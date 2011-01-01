文档部分
MQL5参考技术指标iBands 

iBands

函数返回布林带指标处理器。

int  iBands(
   string              symbol,            // 交易品种名称
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // 周期
   int                 bands_period,      // 平均线计算周期
   int                 bands_shift,       // 指标平移
   double              deviation,         // 标准差数
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // 价格或处理器类型
   );

参量

symbol

[in] 证券交易品种名称，数据用来计算指标。 NULL 值代表当前交易品种。

period

[in] 周期值可以是 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 值中的一个，0代表当前时间表。

bands_period

[in]  指标主线的平均周期。

bands_shift

[in] 相关价格图表的指标转换。

deviation

[in]  偏离主线。

applied_price

[in]  使用价格。可以是任意 ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 价格常量或者另外指标处理器。

返回值

返回特殊技术指标处理器，失败返回 INVALID_HANDLE. 计算机内存从不使用的指标中释放，使用指标处理程序传递到的函数 IndicatorRelease()

注释

缓冲区代码如下： 0 - BASE_LINE， 1 - UPPER_BAND， 2 - LOWER_BAND。

例如：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  Demo_iBands.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iBands technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots   3
//--- 上标图
#property indicator_label1  "Upper"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrMediumSeaGreen
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 下标图
#property indicator_label2  "Lower"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrMediumSeaGreen
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1
//--- 中间标图
#property indicator_label3  "Middle"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3  clrMediumSeaGreen
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 枚举处理创建方法                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
  {
   Call_iBands,            // 使用iBands
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // 使用IndicatorCreate
  };
//--- 输入参数
input Creation             type=Call_iBands;          // 函数的类型 
input int                  bands_period=20;           // 平均移动周期
input int                  bands_shift=0;             // 移动
input double               deviation=2.0;             //标准偏差数 
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   applied_price=PRICE_CLOSE// 价格类型
input string               symbol=" ";                // 交易品种 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_CURRENT;     // 时间帧
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         UpperBuffer[];
double         LowerBuffer[];
double         MiddleBuffer[];
//--- 存储 iBands 指标处理程序的变量
int    handle;
//--- 存储变量
string name=symbol;
//--- 图表上的指标名称
string short_name;
//--- 我们将在布林带指标中保持值的数量
int    bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 分配指标缓冲区数组
   SetIndexBuffer(0,UpperBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,LowerBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,MiddleBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 设置每条线的移动
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,bands_shift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,bands_shift);      
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,bands_shift);      
//--- 定义绘制指标的交易品种
   name=symbol;
//--- 删除向左和向右的空格
   StringTrimRight(name);
   StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- 如果它返回 'name' 字符串的零长度
   if(StringLen(name)==0)
     {
      //--- 获得指标附属的图表交易品种
      name=_Symbol;
     }
//--- 创建指标处理程序
   if(type==Call_iBands)
      handle=iBands(name,period,bands_period,bands_shift,deviation,applied_price);
   else
     {
      //--- 以指标参数填充结构
      MqlParam pars[4];
      //--- ma周期
      pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[0].integer_value=bands_period;
      //--- 移动
      pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[1].integer_value=bands_shift;
      //--- 标准偏差数
      pars[2].type=TYPE_DOUBLE;
      pars[2].double_value=deviation;
      //--- 价格类型
      pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[3].integer_value=applied_price;
      handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_BANDS,4,pars);
     }
//--- 如果没有创建处理程序
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 叙述失败和输出错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iBands indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  name,
                  EnumToString(period),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- 指标提前停止
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 显示布林带指标计算的交易品种/时间帧
   short_name=StringFormat("iBands(%s/%s, %d,%d,%G,%s)",name,EnumToString(period),
                           bands_period,bands_shift,deviation,EnumToString(applied_price));
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- 指标正常初始化  
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 从 iBands 指标复制的值数
   int values_to_copy;
//--- 确定指标计算的数量值
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- 如果它是指标计算的最初起点或如果 iBands 指标数量值更改
//--- 或如果需要计算两个或多个柱形的指标（这意味着价格历史中有些内容会发生变化）
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- 如果指标缓冲区的大小大于交易品种/周期iBands 指标的数量值，那么我们不会复制任何内容
      //--- 否则，我们复制小于指标缓冲区的大小
      if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else                       values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 它意味着这不是初次指标计算，因为 OnCalculate())最近调用
      //--- 为了计算，添加不超过一柱
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- 以布林带指标的值填充数组
//--- 如果FillArraysFromBuffer返回false，它表示信息还未准备，退出操作
   if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(MiddleBuffer,UpperBuffer,LowerBuffer,bands_shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- 形成信息
   string comm=StringFormat("%s ==>  Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
                            TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
                            short_name,
                            values_to_copy);
//--- 在图表上展示服务信息
   Comment(comm);
//--- 记住布林带指标的数量值
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填充iBands指标的指标缓冲区                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &base_values[],     // 布林带中间线的指标缓冲区
                           double &upper_values[],    // 上边界的指标缓冲区
                           double &lower_values[],    // 下边界的指标缓冲区
                           int shift,                 // 移动
                           int ind_handle,            // iBands 指标的处理程序
                           int amount                 // 复制值的数量
                           )
  {
//--- 重置错误代码
   ResetLastError();
//--- 以0标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分MiddleBuffer数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-shift,amount,base_values)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBands indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- 以1标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分UpperBuffer 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,-shift,amount,upper_values)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBands indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- 以2标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分 LowerBuffer 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-shift,amount,lower_values)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iBands indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
//--- 一切顺利
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指标去初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- 删除指标后清空图表
   Comment("");
  }