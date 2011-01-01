文档部分
MQL5参考技术指标iSAR 

iSAR

函数返回抛物转向系统指标处理器。只有一个缓冲区。

int  iSAR(
   string           symbol,      // 交易品种名称
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,      // 周期
   double           step,        // 逐步增加
   double           maximum      // 最大止损水平
   );

参量

symbol

[in] 证券交易品种名称，数据用来计算指标。 NULL 值代表当前交易品种。

period

[in] 周期值可以是 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 值中的一个，0代表当前时间表。

step

[in]  停止水平增量，通常是0.02。

maximum

[in]  最大停止水平，通常是0.2。

返回值

返回特殊技术指标处理器，失败返回 INVALID_HANDLE. 计算机内存从不使用的指标中释放，使用指标处理程序传递到的函数 IndicatorRelease()

例如：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    Demo_iSAR.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iSAR technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard Parabolic Stop and Reverse."
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- 绘制iSAR
#property indicator_label1  "iSAR"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1  clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 枚举处理创建方法                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
  {
   Call_iSAR,              // 使用iSAR
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // 使用IndicatorCreate
  };
//--- 输入参数
input Creation             type=Call_iSAR;               // 函数类型 
input double               step=0.02;                    // 步骤 - 停止拖拽的加速因素
input double               maximum=0.2;                  // 步骤的最大值
input string               symbol=" ";                   // 交易品种 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_CURRENT;        // 时间帧
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         iSARBuffer[];
//--- 存储iSAR 指标处理程序的变量
int    handle;
//--- 存储变量
string name=symbol;
//--- 图表上的指标名称
string short_name;
//--- 我们将在抛物线转向指标中保持值的数量
int    bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 分配指标缓冲区数组
   SetIndexBuffer(0,iSARBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 从Wingdings字符集为PLOT_ARROW属性设置图表展示的交易品种代码
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,159);
//--- 定义绘制指标的交易品种
   name=symbol;
//--- 删除向左和向右的空格
   StringTrimRight(name);
   StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- 如果它返回 'name' 字符串的零长度
   if(StringLen(name)==0)
     {
      //--- 获得指标附属的图表交易品种
      name=_Symbol;
     }
//--- 创建指标处理程序
   if(type==Call_iSAR)
      handle=iSAR(name,period,step,maximum);
   else
     {
      //--- 以指标参数填充结构   
      MqlParam pars[2];
      //--- 步骤值
      pars[0].type=TYPE_DOUBLE;
      pars[0].double_value=step;
      //--- 可以用于计算的步骤值的限制
      pars[1].type=TYPE_DOUBLE;
      pars[1].double_value=maximum;
      handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_SAR,2,pars);
     }
//--- 如果没有创建处理程序
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 叙述失败和输出错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iSAR indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  name,
                  EnumToString(period),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- 指标提前停止
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 显示抛物线转向指标计算的交易品种/时间帧
   short_name=StringFormat("iSAR(%s/%s, %G, %G)",name,EnumToString(period),
                           step,maximum);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- 指标正常初始化
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 从iSAR指标复制的值数
   int values_to_copy;
//--- 确定指标计算的数量值
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- 如果它是指标计算的最初起点或如果iSAR 指标数量值更改
//--- 或如果需要计算两个或多个柱形的指标（这意味着价格历史中有些内容会发生变化）
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- 如果iSARBuffer数组大于交易品种/周期iSAR 指标的数量值，那么我们不会复制任何内容
      //--- 否则，我们复制小于指标缓冲区的大小
      if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else                       values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 它意味着这不是初次指标计算，因为 OnCalculate())最近调用
      //--- 为了计算，添加不超过一柱
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- 以iSAR 指标的值填充数组
//--- 如果FillArrayFromBuffer 返回 false，它表示信息还未准备，退出操作
   if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iSARBuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- 形成信息
   string comm=StringFormat("%s ==>  Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
                            TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
                            short_name,
                            values_to_copy);
//--- 在图表上展示服务信息
   Comment(comm);
//--- 记住抛物线转向指标的数量值
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填充iSAR 指标的指标缓冲区                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &sar_buffer[],  // 抛物线转向值的指标缓冲区
                         int ind_handle,        // iSAR 指标的处理程序
                         int amount             // 复制值的数量
                         )
  {
//--- 重置错误代码
   ResetLastError();
//--- 以0标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分iSARBuffer数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,sar_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iSAR indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
//--- 一切顺利
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指标去初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- 删除指标后清空图表
   Comment("");
  }    