文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertBaseTickVolume 

TickVolume

按照索引获取报价交易量时间序列的元素。

long  TickVolume(
   int    ind         // 索引
   )

参数

ind

[输入]  元素索引。

返回值

如果成功, 它返回报价交易量时间序列里指定索引处的元素值, 否则它返回 EMPTY_VALUE。

注释

在两种情况下返回 EMPTY_VALUE:

  1. 时间序列不可用 (相应位未设置)。
  2. 元素索引超界。