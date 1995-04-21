KT Displaced Moving Averages MT4

KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame.

A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term).

It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately.

Features

  • Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages.
  • Buy/Sell signals using the three displaced moving average crossovers.
  • It plots vertical lines placement to show the area of crossovers clearly.
  • It has Multi-Timeframe scanner with real-time alerts.
  • You can customize the settings and color schemes for the moving average periods.
  • Implements all kinds of Metatrader alerts (PopUp, Email & Mobile Alerts).

Working with the Displaced Moving Averages (DMA)

A positive displacement of a moving average causes it to move to the right, which means the MA is displaced forward.

The moving average can also be pushed backward in time, a process known as negative displacement, which shifts the MA to the left.

Every moving average value is advanced or retracted by the number of periods that the trader chooses.

Let’s say you want to move the moving average three periods forward. On the chart, the current MA value will be positioned for three periods in the future.

Three periods will also be added to the value from the previous historical period, and so forth. It is a literal shift of the moving average line.


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5 (11)
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目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
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折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 联系我获取推荐设置 首发名额有限 ZORYK — MetaTrader 4 专业 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统 你一定经历过这种感觉。 你花时间分析黄金，等待入场，终于打开交易后，价格却立即向相反方向移动。你过早平仓，移动止损，或者因为犹豫几秒而错过机会。随后市场在没有你的情况下，准确到达你最初预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向错误。 真正的问题是不确定性。 你不知道真正的入场位置在哪里，不知道交易逻辑在什么位置失效，也不知道应该先保护较小的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。你甚至不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在勉强寻找一笔交易。 黄金移动速度非常快。没有明确计划的正确判断，也可能在几秒钟内变成错误决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套专门为 MetaTrader 4 和 XAUUSD M5 周期开发的完整黄金信号与交易计划系统。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自处理所有后续决定的普通指标。 每个确认信号都可以在图表上显示
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
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KT Stoch Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
