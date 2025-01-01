文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTerminalInfoIsTradeAllowed 

IsTradeAllowed

获取有关交易权限的信息。

bool  IsTradeAllowed() const 

返回值

true 如果交易允许, 否则 false。

注释

为获取交易权限, 使用 TerminalInfoInteger() 函数 (TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED 属性)。