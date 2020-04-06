MACD Trading System

MACD Momentum Rider – Expert Advisor Description

“Simple. Clean. Relentless.”

Core Concept

Pure MACD momentum trading:

  • Enter on the classic MACD/signal line crossover
  • Let winners run with an ATR-based trailing stop
  • Exit only on the opposite crossover – nothing else

No filters, no moving averages, no RSI, no news filters. Just price momentum measured by MACD and disciplined risk management.

Trading Rules (100% mechanical)

BUY (Long) Signal MACD line crosses ABOVE Signal line → Market buy at open of next bar

SELL (Short) Signal MACD line crosses BELOW Signal line → Market sell at open of next bar

Stop-Loss (on every trade) Fixed distance: 1.5 × ATR(14) (automatically adjusted every bar – true ATR trailing from the very first candle)

Take-Profit None. Position is held until the opposite MACD crossover occurs.

Exit Rules

  • Long → close when MACD crosses BELOW Signal
  • Short → close when MACD crosses ABOVE Signal

That’s it. No early exits, no breakeven moves, no partial closes. The system is designed to catch big trending moves and give back only when momentum truly reverses.

Default Parameters (fully customizable)

  • Fast EMA: 12
  • Slow EMA: 26
  • Signal SMA: 9
  • ATR Period: 14
  • ATR Stop multiplier: 1.5×
  • Applied price: Close

Best Markets & Timeframes

Works on any instrument with decent trends: Forex majors, Gold, US indices, crypto, commodities Recommended timeframes: H1, H4, Daily (the higher, the cleaner)

Key Advantages

  • Extremely simple and transparent logic
  • Captures massive trends (1000+ pip moves are common in strong markets)
  • ATR stop keeps losses small and adaptive to volatility
  • No repainting, no hindsight filters – works exactly the same live and in tester
  • One trade at a time (no pyramiding, no hedging clutter)

Realistic Expectation

You will have many small losses in ranging markets – that’s the price of admission. But when a real trend finally appears, this EA will ride it from near the beginning all the way to the end.

Tagline: “Cross. Ride. Reverse. Repeat.”

Perfect for traders who believe momentum is king and patience pays.


