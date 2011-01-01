|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_iMFI.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iMFI technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard Money Flow Index."
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- iMFI标图
#property indicator_label1 "iMFI"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 指标窗口的横向水平
#property indicator_level1 20
#property indicator_level2 80
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 枚举处理创建方法 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
{
Call_iMFI, // 使用iMFI
Call_IndicatorCreate // 使用IndicatorCreate
};
//--- 输入参数
input Creation type=Call_iMFI; // 函数类型
input int ma_period=14; // 周期
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume=VOLUME_TICK; // 交易量类型
input string symbol=" "; // 交易品种
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // 时间帧
//--- 指标缓冲区
double iMFIBuffer[];
//--- 存储iMFI指标处理程序的变量
int handle;
//--- 存储变量
string name=symbol;
//--- 图表上的指标名称
string short_name;
//--- 我们将在资金流向指数指标中保持值的数量
int bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 分配指标缓冲区数组
SetIndexBuffer(0,iMFIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 定义绘制指标的交易品种
name=symbol;
//--- 删除向左和向右的空格
StringTrimRight(name);
StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- 如果它返回 'name' 字符串的零长度
if(StringLen(name)==0)
{
//--- 获得指标附属的图表交易品种
name=_Symbol;
}
//--- 创建指标处理程序
if(type==Call_iMFI)
handle=iMFI(name,period,ma_period,applied_volume);
else
{
//--- 以指标参数填充结构
MqlParam pars[2];
//--- 周期
pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[0].integer_value=ma_period;
//--- 交易量类型
pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[1].integer_value=applied_volume;
handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_MFI,2,pars);
}
//--- 如果没有创建处理程序
if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- 叙述失败和输出错误代码
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMFI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
name,
EnumToString(period),
GetLastError());
//--- 指标提前停止
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- 显示资金流向指数指标计算的交易品种/时间帧
short_name=StringFormat("iMFI(%s/%s, %d, %s)",name,EnumToString(period),
ma_period, EnumToString(applied_volume));
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- 指标正常初始化
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- 从iMFI 指标复制的值数
int values_to_copy;
//--- 确定指标计算的数量值
int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
if(calculated<=0)
{
PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
return(0);
}
//--- 如果它是指标计算的最初起点或如果iMFI 指标数量值更改
//--- 或如果需要计算两个或多个柱形的指标（这意味着价格历史中有些内容会发生变化）
if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
{
//--- 如果iMFIBuffer 数组大于交易品种/周期 iMFI 指标的数量值，那么我们不会复制任何内容
//--- 否则，我们复制小于指标缓冲区的大小
if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
else values_to_copy=calculated;
}
else
{
//--- 它意味着这不是初次指标计算，因为 OnCalculate())最近调用
//--- 为了计算，添加不超过一柱
values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
}
//--- 以资金流向指数指标的值填充iMFIBuffer数组
//--- 如果FillArrayFromBuffer 返回 false，它表示信息还未准备，退出操作
if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iMFIBuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- 形成信息
string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
short_name,
values_to_copy);
//--- 在图表上展示服务信息
Comment(comm);
//--- 记住资金流向指数指标的数量值
bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填充 iMFI 指标的指标缓冲区 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &values[], // 资金流向指数值的指标缓冲区
int ind_handle, // iMFI 指标的处理程序
int amount // 复制值的数量
)
{
//--- 重置错误代码
ResetLastError();
//--- 以0标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分 iMFIBuffer 数组
if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,values)<0)
{
//--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iMFI indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
//--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
return(false);
}
//--- 一切顺利
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指标去初始化函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- 删除指标后清空图表
Comment("");
}