BNEU Trade Journal (Free Version) is a native MQL5 utility for MetaTrader 5 that automatically logs and analyzes your trading history. Track your last 100 trades with basic performance statistics, key metrics, and export your data to CSV. This free tool is perfect for traders starting their journaling journey.

Full Description

Overview

The BNEU Trade Journal (Free Version) provides essential trade tracking and analytics for MetaTrader 5 traders. This native MQL5 tool automatically captures your trading activity and presents key performance metrics in an easy-to-use, draggable panel directly within your terminal.

Key Features

Automatic Trade Capture : Logs all closed trades from your MT5 account history automatically

Basic Performance Dashboard : View key metrics including total trades, win rate, net profit, and profit factor

Limited Trade History : Stores and displays your last 100 closed trades for analysis

Trade History Table : See detailed information for each trade including date, symbol, type, lots, profit/loss, and result

CSV Export : Export your last 100 trades to CSV format for external analysis

Basic Statistics : Calculates essential performance metrics including total trades, win/loss count, average win/loss, and largest win/loss

Draggable Interface : Fully movable panel that can be positioned anywhere on your chart

Magic Number Filtering : Filter trades by expert advisor magic number (optional)

Manual Refresh: Update trade data on demand with the refresh button

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Language : 100% Native MQL5 (no DLLs or external dependencies)

Compatibility : Works with any MT5 broker account

Updates: Automatic updates within the MQL5 ecosystem

How It Works

Attach the BNEU Trade Journal to any chart in your MetaTrader 5 terminal The panel automatically appears and begins loading your trade history The journal captures your last 100 closed trades from your account history View your performance metrics in the dashboard section Scroll through your trade history in the detailed table Use the export button to save your last 100 trades as a CSV file

Input Parameters

Panel Settings

InpPanelX - Panel X position (default: 20)

InpPanelY - Panel Y position (default: 20)

Trade Capture

InpAutoCapture - Auto capture all trades (default: true)

InpMagicNumber - Magic number filter (0 = all)

InpIncludePending - Include pending orders (default: false)

Display Settings

InpRefreshInterval - Refresh interval in seconds (default: 5)

Export Functionality

CSV Export

The free version includes basic CSV export functionality:

Exports your last 100 closed trades to a CSV file

Includes trade details: date, time, symbol, type, lots, open/close prices, profit, commission, swap, net profit, pips, duration, result, and comment

Files are saved to the MQL5/Files directory by default

Format compatible with Excel, Google Sheets, and other spreadsheet applications

Free Version Limitations

Trade History : Limited to last 100 closed trades

Statistics : Basic performance metrics only

Export : CSV format only (no HTML reports)

Filtering : Basic magic number filtering only (no date range or symbol filtering)

Advanced Metrics : No Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, or Calmar Ratio calculations

Goal Tracking : Not available in free version

Visualizations: No equity curve or advanced charts

Upgrade to PRO Benefits

For traders needing more advanced features, consider upgrading to BNEU Trade Journal PRO which includes:

Unlimited trade history (no 100-trade limit)

Advanced analytics (Sharpe, Sortino, Calmar ratios, recovery factor)

Professional HTML reports with print-to-PDF capability

Goal tracking system with monthly targets

Advanced filtering by date range, symbol, and strategy

Complete performance statistics and time-based analysis

Equity curve visualization and advanced charting

Important Notes

This product does not provide trading signals or guarantee profits

All calculations are based on your historical trade data

Past performance does not indicate future results

The tool is a passive analytics utility and does not execute trades

For support, use the comments section or private messaging on MQL5.com

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 terminal (build 2000 or higher recommended)

MQL5 account for updates and support

Sufficient trade history in your MT5 account

Support and Updates

Support for this product is provided through the MQL5.com website via:

Product comments section

Private messaging system

Automatic updates through the MQL5 Market

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries significant risk. This tool is for analytical purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The developer does not guarantee the accuracy of calculations or profitability of any trading strategy. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and should understand the risks involved in leveraged trading.