推荐产品
MA and MACD EA
Nanthachak Khamhung
专家
MA and MACD EA (MAXD) , a powerful and reliable trading tool designed for traders who want to enhance their trading strategy using a combination of Moving Average (MA) and MACD indicators. MAXD offers customizable settings that can be adapted to any asset, ensuring flexibility across various market conditions. With built-in risk management features, MAXD allows traders to set precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, control daily positions, and adjust lot sizes based on account growth. Whether
NEXA Adx Ema Trend Ride
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride GOLD 专用微趋势跟随 EA 官方用户使用说明（简体中文） 1️⃣ 产品概述 NEXA ADX-EMA Trend Ride 是一款 专为 GOLD（XAUUSD）设计的全自动交易 EA 。 与传统基于高周期（H1/H4）的趋势系统不同， 本 EA 专注于 已形成趋势内部出现的微观加速行情 ， 通过精确入场捕捉趋势扩展机会。 核心理念 小亏损 + 少数但强劲的趋势爆发行情 （Fat Tail 收益结构） 2️⃣ 时间周期结构（重要） 内部计算周期（EA 核心逻辑） EA 的所有交易判断 均基于以下内部固定时间周期 ： TrendTF : M5 （微趋势方向判断） TriggerTF : M1 （精确入场执行） M5 ：通过 EMA 与 ADX 判断短期趋势方向 M1 ：RSI 回调 + 微动量触发精确入场 ️ 重要说明 EA 所附加的图表周期 不会影响 交易逻辑 EA 始终按照内部 M5 / M1 结构运行 高周期参考（H1 / M15）— 仅用于观察 H1 与 M15 不参与 EA 的任何计算逻辑 ， 仅用于
Stock CFD Trader Multi Symbol Multi Indicator
Jan Krendel
专家
This EA trades CFD of stocks, ETF and indices. It offers multi-symbol capability, 7 indicators & some flexible functionality. Indicators Moving Averages ADX Bollinger RSI Pivot Points Fractals Price Action Swing Points Additional functionality Dynamic Lot Leverage Multiplier (1.0 = No Leverage) Basket Group Take Profit Individual Take Profit & Stop Loss Trading Direction Choice (Buy Only, Sell Only, Buy & Sell) Opposite Signal Closure Trading Time Filter Buffer Setting for Each Indicator (Ent
Chip Tech
Brian Atari Omari
专家
Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Multi Indicator Strategy EA
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT5 是一款为MetaTrader 5设计的复杂交易工具，通过九个技术指标（ADX、布林带、CCI、MACD、移动平均线、RSI、随机指标、Awesome Oscillator和RVI）自动执行交易进场和离场。该EA提供广泛的定制选项，包括多种进场/离场策略和AND/OR/NA组合模式，为交易者提供无与伦比的灵活性。经过广泛回测，EA确保精确的信号生成、稳健的风险管理和低资源占用，以实现无缝执行。 您可以在这里下载MT4版本： Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 对于详细文档： 整体设置/输入指南 | 指标设置/输入指南 | 回测和设置文件 关键功能概述： 多指标系统，支持ADX、布林带、CCI、MACD、移动平均线、RSI、随机指标、Awesome Oscillator和RVI的可定制参数。 支持多个时间框架，适应灵活的交易策略。 灵活的进场/离场策略，带有AND/OR/NA组合模式，可定制信号逻辑。 高级风险管理，包括止损、止盈和亏损恢复选项（网格、对冲、马丁格尔）。 使用更高时间框架的移动平均线
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
SMA Macd Grid EA
Christoph Kreher
专家
Simple EA with two indicators (SMA + MACD) and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when MACD value crosses MACD signal line in a special constellation. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself. The EA is programmed in such a way that optimization ru
DYJ SuperGamingTrend
Daying Cao
专家
DYJ SuperGamingTrend EA基于 DYJ ChameleonTrend 指标工作。 它使用 DYJ ChameleonTrend 变色龙趋势线颜色来控制多空开仓信号。 并与快速Ma、中等Ma和慢速Ma配合过滤虚假信号。 EA使用gmaing策略纠正错误信号打开造成的损失，使其盈利，利润可调。 如果要在EA运行时显示指标 DYJ ChameleonTrend 的趋势颜色变化曲线，需要下载指标 DYJ ChameleonTrend ，将其放入指标\市场目录。 如果您不下载并购买指标，EA也有指标算法。但不显示指标曲线。 请在产品评论区下载最新参数链接 下载Boom 1000 Index参数链接   下载 jump 10 index 参数链接 下载外汇M1到MN通用参数设置链接 参数 InpMagic                   =  8236532 InpUseNewBar               =  true inpPeriod_1       = 50 -- Fast Period inpPeriod_2       = 100 -- Mid Peri
MACD Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
专家
