MBFX Timing

5
After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing!
MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Quality Index indicators to improve your trading. 

One of the main reasons we released MBFX Timing is that it works really well with our EA Forex Proton robot, which is capable of reading alerts from any MetaTrader 4 indicator.
How to trade MBFX Timing with EA Forex Proton?

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • EA Forex Proton Set File: Click here
  • Minimum Balance Required: $1,500
리뷰 5
Mujeeb Abdul
2298
Mujeeb Abdul 2025.06.16 05:21 
 

Very good indicator waiting for mt5 version

ninadnaik25
234
ninadnaik25 2025.06.07 17:42 
 

Testing MBFX with default set file on GOLD with EA FOREX PROTON...Looks good and safe as of now, will test till tomorrow and put it on a live account on Monday. Amazing work Mo :)

seniorbro2
304
seniorbro2 2025.06.07 10:51 
 

A very impressive indicator, and dynamite when used in combination with EA Proton. It grinds out profits day in day out with very little drawdown and an amazing strike rate. Just put this to work and sit back, you don't need anything else. Yet another winner from the stable of Mo Hassan!

추천 제품
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Profit XHunter
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Many traders, especially the beginners, get tired of manual trading and start using robots. Of course, advertising plays a significant role in choosing the algorithm. Often, system and EA vendors hide information about their product until the customer buys it. Profit Hunter EA is no exception, so in our review we will try to find out whether this robot is efficient or you should better search for its counterparts. Profit Hunter EA  A variation of the "martingale" technique used in the EA is a
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
지표
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Deal Trading SPT
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
지표
Deal Trading SPT (Super Trend) is an indicator, shows the market trend direction, entry position, take profit level, stop loss level and trend strength. Utility Help to further filter and develop strategy to trade Market overview on the chart Stop loss and take profit calculation with market volatility Resistance and support for trialing stop No repaint after the finished bar Works in any timeframe and financial instrument, including forex, CFD and crypto etc. Message pop-up, notification with
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Experts
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
지표
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
HFT KING EA를 소개합니다 - 트레이딩의 궁극적인 HFT KING! 이 완전 자동화된 고주파 거래 시스템은 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기능을 통해 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계되었습니다. HFT King은 기술 분석, 인공 지능, 고주파 거래 및 기계 학습의 독특한 조합을 활용하여 거래자에게 안정적이고 수익성 있는 거래 신호를 제공합니다. HFT King 최첨단 기술은 거래 기회 식별, 시장 동향 분석 및 정밀한 거래 실행에 매우 효과적입니다. EA의 강력한 진입 및 퇴출 로직은 Bar Close에서만 작동하여 시장 소음을 제거하고 속도를 최적화하며 손절매 헌팅을 방지하여 향후 안정적이고 안정적인 수익을 보장합니다. 고주파 트레이딩의 최고 수준으로 올라설 준비를 하세요! 최첨단 기술과 고급 거래 기능의 힘을 경험해보세요. 권장사항: 통화쌍: XAUUSD 기간: M15 최소 입금액 : $1000 브로커 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razor를 사용하는 모
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Experts
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
스마트 펀드 HFT EA로 거래 잠재력을 해제하세요! VPS 없음 / 설정 파일 없음 / 플러그 앤 플레이 즐기기 / 아래 쉬운 설정 비디오 확인 한정된 시간 동안 프로모션 가격 제 거래의 비밀을 공유하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다 – 스마트 펀드 EA. 수백 가지 도전을 완벽한 성공률로 정복했으며, 이제 여러분의 거래 게임을 한 단계 업그레이드할 차례입니다! 이 EA는 HFT 사용을 허용하는 프롭 회사의 HFT 도전을 통과하기 위해 설계되었습니다. HFT 사용이 허용되지 않는 도전/펀드 계정/실제 계정에서는 사용하지 마세요. 스마트 펀드 HFT EA가 돋보이는 이유: 도전 마스터리: 거의 모든 HFT 도전에서 수백 번의 도전을 성공적으로 완료하여 100%의 성공률을 확보했습니다. 단순한 도구가 아니라 검증된 파워하우스입니다. 최고의 간편함: 복잡한 설정이나 VPS 설정에 빠져들 필요 없습니다. 로드하고, 로트 크기를 조정한 다음 실행 버튼을 누르기만 하면 됩니다 - 최고의 간편함입니다.
