MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertBaseInitSpread
- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
InitSpread
初始化点差时间序列。
bool InitSpread(
参数
indicators
[输入] 指标和时间序列集合的指针。
返回值
true 如果成功, 否则 false。
注释
点差时间序列仅在智能交易使用品名/时间帧时被初始化, 与初始化时定义的品名/时间帧不同 (时间帧会在以后使用)。