in. If you use more then the predetermined number of contracts there is a warning. You are constantl
FREE
Historical Prices Ranges
Martino Hart
实用工具
- Download historical rates via `CopyRates()` for many symbols and timeframes. - Works with Market Watch symbols or explicit symbol list. - Optional CSV export into the terminal `Files` folder (per symbol/timeframe). - Configurable retries, pause and exponential backoff. - Verbose logging and progress comments for convenience. ## Usage 1. Copy `AutoHistoryDownloader_mq5.mq5` into `MQL5/Scripts` or open in MetaEditor. 2. Attach / run the script from the Navigator (Scripts). 3. Configure inputs:
FREE
Advanced Trade Manager MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
实用工具
通过我们的MT4和MT5高级交易管理器革新您的交易 Mt4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107249 利用我们的MT4和MT5高级交易管理器来强化您的交易策略，提升精准度和控制力。与传统交易管理器不同，我们的管理器不仅能动态适应市场条件，还在您进入交易的瞬间设置自动止损和止盈水平。 主要特点： 自动进入策略： 通过自动进入策略即时抓住机会。进入交易时，系统会战略性地设置预设的止损和止盈，确保从一开始就严格的风险管理。 动态止损管理： 实时应对市场变化。当您的交易达到+0.50%的利润时，系统会自动将止损减半，保护您的收益并控制风险。 保本保护： 获得+1%利润时享受安宁。我们的高级交易管理器会将止损移动至保本水平，确保您初始资金安全，让利润得以延续。 优化利润锁定： 轻松最大化收益。当达到+2%利润时，交易管理器将止损调整为+1%，在确保利润的同时允许市场波动。 高效的进入和退出自动化： 通过自动执行止损和止盈，充满信心地交易。无需时刻监控，将更多精力放在优化您的策略上。 多资产兼容性： 轻松多样化您的投资组合。我
FREE
Server Clock
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (5)
实用工具
Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor! So, here it is... Totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just
FREE
CopyStar MT5
Markus Bischoff
3 (1)
实用工具
CopyStar – File-based Trade Copier (MT5 Master/Slave, MT4-compatible) Short description CopyStar mirrors changes to your open net positions from the master to any slaves – quickly, robustly, and without network configuration. Communication runs via common files (shared file folder), enabling CopyStar to support MT5↔MT5, MT5→MT4, MT4→MT4, and MT4→MT5. Supports symbol mapping, lot multiplication, optional SL/TP copying, magic/comment filters, and a clear chart status display including heartbeat.
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
实用工具
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
Time Candle with Sound Alert
Iwan Santoso
指标
Time Candle with Sound Alert This indicator will be display the time left candle Features : 1. Multi Time Frames, Multi Pairs 2. Time Left 2. Position dynamic with Bid Price or Edge of Chart Screen 3. Font Size and Color 4. Display Current Spread, Maximum Spread and Minimum Spread Note: Maximum and Minimum Spread will be reset when you change TF Tested On MT5 Version 5 Build 5200 If you want the source code, just PM me
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
实用工具
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (117)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持通过执行在“Market account”上工作，其中 SL / TP 仅在开仓后设置。 如何使用简单的设置复制交易 将供应商终端和接收终端安装在同一台计算机或 VPS 上。 在供应商终端上以“Master”模式安装复印机，然后
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
实用工具
MT5 交易复印机是 МetaТrader 5 平台的交易复印机 。 它复制外汇交易 之间   任何账户 MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 对于 COPYLOT MT5 版本（或 MT4   - MT4 MT5   -   MT4 对于 COPYLOT MT4 版本） 值得信赖的复印机！ MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 您还可以在 МТ4 终端 (   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ) 中 复制交易： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 此版本包括在终端 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5 之间 。 交易复制器用于在 2/3/10 终端之间复制交易/头寸。 支持从模拟账户和投资账户复制。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户的交易的同步器， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从 多个 终端复制到一个； 从一个终端复
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
实用工具
介绍 OrderManager ：MT5的革命性工具 使用全新的Order Manager实用程序，像专业人士一样管理您在MetaTrader 5上的交易。Order Manager设计简单，易于使用，可让您轻松定义和可视化每笔交易的风险，从而做出明智的决策并优化您的交易策略。有关OrderManager的更多信息，请参阅手册。 [ 手册 ] [ MT4版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主要功能： 风险管理：快速轻松地定义您交易的风险，让您做出更好的决策并提高交易性能。 视觉表示：图形化地查看您的交易和相关风险，以清晰简洁地了解您的开放头寸。 订单修改：只需几次点击即可轻松修改或关闭您的订单，简化您的交易过程，为您节省宝贵的时间。 掌握新闻：一键获取最新市场新闻。 不要错过这个MT5交易员的必备工具。用Order Manager提升您的交易体验，将您的交易游戏提升到新的水平。 OrderManager在startegyTester中 不 工作！ OrderManager 仅与 Windows 兼容。 请考虑给这个产品一
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
实用工具
轻松保护您的交易资金 保护交易资金与增长资金同等重要。KT Equity Protector 是您的个人风险管理助手，持续监控账户权益，在达到预设的利润目标或止损水平时，自动关闭所有持仓和挂单，以防止亏损或锁定盈利。 无需情绪化的决策，也不再需要猜测——只需让这个可靠的资金保护工具为您全天候守护账户。 KT Equity Protector 可自动通过关闭所有图表来阻止其他交易机器人继续操作。这确保在您手动重新启动 KT Equity Protector 之前，不会发生任何进一步的交易行为，从而让您完全掌控并安心交易。 工作原理 权益止损（防止亏损）： 假设您的账户余额为 $10,000，设置了 $1,000 的权益止损。一旦账户权益降至 $9,000，KT Equity Protector 将立即关闭所有交易，保护您的资金免受更大亏损。 权益止盈（锁定利润）： 同样地，如果您设置了 $2,000 的权益止盈目标，当账户权益达到 $12,000 时，EA 将立即平仓，锁定收益并保障已获得的利润。 两种强大的资金计算模式： 相对模式（基于百分比）： 按照账户初始余额的百分比计算止损和
