MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertBaseInitLow 

InitLow

初始化最低价时间序列。

bool  InitLow(
   CIndicators*  indicators    // 指针
   )

参数

indicators

[输入]  指标和时间序列集合的指针。

返回值

true 如果成功, 否则 false。

注释

最低价时间序列仅在智能交易使用品名/时间帧时被初始化, 与初始化时定义的品名/时间帧不同 (时间帧会在以后使用)。