背离是市场中预测价格反转的重要信号之一。KT Stoch Divergence 指标可识别价格与随机指标之间形成的常规和隐藏背离。 KT Stoch Divergence 的局限性 仅将随机背离用作入场信号可能存在较大风险。并非所有背离都预示强烈的反转信号。为了提高准确率，建议结合价格行为和趋势方向使用。 功能特色 标注价格与随机指标之间的常规和隐藏背离。 支持趋势反转与趋势延续的交易策略。 可嵌入至自动交易专家顾问（EA）中使用。 过滤掉不对称背离，减少图表混乱并提升精度。 既可用于入场，也可用于出场。 包含所有 MetaTrader 提供的预警功能。 什么是背离？ 通常来说，当价格创出新高时，振荡指标也应创出新高；当价格创出新低时，振荡指标也应创出新低。当价格与振荡指标未同步时，即为出现背离。这表示价格与指标行为相矛盾。背离分为两种类型： 常规背离 常规看涨背离：价格创出新低，但指标创出更高的低点。 常规看跌背离：价格创出新高，但指标创出更低的高点。 隐藏背离 隐藏看涨背离：价格创出更高的低点，指标却创出更低的低点。 隐藏看跌背离：价格创出更低的高点，指标却创出更高的高点
KT Support and Resistance Levels MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
指标
KT Auto Support Resistance Levels：适用于 MetaTrader 4/5 的多周期支撑阻力、智能区域与水平仪表盘 摆动高点、Pivot 枢轴点、订单块、前期高低点。每个交易者标记市场的方式都不太一样，最后承受代价的往往是图表本身。把太多方法堆在同一张图上，它就不再是一张清晰的地图，而会变成噪音。 KT Auto Support Resistance Levels 正是为了解决这个问题而设计。它会同时扫描月线、周线、日线以及当前周期，然后自动把真正重要的水平直接绘制到您的 MetaTrader 图表上。当图表开始变得拥挤时，只需点击一次，就可以把这些水平合并成干净的 Smart Zones。实时面板还会持续显示价格上方和下方最近的水平，让您不必在图表上来回寻找。 可以把它看作一位永远不会疲惫的图表分析师，始终帮您标记关键位置。 它能为您做什么 从多个经过验证的来源寻找并绘制水平：摆动点、Pivot 枢轴点、前期价格以及订单块中点，覆盖多个时间周期。 当您想要更简洁的图表时，可以把彼此接近的水平合并成清晰的 Smart Zones。 保持一个实时面板，显示
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.5 (2)
指标
ACB Breakout Arrows 指标通过检测特殊的突破形态，提供市场中的关键入场信号。该指标持续扫描图表中的价格动量，在价格出现重大变动前，提前提供精确的入场信号。 点击此处获取多品种多周期扫描器 - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 扫描器 主要特点 指标自动提供止损和止盈价格。 内置多周期扫描仪仪表盘，可追踪所有时间周期的突破信号。 适用于日内交易者、波段交易者和剥头皮交易者。 优化算法提升信号精度。 特别设置的快速盈利线用于无亏损移动或短线目标。 支持胜率、盈亏比、平均利润等绩效分析指标。 无重绘，信号可靠。 交易确认 - 可使用 ACB Trade Filter 指标 来过滤低概率的交易信号。 强烈买入： 向上箭头 + 绿色柱状图 + 多头趋势。 强烈卖出： 向下箭头 + 红色柱状图 + 空头趋势。 当柱状图为灰色且趋势为震荡时，应避免交易。 （可选） -  使用  KT 支撑阻力水平指标  避免在重要支撑/阻力位附近入场。这类交易可能迅速变成亏损。 “一个成功交易者的目标是做出最好的交易。金钱只是附属。” —— 亚历山大·埃尔德 输入参数 历史
ACB Trade Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
ACB Trade Filter indicator provides a way to filtering out the low probability trading entries in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. The MT4 version of the same indicator is available here ACB Trade Filter MT4 Applications Works great with our indicator ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Filter out low probability signals from any indicator. Avoid over-trading and minimize the losses. Trade in the direction of market sentime
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Auto Support Resistance Levels：适用于 MetaTrader 4/5 的多周期支撑阻力、智能区域与水平仪表盘 摆动高点、Pivot 枢轴点、订单块、前期高低点。每个交易者标记市场的方式都不太一样，最后承受代价的往往是图表本身。把太多方法堆在同一张图上，它就不再是一张清晰的地图，而会变成噪音。 KT Auto Support Resistance Levels 正是为了解决这个问题而设计。它会同时扫描月线、周线、日线以及当前周期，然后自动把真正重要的水平直接绘制到您的 MetaTrader 图表上。当图表开始变得拥挤时，只需点击一次，就可以把这些水平合并成干净的 Smart Zones。实时面板还会持续显示价格上方和下方最近的水平，让您不必在图表上来回寻找。 可以把它看作一位永远不会疲惫的图表分析师，始终帮您标记关键位置。 它能为您做什么 从多个经过验证的来源寻找并绘制水平：摆动点、Pivot 枢轴点、前期价格以及订单块中点，覆盖多个时间周期。 当您想要更简洁的图表时，可以把彼此接近的水平合并成清晰的 Smart Zones。 保持一个实时面板，显示
