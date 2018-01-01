文档部分
SocketRead

从套接读取数据。

int  SocketRead(
   int           socket,               // 套接
   uchar&        buffer[],             // 用于从套接读取数据的缓冲区
   uint          buffer_maxlen,        // 即将读取的字节数
   uint          timeout_ms            // 读取超时
   );

参数

socket

[in]  套接句柄通过SocketCreate函数返回。当不正确的句柄传递到_LastError时，错误号5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE)被激活。

buffer

[out]  引用读取数据的uchar类型数组。动态数组大小随着读取字节数的增加而增加。数组大小不能超过INT_MAX (2147483647)。

buffer_maxlen

[in]  即将读取到buffer[]数组的字节数。不适合数组的数据保留在套接中。它们可以通过下一次调用SocketRead来接收。buffer_maxlen不能超过INT_MAX (2147483647)。

timeout_ms

[in]  数据读取超时，以毫秒计算。如果这个时间内没有获得数据，则会停止尝试，并且函数返回-1。

返回值

如果成功，则返回读取字节数。错误的话，返回-1。

注意

如果执行函数时系统套接发生错误，那么通过SocketConnect建立的连接则中断。

如果数据读取错误，错误号5273 (ERR_NETSOCKET_IO_ERROR)会被写入_LastError

这个函数只能从EA交易和脚本中调用，因为它们在自己的执行线程中运行。如果从指标调用，GetLastError()则返回4014错误号– “函数不允许调用”。

例如：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                SocketExample.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
 
input string Address="www.mql5.com";
input int    Port   =80;
bool         ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 向服务器发送命令                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
  {
   char req[];
   int  len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
   if(len<0)
      return(false);
//--- 如果通过443端口使用安全TLS连接
   if(ExtTLS)
      return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- 如果使用标准的TCP连接
   return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 读取服务器响应                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout)
  {
   char   rsp[];
   string result;
   uint   timeout_check=GetTickCount()+timeout;
//--- 读取套接数据，直至套接数据不长过超时且仍然存在
   do
     {
      uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
      if(len)
        {
         int rsp_len;
         //--- 各种读取命令，取决于连接是否安全
         if(ExtTLS)
            rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
         else
            rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout);
         //--- 分析响应
         if(rsp_len>0)
           {
            result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
            //--- 只打印响应标题
            int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
            if(header_end>0)
              {
               Print("HTTP answer header received:");
               Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
               return(true);
              }
           }
        }
     }
   while(GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- 检查句柄
   if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 一切顺利情况下继续连接
      if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
        {
         Print("Established connection to ",Address,":",Port);
 
         string   subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
         datetime expiration;
         //--- 如果连接受到证书保护，则显示其数据
         if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
           {
            Print("TLS certificate:");
            Print("   Owner:  ",subject);
            Print("   Issuer:  ",issuer);
            Print("   Number:     ",serial);
            Print("   Print: ",thumbprint);
            Print("   Expiration: ",expiration);
            ExtTLS=true;
           }
         //--- 向服务器发送GET请求
         if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
           {
            Print("GET request sent");
            //--- 读取响应
            if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
               Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
           }
         else
            Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
        }
      else
        {
         Print("Connection to ",Address,":",Port," failed, error ",GetLastError());
        }
      //--- 用后关闭套接
      SocketClose(socket);
     }
   else
      Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

另见

