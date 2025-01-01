MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTerminalInfoIsTradeAllowed
- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
IsTradeAllowed
获取有关交易权限的信息。
bool IsTradeAllowed() const
返回值
true 如果交易允许, 否则 false。
注释
为获取交易权限, 使用 TerminalInfoInteger() 函数 (TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED 属性)。