Globex Range Levels

Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition

Market Focus: XAUUSD / Gold / Futures-style Assets m5-m15
Designed For: Day Traders, Scalpers, Institutional-Level Strategies

What is Globex

Globex is the electronic trading platform operated by CME Group, enabling nearly 24-hour trading of futures and options across global markets. It runs outside traditional U.S. trading hours and is commonly referred to as the overnight session.

In trading, the term "Globex session" typically refers to the period between the close of the regular trading day and the open of the next session. This window captures price activity when liquidity is lower, volatility can spike, and institutional positioning often begins to form ahead of major session opens.

Globex levels—specifically the high, low, and midpoint of this overnight session—are widely tracked by professional traders. These levels frequently act as technical reference points during the following day’s trading, influencing support, resistance, and breakout behavior.

In most time zones, the Globex session spans from approximately 22:00 to 06:00 (GMT+2), aligning with the post-U.S. close and pre-London open.

What It Does

This professional-grade tool pulls real Globex OHLC data to draw:

Globex High, Globex Low, and Globex Midline are levels globally respected by institutions, hedge funds, and futures traders. If you trade gold during the London or New York sessions, this is your map.

These levels matter because they represent accurate session structure, real-world institutional range, and are powerful for identifying breakout traps or reversals.

The lines update automatically as each session completes. When the Globex session ends, new levels are set for the next day. A built-in reliability filter prevents empty data from displaying when the market reopens.

You can set custom price alerts when price reaches the Globex High, Globex Low, or Midpoint. Alerts support sound, push notifications, or email delivery.

Use Globex levels to define safe zones before the New York open, spot fakeouts and liquidity grabs, and build mechanical strategies with consistent structure.

Ready to trade like the pros?
Install Globex Range Levels – Gold Edition and align yourself with institutional levels that actually matter.

Globex Session Levels — Smart Market Contextualization
This tool plots historical Globex (overnight futures) session ranges directly onto your chart, providing critical high, low, and midpoint levels from previous trading days. It is built for traders who value precision, structure, and context — especially in markets where overnight liquidity plays a pivotal role, such as gold, indices, and currency futures.

The indicator identifies Globex session highs, lows, and midpoints for the last n days using your chosen time settings (default: 22:00 to 06:00 GMT+2). Each day’s levels are dynamically plotted as horizontal lines, with optional session range boxes. A mid-level is also calculated to highlight mean reversion or range equilibrium zones.

You can define how many prior sessions you want to display to maintain a clean and focused chart. Set your own custom Globex session start and end times. The tool offers distinct color mapping for high, mid, and low levels to reduce visual ambiguity. You can also display range boxes for each session and enable price labels on each level for planning and execution.

The alert system triggers when price nears any key level based on a smart proximity threshold, using the greater of a user-defined pip value or 10% of ATR to reduce false signals. A cooldown mechanism prevents repeated alerts.

Auto-refresh logic ensures your levels stay updated with every new bar.

Strategic Application:
This tool suits mean reversion traders looking to capitalize on price fading toward or away from overnight ranges. It supports breakout traders using prior Globex highs and lows during early London or New York sessions. It’s ideal for gold and index scalpers needing immediate session ranges, and also valuable to volume profile or orderflow traders seeking confluence.

It does not repaint. It does not guess. It simply maps prior session structure in a clean, reliable way — exactly what disciplined traders demand.


Jason Smith
2817
Respuesta del desarrollador Jason Smith 2025.11.09 21:11
Hi , Most trading indicators use your broker’s server time, not your local time. So before changing anything, it’s worth checking what timezone your broker uses. In MT5, you can right-click in Market Watch →go to columns and tick Time and compare it to your local clock.
If your broker’s server runs on GMT+2 (which is very common, especially for brokers using New York close candles), then leave it as is — that’s the correct setup for scalping the European and New York sessions.
In short: keep it on GMT+2 unless your broker explicitly runs on a different timezone — what matters most is staying in sync with your broker’s server time, not your country’s local time. “22” represents 22:00 (10 PM) on the broker’s server time, marking the start of the Globex session.
In most trading platforms (especially those using GMT+2 as server time), 22:00 corresponds to the post–U.S. market close and the beginning of the Asian trading session (Tokyo/Sydney). This period — roughly 22:00 to 06:00 GMT+2 — is known as the Globex session, where overnight futures and forex trading takes place.
Respuesta al comentario