MACD Trade  X MT5 is an EA based on MACD. MACD parameters such as FastEMA1, SlowEMA1, MACDSMA1, BuyShift1,  BuyShift2,   SellShift1   and SellShift2 can be adjusted. MACD Trade  X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MACD Trade  X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Divergence Rsi Trader EA
Igor Widiger
4.33 (6)
专家
Divergence RSI Trader is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (RSI Level 14). Divergence RSI Trader's strategy to find lows and highs on the chart and RSI indicator, analyze them and then open positions. EA was tested in the EURUSD H1 in the strategy tester and adjusted to this currency by default. EA has also been tested with other settings at GBPUSD M5 for 10 years and completed with good results. Because this is a free version, there will be no more tests and only updates. Please
FREE
ALL IN Trading System MT5
Renato Takahashi
5 (1)
专家
ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
Solace Bitcoin
Marc Henning Hruschka
专家
Solace Bitcoin 视频 1: https://youtu.be/4UVdgwNLF4I 用于 趋势行情 。可作为 长期投资策略 。 盘整行情（横盘）时： 请开启 Trailing Stop（移动止损） 视频 2: https://youtu.be/5V6uYDTMa-0 Bitcoin 的 SET 设置文件 在我的截图中。 请在回测前先正确设置。 什么是 Solace Bitcoin？ Solace Bitcoin 是一个为 BTCUSD 和快速波动的加密货币设计的 高效剥头皮 EA（智能交易程序） 。 它使用先进的 动能识别系统 ，实时检测强烈的蜡烛走势，并自动放置智能挂单，抓住： 快速反转 突破 短期高波动机会 它速度快、反应灵活，并带有多种安全保护，非常适合比特币在新闻、市场开盘、交易量高峰等时间的剧烈波动。 ️ EA 的核心逻辑 智能蜡烛识别系统 EA 分析蜡烛的大小、速度、动能和结构。 只在出现真正强劲的行情时才启动策略。 自动挂单系统 根据动能在关键位置自动放置 Buy Stop / Sell Stop ，用于捕捉突破或快速反弹。
EMA SignalLine Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
EMA SignalLine Pro EA Optimize Your Strategy: Your Trading, Your Way! The EMA SignalLine Pro EA is a dynamic, flexible trading tool designed to help traders capture trend momentum with precision. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adapt it to your trading needs. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, this EA empowers you to tweak, optimize, and master your strategy. Key Features and Logic Explained EMA Crossover Logic: Utilizes a dual EMA system (Fast and Slow)
The King Hedge EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Trade Bollinger Bands combining Trend, RSI, MACD 1. Trend trading combining the Bollinger and MACD bands is done in the following sequence: - Use MACD to identify trends - Determine the potential entry point by re-checking the MA 20 of the price to see if it is in line with the trend. 2. Trade Trends with Bollinger Bands - The mid-line of bollinger bands is simply a moving average of 20 SMA20 periods, known as the Bollinger Bands' average line. - The bottom line is, when the market is in a st
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
专家
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
Deer Ma
Esteban Thevenon
5 (1)
专家
Deer Ma 是一个高度先进的交易机器人，专为金融市场的高效交易而设计。该完全自动化软件利用两个移动平均线和其他先进指标来分析市场，并基于短线或趋势交易策略做出交易决策。该软件的先进算法确保其能够快速准确地识别交易，而其先进的资金管理功能则使其能够最小化风险并优化结果。无论您是新手交易者还是经验丰富的专业人士，Deer Ma都是任何交易者都不可缺少的宝贵工具。 价格为 $79 前 5 个。下一个价格：$99。 应用： USDJPY 1H MEAN_MOVING 策略： Deer Ma采用基于简单移动平均线交叉系统的策略，在短期移动平均线上下穿过长期移动平均线时开仓。然而，为了改进这种基本策略，Deer Ma提供了几个可自定义的参数，可根据不同的市场条件和交易偏好进行调整。例如，市场交易量参数可以进行调整以避免在高度波动或流动性不足的市场中开仓，而价格位置参数可用于过滤掉在交叉点附近发生的虚假信号。添加Ichimoku Chikun曲线有助于避免虚假趋势信号，而跟踪止损功能非常有效，可根据个人风险偏好进行定制。此外，该软件可设置仅在指定的交易时间内交易，从而提供更多的灵活性和对交
Ichimoku Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
专家
Ichimoku Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo parameters such as Tenkansen, Kijunsen, SenkouSpan, BuyShift1, BuyShift2, SellShift1, and SellShift2 can be adjusted. Ichimoku Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Ichimoku Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
