文档部分
MQL5参考技术指标iTEMA 

iTEMA

函数返回三倍指数移动平均指标处理器。只有一个缓冲区。

int  iTEMA(
   string              symbol,            // 交易品种名称
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // 周期
   int                 ma_period,         // 平均周期
   int                 ma_shift,          // 指标平移
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // 价格或者处理器类型
   );

参量

symbol

[in] 证券交易品种名称，数据用来计算指标。 NULL 值代表当前交易品种。

period

[in] 周期值可以是 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 值中的一个，0代表当前时间表。

ma_period

[in]  计算平均周期（计算柱）。

ma_shift

[in] 与价格图表相关的指标变化。

applied_price

[in]  使用价格。可以是任意 ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 价格常量或者另外指标处理器。

返回值

返回特殊技术指标处理器，失败返回 INVALID_HANDLE. 计算机内存从不使用的指标中释放，使用指标处理程序传递到的函数 IndicatorRelease()

例如：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Demo_iTEMA.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iTEMA technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard Triple Exponential Moving Average."
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- iTEMA 标图
#property indicator_label1  "iTEMA"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 枚举处理创建方法                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
  {
   Call_iTEMA,             // 使用iTEMA
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // 使用IndicatorCreate
  };
//--- 输入参数
input Creation             type=Call_iTEMA;           // 函数类型 
input int                  ma_period=14;              // 平均周期
input int                  ma_shift=0;                // 移动
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE// 价格类型
input string               symbol=" ";                // 交易品种 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_CURRENT;     // 时间帧
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         iTEMABuffer[];
//--- 存储iTEMA 指标处理程序的变量
int    handle;
//--- 存储变量
string name=symbol;
//--- 图表上的指标名称
string short_name;
//--- 我们将在三倍指数移动平均指标中保持值的数量
int    bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 分配指标缓冲区数组
   SetIndexBuffer(0,iTEMABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 设置移动
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,ma_shift);
//--- 定义绘制指标的交易品种
   name=symbol;
//--- 删除向左和向右的空格
   StringTrimRight(name);
   StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- 如果它返回 'name' 字符串的零长度
   if(StringLen(name)==0)
     {
      //--- 获得指标附属的图表交易品种
      name=_Symbol;
     }
//--- 创建指标处理程序
   if(type==Call_iTEMA)
      handle=iTEMA(name,period,ma_period,ma_shift,applied_price);
   else
     {
      //--- 以指标参数填充结构   
      MqlParam pars[3];
      //--- 周期
      pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[0].integer_value=ma_period;
      //--- 移动
      pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[1].integer_value=ma_shift;
      //--- 价格类型
      pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[2].integer_value=applied_price;
      handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_TEMA,3,pars);
     }
//--- 如果没有创建处理程序
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 叙述失败和输出错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iTEMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  name,
                  EnumToString(period),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- 指标提前停止
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 显示三倍指数移动平均指标计算的交易品种/时间帧
   short_name=StringFormat("iTEMA(%s/%s, %d, %d, %s)",name,EnumToString(period),
                           ma_period,ma_shift,EnumToString(applied_price));
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- 指标正常初始化  
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 从iTEMA 指标复制的值数
   int values_to_copy;
//--- 确定指标计算的数量值
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- 如果它是指标计算的最初起点或如果iTEMA 指标数量值更改
//--- 或如果需要计算两个或多个柱形的指标（这意味着价格历史中有些内容会发生变化）
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- 如果iTEMABuffer数组大于交易品种/周期iTEMA 指标的数量值，那么我们不会复制任何内容
      //--- 否则，我们复制小于指标缓冲区的大小
      if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else                       values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 它意味着这不是初次指标计算，因为 OnCalculate())最近调用
      //--- 为了计算，添加不超过一柱
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- 以三倍指数移动平均指标的值填充数组
//--- 如果FillArrayFromBuffer 返回 false，它表示信息还未准备，退出操作
   if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iTEMABuffer,ma_shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- 形成信息
   string comm=StringFormat("%s ==>  Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
                            TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
                            short_name,
                            values_to_copy);
//--- 在图表上展示服务信息
   Comment(comm);
//--- 记住三倍指数移动平均指标的数量值
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填充iTEMA 指标的指标缓冲区                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &tema_buffer[], // 三倍指数移动平均值的指标缓冲区
                         int t_shift,           // 线的移动
                         int ind_handle,        // iTEMA 指标的处理程序
                         int amount             // 复制值的数量
                         )
  {
//--- 重置错误代码
   ResetLastError();
//--- 以0标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分iTEMABuffer数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-t_shift,amount,tema_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iTEMA indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
//--- 一切顺利
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指标去初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- 删除指标后清空图表
   Comment("");
  }