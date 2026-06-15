PulseBar MT4 Pro

This is a simple panel EA for one-click trading. Unlike the standard panel, it features the Close all button for closing all orders on the current symbol, as well as the ability to enter the stop loss and take profit values before opening an order. The EA distinguishes its orders from others, therefore, the magic number must be specified in the panel settings. The panel is able to take screenshots when opening and closing deals to allow further analysis of the signals for opening/closing orders.

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