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
如果您进行外汇交易，了解货币强弱和货币对相关性等详细信息，可以让您的交易更上一层楼。通过相关性分析，您可以将风险减半，而强弱分析将帮助您最大化利润。 本指标通过结合货币强弱分析和货币对相关性，提供了一种混合的方法，帮助选择最合适的货币对进行交易。 如何使用货币强弱分析 假设您的交易策略在AUD/JPY上提供了买入机会，但通过KT货币强弱分析发现JPY比AUD更强。那么，这笔交易很可能以亏损告终。有了这个指标，您可以轻松避免此类亏损。 如何使用货币对相关性 假设您的交易策略同时在NZD/USD和GBP/JPY上提供了卖出机会。通过KT货币对相关性功能，您发现这两个货币对的相关性达到77%。  由于这些货币对高度相关，同时交易它们只会加倍您的风险。如果在NZD/USD上出现亏损，GBP/JPY上的交易也很有可能出现亏损。 功能特点 快速识别最强和最弱货币，用以验证交易策略生成的交易机会。 通过避免交易高度相关的货币对，将风险降低一半甚至三分之一。 当某个货币成为最强或最弱时，接收警报通知。 通过货币金字塔分析强弱报告，将货币按强到弱进行排序。 详细了解货币强弱分析 货币强弱分析通
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
指标
The ACB Trade Filter indicator provides a solution for filtering out the low probability trading setups in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. Applications Works great with our indicator " ACB Breakout Arrows ". Filter out low probability signals from any indicator. Avoid overtrading and minimize the losses. Trade in the direction of market sentiment and trend. Avoid the choppiness in the market. How to use Only L
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed 是标准 Heiken Ashi 的平滑版本，同时在趋势反转处绘制买卖箭头，方便即时捕捉信号。凭借这种直观而即时的可视化，交易者能在快节奏的市场中快速做出判断。 当状态由空头转为多头时绘制买入箭头。 当状态由多头转为空头时绘制卖出箭头。 支持手机推送、邮件、声音与弹窗等多通道提醒，确保第一时间获知变动。 Heiken Ashi Smoothed 究竟是什么？ 它通过双移动平均对标准 Heiken Ashi 进行二次平滑，过滤虚假信号与噪声。尽管会带来些许滞后，但能清晰揭示摆动点与新兴趋势，让原本肉眼难以分辨的价格动态变得一目了然。利用这些信息，交易者可相应地优化进出场、调整仓位、完善风控，以在外汇、商品乃至指数市场中把握先机。 应用场景 该指标适用于外汇、商品和股票等多种市场。以下五种核心用法可以帮助寻找交易机会和确认行情： 纯蓝色蜡烛且无下影线：显示强劲上升趋势。 纯红色蜡烛且无上影线：显示强劲下降趋势。 趋势拐点常伴随实体极小、上下影线较长的蜡烛，可视为转势信号。
KT Auto Fibo MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
指标
KT Auto Fibo根据当前的趋势方向自动绘制斐波那契回撤水平。最高点和最低点是根据图表上可用的最大值和最小值自动选择的。您可以通过缩放和滚动图表来相应地调整斐波那契水平。 模式 自动:  根据图表区域自动绘制斐波那契水平。 手动: 仅绘制一次斐波那契水平，之后您可以手动调整锚点。 使用方法： 帮助您合理预测未来的获利目标。 结合支撑/阻力位或趋势线使用时，具有较强的反转可能性。 在趋势市场中提供低风险的入场机会。 输入参数 自动:  无需人为干预即可绘制斐波那契回撤水平。 手动:  仅绘制一次斐波那契回撤水平，之后可以手动拉伸锚点。 显示未回撤区域: 在图表上显示或隐藏尚未被价格回撤触及的区域。 其余输入项为直观设置，无需额外解释。
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
指标
ACB Breakout Arrows 指标通过识别一种特殊的突破形态，为交易者提供关键的入场信号。该指标持续扫描图表中某一方向上趋于稳定的动能，并在主要行情启动之前给出准确的进场信号。  点击此处获取多品种、多周期扫描仪 - ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 专用扫描仪 主要功能 指标自动提供止损和止盈位置。 配备 MTF 多周期扫描仪面板，可跟踪所有时间周期的突破信号。 适用于日内交易者、波段交易者和剥头皮交易者。 采用优化算法，提高信号准确性。 提供特殊目标线，用于设置快速平仓点或无损平移位（Quick Profit Line）。 包括胜率、成功率、平均收益等表现分析指标。 不重绘，信号一旦出现即保持不变。 交易确认 -  建议结合使用 ACB Trade Filter 指标 以过滤低质量信号。 强买入： 上箭头 + 绿色柱状图 + 多头趋势。 强卖出： 下箭头 + 红色柱状图 + 空头趋势。 避免交易 ：当柱状图为灰色且趋势为震荡时。 (可选) -  建议使用 KT  支撑与阻力位指标  来避免在关键支撑/阻力区域附近开仓。此类交易可能迅速转为亏损，造成不必
