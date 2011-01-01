文档部分
MQL5参考技术指标iGator 

iGator

函数返回鳄鱼振荡器指标处理器。振荡器表示鳄鱼指标蓝线和红线（上升柱状图）的区别以及红线和绿线的区别（下降柱状图）。

int  iGator(
   string              symbol,            // 交易品种名称
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // 周期
   int                 jaw_period,        // 咽喉计算周期
   int                 jaw_shift,         // 咽喉平移
   int                 teeth_period,      // 牙齿计算周期
   int                 teeth_shift,       // 牙齿平移
   int                 lips_period,       // 唇部计算周期
   int                 lips_shift,        // 唇部平移
   ENUM_MA_METHOD      ma_method,         // 平滑类型
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // 价格或者处理器类型
   );

参量

symbol

[in]证券交易品种名称，数据用来计算指标。 NULL 值代表当前交易品种。

period

[in] 周期值可以是 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 值中的一个，0代表当前时间表。

jaw_period

[in]  蓝线平均周期（鳄鱼颌骨）。

jaw_shift

[in] 与价格图表有关的蓝线变化。不能直接连接到指标柱状图的视觉变化。

teeth_period

[in]  红线的平均周期（鳄鱼牙）。

teeth_shift

[in] 关于价格图表的红线变化。不能直接连接到指标柱状图的视觉变化。

lips_period

[in]  绿线的平均周期 （鳄鱼唇）。

lips_shift

[in] 关于价格图表的绿线变化。不能直接连接到指标柱状图的视觉变化。

ma_method

[in]  平滑类型。可以是 ENUM_MA_METHOD值中的一个。

applied_price

[in]  使用价格。可以是任意 ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 价格常量或者另外指标处理器。

返回值

返回特殊技术指标处理器，失败返回 INVALID_HANDLE. 计算机内存从不使用的指标中释放，使用指标处理程序传递到的函数 IndicatorRelease()

注释

缓冲区代码： 0-UPPER_HISTOGRAM，1-上升柱状图的颜色缓冲区， 2 - LOWER_HISTOGRAM， 3 - 下降柱状图的颜色缓冲区。

例如：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  Demo_iGator.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iGator technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All other parameters are as in a standard Gator Oscillator."
 
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   2
//--- 绘制GatorUp
#property indicator_label1  "GatorUp"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen, clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 绘制GatorDown
#property indicator_label2  "GatorDown"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color2  clrGreen, clrRed
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 枚举处理创建方法                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
  {
   Call_iGator,            // 使用iGator
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // 使用IndicatorCreate
  };
//--- 输入参数
input Creation             type=Call_iGator;       // 函数类型 
input string               symbol=" ";             // 交易品种
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_CURRENT;  // 时间帧
input int                  jaw_period=13;          // 咽喉线周期
input int                  jaw_shift=8;            // 咽喉线移动
input int                  teeth_period=8;         // 牙齿线周期
input int                  teeth_shift=5;          // 牙齿线移动
input int                  lips_period=5;          // 唇部线周期
input int                  lips_shift=3;           // 唇部线移动
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       MA_method=MODE_SMMA;    // 鳄鱼平均线的方法
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   applied_price=PRICE_MEDIAN;// 用于计算鳄鱼的价格类型
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         GatorUpBuffer[];
double         GatorUpColors[];
double         GatorDownBuffer[];
double         GatorDownColors[];
//--- 存储iGator 指标处理程序的变量
int    handle;
//--- 存储变量
string name=symbol;
//--- 图表上的指标名称
string short_name;
//--- 移动上下直方图的值
int shift;
//--- 我们将在加多摆动指标中保持值的数量
int    bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 分配指标缓冲区数组
   SetIndexBuffer(0,GatorUpBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,GatorUpColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,GatorDownBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,GatorDownColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
/*
  参数中指定的所有移动指的是绘制加多摆动指标基础上的鳄鱼指标！
  这就是我们不能移动加多摆动指标本身的原因，但是他们移动鳄鱼线，
  其值用于计算加多摆动指标！
*/
//--- 我们计算上下直方图的移动，这等于咽喉线和牙齿线之间的区别
   shift=MathMin(jaw_shift,teeth_shift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);
//--- 尽管指标包含两个直方图，也使用相同的移动 - 就是实施iGator 指标。
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);
 
