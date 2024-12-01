Orders assistant tools

Breakout Strategy: Full Automated and Semi-Automated Trading Robot

Starting with you, continuing with the robot.

"After purchasing the bot, message me on WhatsApp or email, and you'll receive a powerful and highly useful indicator—perfect for trading the New York session—as a free gift!"

📱 Contact: WhatsApp

How the Semi-Automated Robot Works

Test is freehttps://t.me/ForexAssistant

The robot provides flexibility by allowing the user to define a specific area for price monitoring. Here's how it works:

You can use three different strategies using this tool:

1- Break Out Strategy. 

2- Order Block Strategy. 

3- High-Low Hunter Strategy. 

1️⃣ Defining the Area:

  • Press the Start Button to initiate the area definition process.
  • Two lines (upper and lower) appear on the chart to define the area.
  • After confirming the position of the lines, press the Confirm Button.
  • If the lines are misplaced, simply press the Remove Button to reset them.

2️⃣ Price Interaction States:

  • State 1: The price is between the two lines.
  • State 2: The price is above the upper line.
  • State 3: The price is below the lower line.

3️⃣ Trade Execution Modes:

  • Immediate Execution: A trade is opened as soon as the price crosses a line.
  • Candle Confirmation: A trade is opened after the candle closes beyond the line.

Input Menu Features

The robot is equipped with customizable input options to tailor the trading experience:

  • Set Initial Volume: Define the starting trade volume.
  • Martingale Coefficient: Specify the multiplier for trade recovery (e.g., if set to 2 , Martingale is performed twice; 0 disables Martingale).
  • Set Reward: Determine profit targets for trades.
  • Martingale Stop: Set limits for Martingale strategy execution.

Step-by-Step Transaction Closing

Allows partial closure of trade volume upon reaching profit targets. Specify the percentage of the volume to close at each reward level.

Line Interaction Modes

Choose how trades are triggered relative to the lines:

  • Line Crossing Only: Trigger trades when the price crosses a line.
  • Candle Crossing and Closing: Trigger trades only after the candle closes beyond a line.



