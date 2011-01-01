//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_iCCI.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"

#property description "of indicator buffers for the iCCI technical indicator."

#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"

#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."

#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- iCCI 标图

#property indicator_label1 "iCCI"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrLightSeaGreen

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 指标窗口的横向水平

#property indicator_level1 -100.0

#property indicator_level2 100.0

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 枚举处理创建方法 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

enum Creation

{

Call_iCCI, // 使用iCCI

Call_IndicatorCreate // 使用IndicatorCreate

};

//--- 输入参数

input Creation type=Call_iCCI; // 函数类型

input int ma_period=14; // 平均移动周期

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_TYPICAL; // 价格类型

input string symbol=" "; // 交易品种

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // 时间帧

//--- 指标缓冲区

double iCCIBuffer[];

//--- 存储 iCCI 指标处理程序的变量

int handle;

//--- 存储变量

string name=symbol;

//--- 图表上的指标名称

string short_name;

//--- 我们将在商品通道指数指标中保持值的数量

int bars_calculated=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 分配指标缓冲区数组

SetIndexBuffer(0,iCCIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 定义绘制指标的交易品种

name=symbol;

//--- 删除向左和向右的空格

StringTrimRight(name);

StringTrimLeft(name);

//--- 如果它返回 'name' 字符串的零长度

if(StringLen(name)==0)

{

//--- 获得指标附属的图表交易品种

name=_Symbol;

}

//--- 创建指标处理程序

if(type==Call_iCCI)

handle=iCCI(name,period,ma_period,applied_price);

else

{

//--- 以指标参数填充结构

MqlParam pars[2];

//--- 平均移动周期

pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[0].integer_value=ma_period;

//--- 价格类型

pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[1].integer_value=applied_price;

handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_CCI,2,pars);

}

//--- 如果没有创建处理程序

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 叙述失败和输出错误代码

PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCCI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",

name,

EnumToString(period),

GetLastError());

//--- 指标提前停止

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- 显示布林带® 指标计算的交易品种/时间帧

short_name=StringFormat("iCCI(%s/%s, %d, %s)",name,EnumToString(period),

ma_period,EnumToString(applied_price));

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);

//--- 指标正常初始化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 从iCCI 指标复制的值数

int values_to_copy;

//--- 确定指标计算的数量值

int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);

if(calculated<=0)

{

PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- 如果它是指标计算的最初起点或如果 iCCI指标数量值更改

//--- 或如果需要计算两个或多个柱形的指标（这意味着价格历史中有些内容会发生变化）

if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)

{

//--- 如果 iCCIBuffer 数组大于交易品种/周期 iCCI 指标的数量值，那么我们不会复制任何内容

//--- 否则，我们复制小于指标缓冲区的大小

if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;

else values_to_copy=calculated;

}

else

{

//--- 它意味着这不是初次指标计算，因为 OnCalculate())最近调用

//--- 为了计算，添加不超过一柱

values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;

}

//--- 以商品通道指数指标的值填充iCCIBuffer数组

//--- 如果FillArrayFromBuffer 返回 false，它表示信息还未准备，退出操作

if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(iCCIBuffer,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);

//--- 形成信息

string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",

TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

short_name,

values_to_copy);

//--- 在图表上展示服务信息

Comment(comm);

//--- 记住商品通道指数指标的数量值

bars_calculated=calculated;

//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 填充iCCI指标的指标缓冲区 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &values[], // 商品通道指数值的指标缓冲区

int ind_handle, // iCCI 指标的处理程序

int amount // 复制值的数量

)

{

//--- 重置错误代码

ResetLastError();

//--- 以0标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分iCCIBuffer 数组

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,values)<0)

{

//--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码

PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iCCI indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标

return(false);

}

//--- 一切顺利

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 指标去初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

IndicatorRelease(handle);

//--- 删除指标后清空图表

Comment("");

}