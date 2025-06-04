MBFX Timing

5
After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing!
MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Quality Index indicators to improve your trading. 

One of the main reasons we released MBFX Timing is that it works really well with our EA Forex Proton robot, which is capable of reading alerts from any MetaTrader 4 indicator.
How to trade MBFX Timing with EA Forex Proton?

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • EA Forex Proton Set File: Click here
  • Minimum Balance Required: $1,500
评分 5
Mujeeb Abdul
2298
Mujeeb Abdul 2025.06.16 05:21 
 

Very good indicator waiting for mt5 version

ninadnaik25
234
ninadnaik25 2025.06.07 17:42 
 

Testing MBFX with default set file on GOLD with EA FOREX PROTON...Looks good and safe as of now, will test till tomorrow and put it on a live account on Monday. Amazing work Mo :)

seniorbro2
304
seniorbro2 2025.06.07 10:51 
 

A very impressive indicator, and dynamite when used in combination with EA Proton. It grinds out profits day in day out with very little drawdown and an amazing strike rate. Just put this to work and sit back, you don't need anything else. Yet another winner from the stable of Mo Hassan!

回复评论