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Momentum Arrows 指标基于瞬时突破计算，它结合了价格波动方向中的带宽偏离和新兴波动率。这是一种对动量变化反应灵敏的技术指标，适合在趋势开始阶段发出交易信号。 当价格收于上轨之上时，生成买入信号；当价格收于下轨之下时，生成卖出信号。 该指标使用一个“幅度系数”作为输入参数，同时影响带宽偏离和波动率计算。建议根据不同品种和时间周期仔细选择和优化该系数值以获得最佳效果。 主要特点 信号不重绘！ 非常适合动量交易者的进场工具。 性能分析功能：胜率、盈亏比、平均收益等数据可视化展示。 适用于日内交易者、波段交易者和剥头皮交易者。 输入参数 历史K线数量:  用于指标计算的K线数量。 幅度系数:  用于调节带宽偏离和波动率的单一系数。 性能分析:  显示或隐藏性能分析，包括利润趋势线。  提醒设置:  支持弹窗、邮件、推送和声音提醒。 其余参数无需额外解释，简单明了。
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
指标
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Trend Magic shows the trend depiction on chart using the combination of market momentum and volatility. A smoothing coefficient is used to smooth out the noise from the signal.It can be used to find out the new entries or confirm the trades produced by other EA/Indicators. Usage Drag n drop MTF scanner which scans for the new signals across multiple time-frames. Find new entries in the trend direction. Improve the accuracy of other indicators when used in conjunction. Can be used as a dynami
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Auto Fibo根据当前的趋势方向自动绘制斐波那契回撤水平。最高点和最低点是根据图表上可用的最大值和最小值自动选择的。您可以通过缩放和滚动图表来相应地调整斐波那契水平。 模式 自动:  根据图表区域自动绘制斐波那契水平。 手动: 仅绘制一次斐波那契水平，之后您可以手动调整锚点。 使用方法： 帮助您合理预测未来的获利目标。 结合支撑/阻力位或趋势线使用时，具有较强的反转可能性。 在趋势市场中提供低风险的入场机会。 输入参数 自动:  无需人为干预即可绘制斐波那契回撤水平。 手动:  仅绘制一次斐波那契回撤水平，之后可以手动拉伸锚点。 显示未回撤区域: 在图表上显示或隐藏尚未被价格回撤触及的区域。 其余输入项为直观设置，无需额外解释。
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Psar Arrows使用标准的抛物线转向指标（Parabolic SAR）在图表上绘制箭头。当蜡烛的最高点触及SAR时绘制看涨箭头；当蜡烛的最低点触及SAR时绘制看跌箭头。信号在实时生成，无需等待K线收盘。  特点 对于想要基于抛物线SAR指标开发交易策略的交易者来说，这是一个非常有用的工具。  可以用于寻找市场中的转折点。 支持自定义PSAR参数输入。 提供所有MT4的提醒功能。 注意事项：抛物线SAR是一个滞后且严格机械化的指标。每一笔潜在交易都应该通过明确定义的规则进行筛选。     输入参数 PSAR步长：输入步长值。 PSAR最大值：输入最大值。 显示PSAR点：显示/隐藏PSAR点。即使不显示PSAR点，箭头功能也能正常工作。 其余输入项均为直观设置，无需特别说明。
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
专家
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT波动率振荡器通过数学公式分析过去和当前的市场数据，以振荡器的形式显示结果。振荡器中波浪的增长和减弱分别对应于资产的高波动性和低波动性。  简单来说，波动率就是衡量资产在一定时间内价格波动幅度的指标。没有波动性，市场上的价格变化将非常有限，交易者也将难以从价格波动中获利。 外汇市场中波动率的应用 在外汇市场中利用波动率，可以帮助你更有效地进行交易，同时让你的预期更加符合实际情况。  高波动性 基于趋势的交易系统在高波动市场中表现出色，因为价格波动幅度大，趋势持续时间长，直到出现趋势反转。 如果突破发生在高波动期间，突破系统可以从市场中获得更多的点数收益。 低波动性 均值回归系统在低波动性环境下表现良好，因为市场有回归均值的特性。 基于通道的系统在市场盘整期，即低波动阶段，能够更加有效地发挥作用。 非方向性指标 KT波动率振荡器是一种非方向性指标，不与市场的牛市或熊市趋势直接相关。波动性的上升可能出现在牛市或熊市两种情形下。  输入参数 波动率周期：   一个整数值，用于设定计算的周期。 文本信息：   在图表上显示或隐藏信息文本。 ----- 警报设置 ----- 声音警报
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
专家
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
专家
这是一款基于我们自定义指标 “ACB Breakout Arrows” 的全自动化智能交易系统。入场基于一种常见的双向突破模式，可通过外部参数“Signal Sensitivity”来调节入场信号的强度。 交易确认机制 ACB Breakout Arrows EA 可通过另一个自定义指标 ACB Trade Filter 来过滤不理想的入场信号，提高交易准确性。 强烈买入： 向上箭头 + 绿色柱状图 + 多头趋势。 强烈卖出： 向下箭头 + 红色柱状图 + 空头趋势。 当柱状图为灰色并且趋势为震荡时，EA 将避免交易。 EA 会在后台加载所有相关指标和依赖项，指标不会显示在图表上。 主要功能亮点 长期以来的呼声终于实现，现在您可以通过我们 ACB Breakout Arrows 指标 实现完全自动化交易。 ACB Trade Filter 也已集成在 EA 中，用于模拟完整的交易系统。 无需额外下载，所有指标和依赖都内嵌在 EA 中。 可直接从指标中提取止损和止盈目标。 通过内置过滤器（如交易时段、MMI、Vortex、波动率、市场状态等）进一步提升性能。 提供三阶段的部分平仓
