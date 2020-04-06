Grid Aroon Directional Shift EA MT4
- 专家
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- 版本: 1.21
- 激活: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Grid Aroon Directional Shift Expert Advisor
Important Notice: Customization Opportunity This Expert Advisor is intentionally designed as a flexible trading framework, awaiting your personal optimization and refinement. It's not a plug-and-play solution, but a sophisticated starting point for traders who love to dive deep into algorithmic trading strategies.
Strategic Overview: The Grid Aroon Directional Shift EA combines two powerful trading concepts: the Aroon Indicator and Grid Trading methodology. This unique approach creates a dynamic trading system that adapts to market movements with intelligent precision.
Core Trading Logic: The EA leverages the Aroon Indicator's directional strength signals to identify potential trend shifts. Unlike traditional trading systems, this Expert Advisor implements a grid trading approach that:
- Detects trend direction changes
- Enters positions based on Aroon crossover signals
- Dynamically manages multiple grid levels
- Adjusts lot sizes according to account balance
- Implements sophisticated risk management techniques
Key Risk Management Features:
- Configurable maximum grid levels
- Dynamic lot size calculation
- Percentage-based risk control
- Adaptive volume multiplier
- Margin level safety checks
Customizable Parameters:
- Aroon Period (default 14)
- Grid Size
- Maximum Grid Levels
- Volume Multiplier
- Take Profit Points
- Maximum Risk Percentage
Unique Visualization:
- Optional visual trading panel
- Detailed signal history tracking
- Real-time Aroon indicator display
- Customizable panel appearance
Trading Environment Compatibility:
- Designed for MetaTrader 4
- Works across multiple financial instruments
- Adaptable to different market conditions
Technical Highlights:
- Advanced VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculation
- Intelligent trade execution logic
- Comprehensive error handling
- Detailed logging capabilities
Price: $130.00
Invitation: Visit our website to explore more cutting-edge trading solutions and expert advisors! Enhance your trading arsenal with our innovative algorithmic trading tools.
Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. This Expert Advisor is a tool for experienced traders who understand algorithmic trading complexities. Always conduct thorough testing and risk management.
Recommended for: Advanced traders, algorithmic trading enthusiasts, and MetaTrader 4 users passionate about developing and refining trading strategies.
Would you like to unlock your trading potential? This Expert Advisor is your gateway to sophisticated, data-driven trading approaches!