专家
在两条移动平均线的交叉点交易的 Expert Advisor 使用第三条移动平均线来过滤当前趋势方向。它具有灵活但同时简单的输入设置。 问题解决 ->   这里   / MT4版本 ->   这里   / 使用说明  ->   这里   好处： 直观简单的设置 适用于任何类型的工具和任何时间范围 具有三种类型的通知 将第一个订单与最后一个订单重叠的可插拔系统 能够自动计算交易量 专家顾问策略。 EA 使用三个移动平均线来开仓。主要的是两个移动的，快的和慢的。第三个是过滤掉市场噪音的幻灯片。 如果快速移动的信号从下向上穿过慢速移动的信号，那么这是一个买入信号。 如果快速移动的信号从上到下穿过慢速移动的信号，那么这是一个卖出信号。 使用第三次滑动时： 当快速和慢速移动平均线低于过滤移动平均线（下降趋势）时，只有卖出信号有效。 当过滤移动平均线低于（上升趋势）快速和慢速移动平均线时，只有买入信号起作用。 最快的周期最小，最慢的周期更长，滤波器滑动周期最大。 如果禁用过滤，则： 在快速和慢速移动平均线的每个交叉点，EA 将打开交易 Input variables: Main settings
Astin
Novateq Pty. Ltd
专家
Use Stochastic with oversold and overbought to find trading opportunities. Use RSI to identify strength of trend anf confirm the trend matches the stochastic overbought and oversold. Trade on MACD cross matching the trend identified by Stochastic and RSI. Set stop loss at a recent swing high or swing low. Set take profit as a ratio of stop loss. Exits are on take profit and stop loss only, there is no exit signal.
FREE
WickHunter
David A Abercrombie
专家
WickHunter EA – Precision Reversal Trading WickHunter is a powerful multi-timeframe Expert Advisor designed to catch sharp trend reversals with precision. Now enhanced with user-configurable controls , WickHunter offers the best of automation and flexibility, making it perfect for traders who want smart execution and full control over risk and trade behavior. Built on an intelligent moving average and envelope-band strategy, the EA scans across 6  key timeframes for wick-based reversal signals.
Gold Queen
Souvik Sarkar
专家
Gold Queen 是一款自动交易系统，旨在根据趋势方向和价格行为识别潜在交易机会。 它使用技术指标评估市场状况，并系统性地管理入场和平仓。Gold Queen 适合偏好遵循预定规则的自动化交易解决方案的交易者。 请注意，任何交易系统的表现可能随市场状况变化而不同，在测试环境中的历史表现并不代表未来结果。 使用“即插即用”设置即可快速开始：只需安装，设置您的风险参数，然后交由系统自动运行。我会持续监测市场动态，发现潜在交易机会，并精准执行入场，同时始终将风险管理放在首位。 最低要求： 经纪商：低点差 最低入金：$500（杠杆 1:100） 推荐入金：$1000（杠杆 1:500） 杠杆：至少 1:100，推荐 1:500 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor 低点差账户 VPS：必备，确保 EA 全天候运行
FREE
Bot Pulse BTC BreakOut
Adrian Lara Carrasco
专家
BTC Breakout – 智能波段交易机器人 Darwinex Zero 20% 折扣码： DWZ2328770MGM_20 重要！需要下载此指标，使用    HiperCube DonChian Pro Gale - 指标 BTC Breakout 是一个自动化交易系统，旨在利用真实的 波段交易 逻辑，在 BTC/USD 等货币对中利用价格突破进行交易。它专注于质量和风险控制，不使用马丁格尔或网格等激进技术。 65% 的成功率 ，在真实测试中得到验证。 每次仅一个活跃交易，以实现更好的控制。 无马丁格尔，无网格 — 100% 纪律化的方法。 基于具有技术验证的突破逻辑。 由人工智能决策系统驱动。 适合寻求自动化、具有明确、负责任且高效策略的交易者。 推荐用于： BTC/USD 和其他高流动性波动性货币对，时间框架为 H1 或 H4。  无需频繁调整，优化后即使在市场条件变化时也能运行。 立即激活您的机器人，开始以智能、精准和优雅的方式进行交易！
ReversePro SmartSMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
ReversePro SmartSMA Master Trend Reversals with Precision and Confidence! ReversePro SmartSMA is an advanced trading tool that detects potential trend reversals by combining Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossovers with optional RSI divergence confirmation. This EA empowers traders to enter trades with high precision, making it a valuable asset for volatile markets. Key Features Trend Reversal Detection: Analyzes fast and slow SMA crossovers to capture major market shifts. Optional Divergence Fil
HhBolRSIMovingAverage
Henrique Hovoruski
专家
Expert using Moving Average (Configurable), RSI entry points and Bollinger Bands (not configurable [yet]). You can decide if you want to use the Moving Average with or without Bollinger Bands and you can turn on/off the RSI also for entry/exit points. You can also turn on/off the Double Hand Feature where every entry/exit the trade will be in double, which means, selling and buying at the same time.