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
专家
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
专家
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
专家
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Asian Breakout 指标分析亚洲交易时段的关键部分，以生成双向买卖信号，并基于价格突破的方向进行交易。当价格突破该交易时段的最高点时，会出现买入信号；当价格突破最低点时，会出现卖出信号。 注意事项 如果交易时段的范围过大，建议避免新交易，因为大部分价格走势已在该时段内完成。 如果突破K线过大，价格通常会在继续沿信号方向运行之前发生短暂回调。 功能特点 买入/卖出信号包含止损和盈利目标。 KT Asian Breakout 指标持续监测其表现，并使用第一、第二或第三盈利目标作为成功标准。 显示三个关键性能指标，包括盈亏信号、成功率和每个信号的平均点数。 如果突破K线过大，图表上会显示警告信息。 推荐设置 时间周期： 15分钟。 交易货币对： 所有 JPY 货币对。 输入参数 绘制交易时段框 :  true/false 绘制止损和盈利目标 :  true/false 性能分析 : true/false 显示文本分析（左上角） :  true/false 成功率标准 :  第一目标 | 第二目标 | 第三目标 颜色和样式设置 :  可自定义 警报设置 :  可自定义
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT MACD 背离指标显示价格与振荡器之间的常规背离和隐藏背离。如果你的交易策略是基于趋势反转，可以使用 MACD 的常规背离来捕捉潜在的转折点。而如果你的策略是基于趋势延续，MACD 的隐藏背离将是一个不错的选择。 KT MACD 背离的局限性 将 MACD 背离作为单独的入场信号可能存在一定风险。并非所有的背离都能解释为反转信号。为了获得更好的效果，建议将其与价格行为分析和其他交易方法结合使用。 功能特点 标记价格与振荡器之间的常规和隐藏背离。 为提高准确率并减少图表杂乱，会自动忽略不对称的背离。 支持趋势反转和趋势延续两种交易策略。 完全支持嵌入到智能交易系统中使用。 可用于入场信号和出场信号。 支持所有 MetaTrader 警报功能。 什么是背离？ 一般来说，如果价格创出更高高点，那么振荡器也应创出更高高点；如果价格创出更低低点，那么振荡器也应同步走低。当这种正常的行为没有出现时，就表示价格和振荡器之间出现了背离。背离主要分为两种类型： 常规背离 常规看涨背离：当价格创出更低低点，但振荡器却创出更高低点。 常规看跌背离：当价格创出更高高点，但振荡器却创出更低高点。
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
专家
KT Bollinger Bands Trader 是一款 100% 自动化的智能交易顾问（EA），基于布林带在低波动时期的均值回归交易策略构建。价格经常在布林带的上轨或下轨附近产生反应，但并非每次都会发生反转。然而，在低波动期间，价格反转的可能性更高。 入场规则 当价格正确下穿布林带下轨时，开启买入交易。 当价格正确上破布林带上轨时，开启卖出交易。 出场规则 在低波动阶段结束时自动平仓。 也可在达到止损或止盈时平仓。 本 EA 在经典布林带策略基础上进行了诸多改进，允许用户通过内置的趋势过滤器、波动率过滤器、Vortex、MMI 和星期过滤器等工具，对策略进行细致调节。 输入参数 ----- 策略设置 ----- 布林带周期、带移位、带偏差 开始时间（Start Hour） 结束时间（End Hour） GMT 时区偏移（GMT offset） ----- 交易设置 ----- 手数类型：固定手数 | 自动手数 每单风险百分比（Risk Per Trade） ----- 出场设置 ----- 止损方式：无止损 | 基于波动率 | 固定点数 止盈方式：无止盈 | 基于波动率 |
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT MA Crossover 指标根据所选的移动平均线交叉绘制买入和卖出箭头。此外，它还会生成相应的提醒通知，并为每个连续信号显示 MFE（最大有利偏移）值，帮助交易者更好地了解潜在利润区域。 移动平均交叉策略是全球交易者广泛采用的一种经典技术分析方法。通常包含一条快速和一条慢速的移动平均线，根据交叉的方向来确定买入或卖出的交易信号。 买入信号 - 快速均线向上穿越慢速均线。 卖出信号 - 快速均线向下穿越慢速均线。 功能特点 每项均线参数都可完全自定义设置。 每个连续信号都会显示对应的 MFE 值。 代码轻量，占用系统资源极少。 包含所有 MetaTrader 系统提示和警报。 缺点  移动平均线是一种滞后性指标，主要依赖历史数据。在盘整行情中，均线交叉信号可能显得较为随机，容易产生假信号。因此，交易者在实际应用中需要根据自身判断灵活处理这些信号。 输入参数 历史K线数量:  用于计算信号的历史K线数量。 ----- 选择用于计算快慢移动平均的周期和方法 ----- 显示均线:  在图表上显示或隐藏移动平均线（不影响交叉信号）。 绘制利润线: 显示或隐藏 MFE 曲线。 
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
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