- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
Time
按照索引获取时间轴时间序列的元素。
|
datetime Time(
参数
ind
[输入] 元素索引。
返回值
如果成功, 它返回时间轴时间序列里指定索引处的元素值, 否则它返回 EMPTY_VALUE。
注释
在两种情况下返回 EMPTY_VALUE:
- 时间序列不可用 (相应位未设置)。
- 元素索引超界。