RiskGuardian Pro PropFirm Drawdown Control
Zhao Cheng Han
Experts
RiskGuardian Pro (MT4 Edition) - 궁극의 Prop Firm 계좌 보호 장치 단 한 번의 감정적 거래나 일시적인 리스크 관리 소홀로 인해 Prop Firm 챌린지(FTMO, MFF 등)에 실패하는 것에 지치셨습니까? RiskGuardian Pro는 평가에 합격하고 자금 지원 계좌를 보호하도록 설계된 필수적인 규율 시스템입니다. 핵심 문제 해결: * 안티 틸트 하드 록 (Anti-Tilt Hard Lock): 정의된 최대 일일 손실 한도(예: 4%)에 도달하는 즉시 모든 거래를 청산하고 터미널을 잠급니다. 복수 거래(Revenge Trading)를 완전히 제거합니다. * 원클릭 로트 크기 조정: 수동 계산을 멈추십시오. 원하는 현금 위험만 입력하면 시스템이 자동으로 완벽한 로트 크기를 계산하여 모든 거래가 Prop Firm 규칙을 준수하도록 보장합니다. * 자금 지원 계좌 보호: 엄격한 일일 또는 전체 손실 한도를 절대 위반하지 않도록 보장하여,
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Ppm manager
Samuel Asrat Nadew
Experts
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control   directly from your chart. you can get all this features right on your trading chart .   Everything   is   color   coded.   equity and live P&L display in  Green   if   trades in profit   and   red   if   trades in drawdown.   Moveable panel -   double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it . Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart. Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
지표
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
FoxFx
Salavat Yulamanov
Experts
Fox는 RSI 지표를 사용하여 평균 가격으로의 회귀를 기반으로 하는 되돌림 그리드 거래 시스템입니다. 볼린저 밴드, 다양한 시간대의 더블 스토캐스틱!!! 포지션을 부분적으로 마감하고 헤징하여 총 이익을 기준으로 마감합니다.   통화쌍: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. 기간: M15 Advisor는 모든 기호를 거래하기 위해 하나의 차트에만 설치됩니다. 브로커가 접미사(예: NZDCAD.с)를 사용하는 경우 설정에 접미사를 입력해야 합니다. 설정   고정로트 0.01   위험 로트 위험 20   로트 값 동적 10000   초기 입금이 거짓으로 수정되었습니다.   최대 로트=10 최대 로트   헤징 허용 - 참   거래 가능한 통화쌍 AUDNZD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD   볼린저밴드 20주기   RSI 기간 - RSI 기간 30   최대 RSI 값 - 25   타임프레임 OPO_TimeFrame 15 스캘퍼를 구입하기 전에 발생할 수 있는 위험
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Ichimoku Hinko Hyo MTF
Guillaume Jouans
지표
Ichimoku Hinko Hyo MTF Ichimoku Hinko Hyo MTF is a Multi Time Frame indicator. It allows to overlap several ichimoku indicators (from different timeframes) on the same chart. Doing this allows a better read of the market as informations are directly available to user. It is possible to select different curves to be displayed (Tenkan, Kijoun, Chikou, Kumo) In this version 1.0, it is possible to On M1 chart, overlap M5 and M15 indicators. On M5 chart, overlap M15 and H1 indicators. On M15 chart,
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
지표
Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
지표
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
지표
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
지표
M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
지표
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
지표
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
지표
현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
지표
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
지표
시장의 두 가지 기본 원칙에 기반한 일중 전략. 알고리즘은 추가 필터를 사용하여 거래량 및 가격 파동 분석을 기반으로 합니다. 지표의 지능형 알고리즘은 두 가지 시장 요인이 하나로 결합될 때만 신호를 제공합니다. 지표는 더 높은 시간 프레임의 데이터를 사용하여 M1 차트에서 특정 범위의 파도를 계산합니다. 그리고 파동을 확인하기 위해 지표는 볼륨 분석을 사용합니다. 이 표시기는 준비된 거래 시스템입니다. 트레이더가 필요로 하는 모든 것은 신호를 따르는 것입니다. 또한 지표는 자신의 거래 시스템의 기초가 될 수 있습니다. 거래는 분 차트에서만 수행됩니다. 지표가 MTF 원리를 사용한다는 사실에도 불구하고 지표 알고리즘은 가능한 한 안정적입니다. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 편지를 보내주세요! 내 거래 설정 및 권장 사항을 공유하겠습니다!
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
지표
소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
지표
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