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
实用工具
交易面板一键交易。 处理仓位和订单！ 通过 图表 或 键盘 进行交易 。 使用我们的交易面板，您只需单击一下即可直接从图表中执行交易，执行交易操作的速度比使用标准 MetaTrader 控件快 30 倍。 参数和函数的自动计算使交易者的交易更加快捷、方便。 图形提示、信息标签和有关贸易交易的完整信息均位于图表 MetaTrader 上。 MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 打开和关闭、反转和锁定、部分关闭/Autolot。虚拟/真实止损/止盈/追踪止损/盈亏平衡，订单网格... МetaТrader 5 中主要订单的交易控制面板 ：买入、卖出、buystop、buylimit、sellstop、selllimit、平仓、删除、修改、追踪止损、止损、获利。 有 5 个选项卡 可用：头寸、挂单、账户信息、信号和总利润。 Description on English VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 注意！如果
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
实用工具
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
实用工具
图表同步指示器 - 设计用于同步终端窗口中的图形对象。可以用作 TradePanel 的补充。 购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 此处 。 要工作，请将指标安装在您要从中复制对象的图表上。在此图表上创建的图形对象将由指标自动复制到具有相同交易品种的所有图表。该指标还将复制图形对象中的任何更改。 输入参数： Exception - 不应复制的图形对象的前缀。您可以通过用“;”分隔来指定多个前缀。 Custom symbols - 用于复制（同步）图形对象的附加图表符号。您可以指定多个符号，并用“;”分隔符分隔。 SyncVLINE - 同步垂直线。 SyncHLINE - 水平线。 SyncTREND - 趋势线。 SyncTRENDBYANGLE - 按角度划分的趋势线。 SyncCYCLES - 循环线。 SyncCHANNEL - 等距通道。 SyncSTDDEVCHANNEL - 标准偏差通道。 SyncREGRESSION - 线性回归通道。 SyncPITCHFORK - 安德鲁斯干草叉。 SyncGANNLINE - 江恩线。 SyncGANNFAN - 江
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 基于内置的实时报价数据库， 即时加载 历史数据。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30 。 您可轻松自定义时间框架组合，只需按升序列出 1至900秒 的数值且避免重复即可。 其他免费工具 快速交易管理器 ( Quick Trade Ma
作者的更多信息
Bneu Trade Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
实用工具
Overview Bneu Trade Manager   is a professional trading utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance trade management efficiency through a visual, user-friendly interface. It provides traders with real-time tools for risk calculation, order execution, and position management, supporting both manual and automated workflows. Key Features 1. Visual Trade Management Drag-and-drop stop loss and take profit lines   on the chart for precise placement. Colored profit/loss zones   displayed directly on
FREE
Bneu Prop Firm Manager
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
实用工具
Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager   is a trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders who are participating in proprietary trading firm challenge programs. This free version provides tools for tracking challenge progress, monitoring rule compliance, calculating position sizes based on risk parameters, and managing trades through a visual panel interface. Main Functionality Challenge Progress Tracking: The utility provides real-time monitoring of profit target progr
FREE
Bneu Trade Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
实用工具
Bneu Trade Manager Pro Advanced Trading Utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Bneu Trade Manager Pro is the professional-grade trading management system for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who require precision, automation, and comprehensive risk control. It transforms the free version's foundation into a complete trading command center with automated risk protection, proprietary trading firm compliance, advanced analytics, and automated position management. What It Is Bneu Trade Manager Pr
Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
实用工具
Bneu Prop Firm Challenge Manager Pro   is an advanced trading utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that extends the functionality of the free version with automated protection systems, violation prevention features, and enhanced monitoring capabilities designed for traders participating in proprietary trading firm challenges. All Free Version Features Included All features from the free version are included in the PRO version. This includes challenge progress tracking with real-time monitori
BNEU Trade Journal PRO
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
实用工具
Overview BNEU Trade Journal PRO represents the complete solution for professional trading analytics within MetaTrader 5. Built 100% in native MQL5 with zero external dependencies, this tool transforms your trading terminal into a comprehensive performance analytics workstation. It automatically captures, analyzes, and visualizes your entire trading history to deliver actionable insights for systematic performance improvement. Core Functionality Complete Trade Capture : Automatically logs and ca
筛选:
无评论
回复评论