MACD Trading System

MACD Momentum Rider – Expert Advisor Description

“Simple. Clean. Relentless.”

Core Concept

Pure MACD momentum trading:

  • Enter on the classic MACD/signal line crossover
  • Let winners run with an ATR-based trailing stop
  • Exit only on the opposite crossover – nothing else

No filters, no moving averages, no RSI, no news filters. Just price momentum measured by MACD and disciplined risk management.

Trading Rules (100% mechanical)

BUY (Long) Signal MACD line crosses ABOVE Signal line → Market buy at open of next bar

SELL (Short) Signal MACD line crosses BELOW Signal line → Market sell at open of next bar

Stop-Loss (on every trade) Fixed distance: 1.5 × ATR(14) (automatically adjusted every bar – true ATR trailing from the very first candle)

Take-Profit None. Position is held until the opposite MACD crossover occurs.

Exit Rules

  • Long → close when MACD crosses BELOW Signal
  • Short → close when MACD crosses ABOVE Signal

That’s it. No early exits, no breakeven moves, no partial closes. The system is designed to catch big trending moves and give back only when momentum truly reverses.

Default Parameters (fully customizable)

  • Fast EMA: 12
  • Slow EMA: 26
  • Signal SMA: 9
  • ATR Period: 14
  • ATR Stop multiplier: 1.5×
  • Applied price: Close

Best Markets & Timeframes

Works on any instrument with decent trends: Forex majors, Gold, US indices, crypto, commodities Recommended timeframes: H1, H4, Daily (the higher, the cleaner)

Key Advantages

  • Extremely simple and transparent logic
  • Captures massive trends (1000+ pip moves are common in strong markets)
  • ATR stop keeps losses small and adaptive to volatility
  • No repainting, no hindsight filters – works exactly the same live and in tester
  • One trade at a time (no pyramiding, no hedging clutter)

Realistic Expectation

You will have many small losses in ranging markets – that’s the price of admission. But when a real trend finally appears, this EA will ride it from near the beginning all the way to the end.

Tagline: “Cross. Ride. Reverse. Repeat.”

Perfect for traders who believe momentum is king and patience pays.