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
专家
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
专家
HMA Crossover EA HMA Crossover EA 是一款针对 MetaTrader 5 开发的高精度趋势跟随型智能交易系统（EA），利用动态、灵敏的 Hull Moving Average（HMA）来识别潜在交易机会。通过将快速 HMA 与较慢的 HMA 结合，EA 扫描市场中可能出现的趋势变化，帮助交易者在保持严格风险管理的同时抓住潜在的方向性行情。 主要功能： 动态 HMA 交叉检测： EA 监控快、慢 HMA 的交叉，以识别趋势变化并生成交易信号。 基于 ATR 的止损与止盈： 每笔交易都使用 Average True Range（ATR）计算自适应止损与止盈，以适应当前市场波动。 智能手数管理： 支持用户定义的固定手数，但在账户余额或可用保证金偏低时会自动调整，以确保严格的风险控制。 灵活的交易方向： 支持只做多、只做空或双向交易，以适应不同策略需求。 性能优化： 仅计算最近两个已收盘K线的数据，在小周期和大历史数据下依旧保持高效运行。 安全稳定： 内置风险控制机制，避免过度交易和过高风险，包括最大风险限制以及对已有持仓的考虑。 HMA Crossover
Htf Xau
Murilo Neves Castro
专家
HTF CAD JPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for CAD JPY trading. It is based on cluster analysis of machine learning and genetic algorithms. The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  The entry and exit logic works only when a bar closes. It filters market noise, greatly speeds up optimization, avoids stop-loss hunting and ensures correct operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The Expert
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
专家
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
Range Breakout EA PRO
Kabelo Frans Mampa
专家
Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
专家
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 149美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
专家
真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
专家
全球首个黄金与比特币之间的公开套利算法！ 每天都有优惠活动！ 实时信号 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA： 长期以来推荐的经纪商：   IC Markets 交易对：   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 附件代码：   XAUUSD H1 请务必检查 交易的货币对是否已添加 到 “市场报价” 窗口中！ 账户类型：ECN/原始价差 前缀设置： 如果您的经纪商提供的货币对带有符号前缀，例如 XAUUSD_i 然后在设置中输入前缀：   “   _i   ” 黄金与比特币套利： 这种策略基于利用这些资产之间的价格差异，尽管它们通常作为相互竞争的“避险资产”而非直接交易对。交易者会在市场不确定或趋势反转时期寻找黄金兑比特币价格被低估的机会（反之亦然），以便买入价格较低的资产，然后在价格较高时卖出。或者，他们也可以在不同的平台上交易与黄金挂钩的加密货币（例如 PAXG、XAUT），以利用黄金（数字黄金和实物黄金）之间的价格差异，但这需要对双方的波动性和风险都有所了解。
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您的资
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
作者的更多信息
Choose Your Win Rate
Luca Norfo
专家
This was an old idea that now became reality. We've been often asked how is the win rate of our trading systems. Well, the win rate is a statistical variable which depends on the R:R ratio plus any edge that can be obtained by filtering and execution. Given this Expert Advisor tries to identify the predominant trend and execute trades properly, You are given the choice to set the Win Rate You like most and when running a back test You can check how It will be respected in the results metrics. As
FREE
Breakout and Trend Following Trading System EA
Luca Norfo
1 (1)
专家
这是一个突破和趋势跟踪交易系统。 此类系统试图利用价格动量和趋势持续性。 与所有趋势跟踪系统一样，最好在一篮子不相关的工具上进行交易，例如：外汇对、股票指数、石油和天然气等能源商品、铜和镍等工业金属、黄金和白银等贵金属。 这种交易系统和风格因臭名昭著的海龟交易者而闻名，仅靠这样的交易系统就获得了美妙的结果。 作为趋势跟踪和突破系统，净值曲线不如均值回归系统规则，赢率较低，但获胜交易大于失败交易，如果在适当的位置进行交易，从长远来看，总体收益通常会更高 市场。 该系统是沿着均值回归系统运行的良好伴侣，可进一步使系统组合多样化并最大限度地提高成功机会。 与所有交易系统一样，您的目标市场的优化和回溯测试是强制性的。
Universal Market Supply Demand Trading System
Luca Norfo
专家