//--- 定义绘制指标的交易品种
   name=symbol;
//--- 删除向左和向右的空格
   StringTrimRight(name);
   StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- 如果它返回 'name' 字符串的零长度
   if(StringLen(name)==0)
     {
      //--- 获得指标附属的图表交易品种
      name=_Symbol;
     }
//--- 创建指标处理程序
   if(type==Call_iGator)
      handle=iGator(name,period,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,
                    lips_period,lips_shift,MA_method,applied_price);
   else
     {
      //--- 以指标参数填充结构
      MqlParam pars[8];
      //--- 鳄鱼线的周期和移动
      pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[0].integer_value=jaw_period;
      pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[1].integer_value=jaw_shift;
      pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[2].integer_value=teeth_period;
      pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[3].integer_value=teeth_shift;
      pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[4].integer_value=lips_period;
      pars[5].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[5].integer_value=lips_shift;
      //--- 平滑类型
      pars[6].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[6].integer_value=MA_method;
      //--- 价格类型
      pars[7].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[7].integer_value=applied_price;
      //--- 创建处理程序
      handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_GATOR,8,pars);
     }
//--- 如果没有创建处理程序
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 叙述失败和输出错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iGator indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  name,
                  EnumToString(period),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- 指标提前停止
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 显示加多摆动指标计算的交易品种/时间帧
   short_name=StringFormat("iGator(%s/%s, %d, %d ,%d, %d, %d, %d)",name,EnumToString(period),
                           jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- 指标正常初始化  
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 从iGator指标复制的值数
   int values_to_copy;
//--- 确定指标计算的数量值
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- 如果它是指标计算的最初起点或如果iGator指标数量值更改
//--- 或如果需要计算两个或多个柱形的指标（这意味着价格历史中有些内容会发生变化）
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- 如果GatorUpBuffer数组大于交易品种/周期iGator指标的数量值，那么我们不会复制任何内容
      //--- 否则，我们复制小于指标缓冲区的大小
      if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else                       values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 它意味着这不是初次指标计算，因为 OnCalculate())最近调用
      //--- 为了计算，添加不超过一柱
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- 以加多摆动指标的值填充数组
//--- 如果FillArraysFromBuffer返回false，它表示信息还未准备，退出操作
   if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(GatorUpBuffer,GatorUpColors,GatorDownBuffer,GatorDownColors,
      shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- 形成信息
   string comm=StringFormat("%s ==>  Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
                            TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
                            short_name,
                            values_to_copy);
//--- 在图表上展示服务信息
   Comment(comm);
//--- 记住加多摆动指标的数量值
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填充 iGator 指标的指标缓冲区                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &ups_buffer[],         // 向上直方图的指标缓冲区
                           double &up_color_buffer[],    // 向上直方图价格指数的指标缓冲区
                           double &downs_buffer[],       // 向下直方图的指标缓冲区
                           double &downs_color_buffer[], // 向下直方图价格指数的指标缓冲区
                           int u_shift,                  // 上下直方图移动
                           int ind_handle,               // iGator 指标的处理程序
                           int amount                    // 复制值的数量
                           )
  {
//--- 重置错误代码
   ResetLastError();
//--- 以0标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分GatorUpBuffer 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-u_shift,amount,ups_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- 以1标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分GatorUpColors 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,-u_shift,amount,up_color_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- 以2标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分GatorDownBuffer 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-u_shift,amount,downs_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- 以3标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分GatorDownColors 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,3,-u_shift,amount,downs_color_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iGator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
//--- 一切顺利
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指标去初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- 删除指标后清空图表
   Comment("");
  }