지표
현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
지표
Day Trader Master 는 데이 트레이더를 위한 완벽한 거래 시스템입니다. 시스템은 두 개의 지표로 구성됩니다. 하나의 지표는 매수 및 매도를 위한 화살표 신호입니다. 얻을 수 있는 화살표 표시기입니다. 2차 지표를 무료로 드립니다. 두 번째 지표는 이러한 화살표와 함께 사용하도록 특별히 설계된 추세 지표입니다. 표시기는 반복하지 않고 늦지 않습니다! 이 시스템을 사용하는 것은 매우 간단합니다. 2색 선으로 표시되는 현재 추세 방향의 화살표 신호를 따라가기만 하면 됩니다. 파란색은 구매 추세입니다. 빨간색은 판매 추세입니다. 파란색 화살표는 매수 신호입니다. 빨간색 화살표는 매도 신호입니다. 추세선의 색상과 일치하려면 화살표의 색상과 신호의 방향이 필요합니다. 화살표 표시기는 주로 시간 간격 M5 및 M15에서 일중 거래를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 그러나 기술적으로 시스템은 다른 시간 간격으로 사용할 수 있습니다. 표시기에는 PUSH 메시지 기능이 있는 팝업 경고가 장착되어 있
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
지표
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
지표
이 지표는 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  의 2가지 제품의 슈퍼 조합입니다. 그것은 모든 시간 프레임에 대해 작동하며 8개의 주요 통화와 하나의 기호에 대한 강약의 충동을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다! 이 표시기는 금, 이국적인 쌍, 상품, 지수 또는 선물과 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도 가속을 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 오일, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도 가속(충동 또는 속도)을 표시하기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 잠재적인 거래를 훨씬 더 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 이는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 가속되는지 여부를 그래픽으로 표시하고 가속 속도를 측정하기 때문입니다. 자동차의 속도계처럼 생각하면 됩니다. 가속화할 때 Forex 시장에서 동일한 일이 분명히 더 빠르
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
지표
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
지표
Apollo SR Master는 지지/저항 구간에서의 거래를 더욱 쉽고 안정적으로 만들어 주는 특수 기능을 갖춘 지지/저항 지표입니다. 이 지표는 지역 가격의 고점과 저점을 감지하여 시간 지연 없이 실시간으로 지지/저항 구간을 계산합니다. 새롭게 형성된 저항 구간을 확인하기 위해 지표는 해당 저항 구간을 실제 매도 또는 매수 신호로 활용할 수 있음을 나타내는 특수 신호를 표시합니다. 이 경우, 저항 구간의 강도가 높아지고, 따라서 저항 구간에서의 성공적인 거래 가능성도 높아집니다. 이것이 바로 이 지표의 핵심 아이디어입니다. SR 존은 손절매와 이익실현을 더욱 쉽게 할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 신호 방향에 따라 SR 존 위 또는 아래 공간을 손절매로 활용할 수 있습니다. 또한, 반대쪽 SR 존은 잠재적 이익실현 영역으로 활용할 수 있습니다. 또한 Apollo SR Master 지표를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 "Apollo Price Action System" 지표를 무료로 제공합니다.
제작자의 제품 더 보기
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
지표
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
EA Top G
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (33)
Experts
After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impressive number of  10 forex pairs  to provide dive
Trend Punch
Mohamed Hassan
4.79 (24)
지표
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you
EA Iron Machine
Mohamed Hassan
4.85 (20)
Experts
Live Signal: Click here EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the most reliable and time-tested trading methods,
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
지표
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Lux Trend
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
지표
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system u
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
지표
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Fx Kenji
Mohamed Hassan
5 (5)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Fx Kenji , the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy ,  Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice! Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality , Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy. Trading Recommendations Minimum balance:  $1,000
Easy Breakout MT5
Mohamed Hassan
4.6 (5)
지표
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout MT5   is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the   Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators
Bull versus Bear
Mohamed Hassan
4.53 (19)
지표
