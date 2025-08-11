- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
320
Profit Trades:
254 (79.37%)
Loss Trades:
66 (20.63%)
Best trade:
231.38 USD
Worst trade:
-62.96 USD
Gross Profit:
1 935.07 USD (821 949 pips)
Gross Loss:
-412.63 USD (274 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (120.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
290.22 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
10.74%
Max deposit load:
20.93%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.00
Long Trades:
188 (58.75%)
Short Trades:
132 (41.25%)
Profit Factor:
4.69
Expected Payoff:
4.76 USD
Average Profit:
7.62 USD
Average Loss:
-6.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-138.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.37 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
22.34%
Annual Forecast:
271.03%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
138.37 USD (26.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.91% (138.37 USD)
By Equity:
30.14% (173.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|310
|EURUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|5
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|16
|GBPUSD
|15
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|544K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +231.38 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +120.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
|0.00 × 30
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 38
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 2
|
PrimeQuotes-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 38
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
AbsoluteProfitEX-Primary
|0.00 × 2
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
TiranForex-Live
|0.00 × 58
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 18
|
GMI-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
BIGBOSSHOLDINGSCL-LIVE4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.00 × 37
|
MTBank-LIVE-1
|0.00 × 19
|
TradeMax-Live2
|0.00 × 21
|
VantageFX-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
BidtopiaCapital-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 87
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 22
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 80
This signal is managed and traded by Goldminer mt4 pro
