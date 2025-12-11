GoldMiner mt4 pro

GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on the market slope. We will update every time there is a new pipstep coefficient. You can also create your own pipstep coefficient according to your own style. Also the EA has a news filter to avoid trading at times of strong news.

ONLY 05 EA LEFT FOR $60. NEXT PRICE $110


Basic Settings

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Minimum Deposit $1000
  • Timeframe: 15M or H1. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
  • Use EA with ECN or Raw spread account and enable hedging.
  • Download history before backtesting (Press F2, find currency pair then Download). Backtest with pattern: Every tick.

Recommended Settings

Lot Size = 0.01
Lot Multiplier  = 2
Timeframe = M15 - H1
Pipstep for gold
  • Enter Pipstep for Exness, Roboforex or brokers using 3 decimal places ( ABCD.xyz ) = 03000/07000/15000/15000/05000/05500/05500/06000/06000/05000/05000/05000/05000
  • Enter pipstep for other brokers ( ABCD.xy ) = 00300/00700/01500/01500/00500/00550/00550/00600/00600/00500/00500/00500/00500

TakeProfit= 3

Use Equity Loss = false
  • Remaining value when closing  = 70
MagicNumber  = 12345
Slippage = 3
Tradingstop
  • Trailing  = false
  • Start  = 10
  • Distance   = 2
Break Even 
  • UseBreakEven= false
  • Break Even Trigger= 5
  • Trading Time 
Trading Time = true
  • Time Start  = 03:00
  • Time End = 22:00
Comment  = Goldminer

News Filter - ForexFactory Calendar (CopylinkRedNews = Copy the link and paste it into the input field (See image below)
  • NewsFilter= true
  • Minute After News  = 90
  • Minute Before News  = 90
Symbol = XAUUSD

