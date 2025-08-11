SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GoldMiner mt4 signal
Van Hoa Nguyen

GoldMiner mt4 signal

Van Hoa Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 55 USD per month
growth since 2025 257%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
320
Profit Trades:
254 (79.37%)
Loss Trades:
66 (20.63%)
Best trade:
231.38 USD
Worst trade:
-62.96 USD
Gross Profit:
1 935.07 USD (821 949 pips)
Gross Loss:
-412.63 USD (274 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (120.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
290.22 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
10.74%
Max deposit load:
20.93%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.00
Long Trades:
188 (58.75%)
Short Trades:
132 (41.25%)
Profit Factor:
4.69
Expected Payoff:
4.76 USD
Average Profit:
7.62 USD
Average Loss:
-6.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-138.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.37 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
22.34%
Annual Forecast:
271.03%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
138.37 USD (26.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.91% (138.37 USD)
By Equity:
30.14% (173.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 310
EURUSD 5
GBPUSD 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
EURUSD 16
GBPUSD 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 544K
EURUSD 1.6K
GBPUSD 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +231.38 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +120.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
0.00 × 30
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 38
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 2
PrimeQuotes-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
0.00 × 1
TriveFinancial-Live-5
0.00 × 38
IVMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
0.00 × 2
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 12
SageFx-Live
0.00 × 11
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 28
TiranForex-Live
0.00 × 58
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 18
GMI-Live11
0.00 × 1
BIGBOSSHOLDINGSCL-LIVE4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.00 × 37
MTBank-LIVE-1
0.00 × 19
TradeMax-Live2
0.00 × 21
VantageFX-Demo
0.00 × 3
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
BidtopiaCapital-Live
0.00 × 3
OpogroupLLC-Real1
0.00 × 87
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 22
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 80
1005 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This signal is managed and traded by Goldminer mt4 pro

Buy robot here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157988

No reviews
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 08:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 02:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 08:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.20 13:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.18 18:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 08:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 03:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 17:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.26 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.22 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 00:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.14 16:22
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.14 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.14 15:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of the 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 15:14
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of the 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 02:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldMiner mt4 signal
55 USD per month
257%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
24
96%
320
79%
11%
4.68
4.76
USD
30%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.