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your  BONUS  for FREE  that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear ! Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because  Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confiden
Elliot Wave Impulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
지표
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents t
Trend Forecasting
Mohamed Hassan
4.76 (17)
지표
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.24 (21)
지표
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
Lux Trend MT5
Mohamed Hassan
지표
The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.71 (14)
지표
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
Trend Swing
Mohamed Hassan
4.55 (11)
지표
This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Market Analysis . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  Trend Swing is a professional indicator that is developed from scratch by our in-house development team. This indicator is very sophisticated because you can see the entry price levels with buy and sell signals that are given in real-time! It automatically draws the take profit zones along your stop loss which makes it e
Wick Hunter
Mohamed Hassan
지표
After purchase, you are eligible to receive EA Forex Proton and try it for 14 days completely FREE! This robot automates the alerts from Wick Hunter! Tired of getting trapped by false breakouts? Wick Hunter is a powerful custom indicator designed to detect fakeouts and identify true reversals before the crowd catches on. Built on the proven False Breakout Strategy , Wick Hunter helps you: Spot liquidity grabs and stop-hunts Enter with precision near wicks Avoid fake breakouts that ruin trades
EA Interceptor
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Full backtest report (2010-2024) available to download: Click here Manual Guide: Click here EA Interceptor  is an expert advisor that uses a reversion strategy by entering a trade when the market is exhausted. It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024!  There isn't many EA's that can pass a long period from  2010 to 2024 without failing. That's why EA Interceptor is extremely unique because it was able t
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
필터:
Mujeeb Abdul
2298
Mujeeb Abdul 2025.06.16 05:21 
 

Very good indicator waiting for mt5 version

farfoor
24
farfoor 2025.06.11 18:15 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.12 04:24
Hello! I replied to you in private, please check :)
ninadnaik25
234
ninadnaik25 2025.06.07 17:42 
 

Testing MBFX with default set file on GOLD with EA FOREX PROTON...Looks good and safe as of now, will test till tomorrow and put it on a live account on Monday. Amazing work Mo :)

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.12 04:25
Thank you Ninad for being a loyal customer for life and for your amazing feedback with MBFX Timing!!!!!
seniorbro2
304
seniorbro2 2025.06.07 10:51 
 

A very impressive indicator, and dynamite when used in combination with EA Proton. It grinds out profits day in day out with very little drawdown and an amazing strike rate. Just put this to work and sit back, you don't need anything else. Yet another winner from the stable of Mo Hassan!

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.12 04:25
You're one of my best customers and you know it! Thank you so much for your support, always happy to hear that you're crushing the market! :)
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
2920
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit 2025.06.05 15:22 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.06.06 02:24
Thank you Florian for your feedback! Keep rocking em profits my friend! :)
리뷰 답변