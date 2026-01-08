VelocityTrend Pro
VelocityTrend Pro is an automated trading solution designed to capture momentum shifts in any market. Built with a "strict" coding standard for maximum reliability, this EA manages the entire trade lifecycle from signal detection to exit .
-
Sophisticated Math: Features a custom manual TEMA calculation engine to ensure the EA functions even if standard library indicators are missing .
-
Smart Position Management: Automatically detects existing positions to prevent over-leveraging and closes opposite-type trades when a new signal emerges .
-
Automated Trade Execution: Uses the CTrade class for professional-grade order handling and IOC (Immediate or Cancel) filling modes .
-
Full Transparency: Provides detailed logging of signal confirmations, order executions, and stop-loss updates directly in the terminal .