This Expert Advisor can be applied to many markets because It exploits basic supply/demand and price action concepts. It identifies the major rotation zones (PRZ), supply and demand zones and supports and resistances within major price trends. It buys at discount zones and sells at premium prices. It can and should be optimized through the Metatrader tester to find the best parameters to use for current market conditions. This is not a fixed strategy rather a full trading algo that will find whi
Breakout and Trend Following Trading System
Luca Norfo
1 (1)
专家
这是一个突破和趋势跟踪交易系统。 此类系统试图利用价格动量和趋势持续性。 与所有趋势跟踪系统一样，最好在一篮子不相关的工具上进行交易，例如：外汇对、股票指数、石油和天然气等能源商品、铜和镍等工业金属、黄金和白银等贵金属。 这种交易系统和风格因臭名昭著的海龟交易者而闻名，仅靠这样的交易系统就获得了美妙的结果。 作为趋势跟踪和突破系统，净值曲线不如均值回归系统规则，赢率较低，但获胜交易大于失败交易，如果在适当的位置进行交易，从长远来看，总体收益通常会更高 市场。 该系统是沿着均值回归系统运行的良好伴侣，可进一步使系统组合多样化并最大限度地提高成功机会。 与所有交易系统一样，您的目标市场的优化和回溯测试是强制性的。
Fractal Supply Demand Robot Trader
Luca Norfo
3 (2)
专家
This Expert Advisor can be applied to many markets because It exploits basic supply/demand and price action concepts. It identifies the major rotation zones (PRZ), supply and demand zones and supports and resistances within major price trends. It buys at discount zones and sells at premium prices. It can and should be optimized through the Metatrader tester to find the best parameters to use for current market conditions. This is not a fixed strategy rather a full trading algo that will find whi
Mean Reversion High Win Rate
Luca Norfo
专家
这是一种高胜率均值回归策略，可以在大多数市场上进行交易，包括：外汇对、股票指数、个股、债券和多种商品。 该 EA 交易建立在稳健且经过验证有效的交易原则和统计规则之上，没有任何废话。 在您的目标市场上回测并优化 EA 交易。 在几个不相关的市场上运行 EA，以实现更好的多元化投资组合以及可靠的业绩和回报。 根据您交易市场的优化和回测结果，对最可能的结果进行预测模拟测试。 设置您每笔交易的风险，以匹配您期望的黎明和表现，并在您的实时策略中相应地设置您的交易手数大小。 如果您注意这部分来校准您的风险，并在一小篮子不相关的工具上进行策略交易，那么您的统计机会就会对您有利。 如果您喜欢该产品，请写评论。 这不是财务建议，仅用于教育和娱乐目的。 任何交易决定完全是个人决定，过去的表现并不意味着预测未来的结果。 這是一種高勝率均值回歸策略，可以在大多數市場上進行交易，包括：外匯對、股票指數、個股、債券和多種商品。 該 EA 交易建立在穩健且經過驗證有效的交易原則和統計規則之上，沒有任何廢話。 在您的目標市場上回測並優化 EA 交易。 在幾個不相關的市場上運行 EA，以實現更好的多元化投資組合以
Emperor Fedor Beat the Market
Luca Norfo
1 (1)
专家
Quantum RSI Master
Luca Norfo
专家
Quantum RSI Master 是一款基于金融市场中存在的两个原则（趋势和均值回归）的 EA 交易。 EA 识别普遍趋势并仅按照趋势方向执行交易。 它将在回调水平上买入，这样做的目的是以更好的价格建仓，并在有利于交易方向的走势时退出。 该专家顾问适用于经验丰富的交易者，因为整体逻辑是完全可配置的，并且与同一类别中在其逻辑内完成所有工作和计算的其他专家顾问相比，辅助较少。 事实上，您可以决定您想要遵循的趋势的大小、您想要建仓的折扣水平以及您想要平仓的退出水平。 与往常一样，EA 必须在您的目标市场上进行优化和回溯测试，以使其与当前市场状况同步。 这不是财务建议，仅用于教育和娱乐目的。 任何交易决定完全是个人决定，过去的表现并不意味着预测未来的结果。 Quantum RSI Master 是一款基于金融市场中存在的两个原则（趋势和均值回归）的 EA 交易。 EA 识别普遍趋势并仅按照趋势方向执行交易。 它将在回调水平上买入，这样做的目的是以更好的价格建仓，并在有利于交易方向的走势时退出。 该专家顾问适用于经验丰富的交易者，因为整体逻辑是完全可配置的，并且与同一类别中在其逻辑内完
Parabolic SAR Trend Swing Scalp
Luca Norfo
专家
Dual-mode operation: works perfectly as a scalper on M1–M15 and as a swing trader on H1–D1 Clean & proven strategy: Exponential Moving Average (EMA) acts as a dynamic trend filter while Parabolic SAR (pSAR) delivers razor-sharp entry and exit signals High win-rate scalping in ranging/choppy markets + excellent profit factor on strong trending moves No martingale, no grid, no dangerous averaging – pure price-action logic with strict risk management One-chart setup – runs on any symbol (Forex, In
Turtles Style Trend Following Trading System
Luca Norfo
专家
Most traders buy oversold and sell overbought. This system does the exact opposite — on purpose. In strong trending markets, price can stay overbought or oversold for a very long time. We deliberately enter when the market is already “stretched” because that is exactly when the trend is strongest and most likely to continue. We put a tight Stop Loss (eg. 3 ATR) and hold the position till the trend ends. This is the same style of the famous Turtles traders.
筛选:
无评论
回复评论