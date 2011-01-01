文档部分
MQL5参考技术指标iAlligator 

iAlligator

函数返回鳄鱼指标处理器。

int  iAlligator(
   string              symbol,            // 交易品种名称
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // 周期
   int                 jaw_period,        // 咽喉计算周期
   int                 jaw_shift,         // 咽喉平移
   int                 teeth_period,      // 牙齿计算周期
   int                 teeth_shift,       // 牙齿平移
   int                 lips_period,       // 唇部计算周期
   int                 lips_shift,        // 唇部平移
   ENUM_MA_METHOD      ma_method,         // 平滑类型
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // 价格或者处理器类型
   );

参量

symbol

[in]证券交易品种名称，数据用来计算指标。 NULL 值代表当前交易品种。

period

[in] 周期值可以是 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 值中的一个，0代表当前时间表。

jaw_period

[in]  蓝线的平均周期(鳄鱼颌骨)

jaw_shift

[in]关于价格图表的蓝线转换。

teeth_period

[in]   红线的平均周期(鳄鱼牙)。

teeth_shift

[in]关于价格图表的红线转换。

lips_period

[in]  绿线的平均周期 (鳄鱼唇部)。

lips_shift

[in]关于价格图表的绿线转换。

ma_method

[in]  求平均值的方式，可以是 ENUM_MA_METHOD 值中任意值。

applied_price

[in]  使用价格。可以是任意 ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 价格常量或者另外指标处理器。

返回值

返回特殊技术指标处理器，失败返回 INVALID_HANDLE. 计算机内存从不使用的指标中释放，使用指标处理程序传递到的函数 IndicatorRelease()

注释

缓冲区代码如下： 0 - GATORJAW_LINE， 1 - GATORTEETH_LINE， 2 - GATORLIPS_LINE。

例如：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              Demo_iAlligator.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iAlligator technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All the other parameters are similar to the standard Alligator."
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots   3
//--- 标图咽喉
#property indicator_label1  "Jaws"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 标图牙齿
#property indicator_label2  "Teeth"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrRed
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1
//--- 标图唇部
#property indicator_label3  "Lips"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3  clrLime
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 枚举处理创建方法                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
  {
   Call_iAlligator,        // 使用iAlligator
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // 使用IndicatorCreate
  };
//--- 输入参数
input Creation             type=Call_iAlligator;   // 函数类型 
input string               symbol=" ";             // 交易品种
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_CURRENT;  // 时间帧
input int                  jaw_period=13;          // 咽喉线周期
input int                  jaw_shift=8;            // 咽喉线移动
input int                  teeth_period=8;         // 牙齿线周期
input int                  teeth_shift=5;          // 牙齿线移动
input int                  lips_period=5;          // 唇部线周期
input int                  lips_shift=3;           // 唇部线移动
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       MA_method=MODE_SMMA;    // 鳄鱼平均线的方法
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   applied_price=PRICE_MEDIAN;// 用于计算鳄鱼的价格类型
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         JawsBuffer[];
double         TeethBuffer[];
double         LipsBuffer[];
//--- 存储 iAlligator 指标处理程序的变量
int    handle;
//--- 存储变量
string name=symbol;
//--- 图表上的指标名称
string short_name;
//--- 我们将在鳄鱼指标中保持值的数量
int    bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 分配指标缓冲区数组
   SetIndexBuffer(0,JawsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,TeethBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,LipsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 设置每条线的移动
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,jaw_shift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,teeth_shift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,lips_shift);
//--- 定义绘制指标的交易品种
   name=symbol;
//--- 删除向左和向右的空格
   StringTrimRight(name);
   StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- 如果它返回 'name' 字符串的零长度
   if(StringLen(name)==0)
     {
      //--- 获得指标附属的图表交易品种
      name=_Symbol;
     }
//--- 创建指标处理程序
   if(type==Call_iAlligator)
      handle=iAlligator(name,period,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,
                        teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,MA_method,applied_price);
   else
     {
      //--- 以指标参数填充结构
      MqlParam pars[8];
     //--- 鳄鱼线的周期和移动
      pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[0].integer_value=jaw_period;
      pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[1].integer_value=jaw_shift;
      pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[2].integer_value=teeth_period;
      pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[3].integer_value=teeth_shift;
      pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[4].integer_value=lips_period;
      pars[5].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[5].integer_value=lips_shift;
//--- 平滑类型
      pars[6].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[6].integer_value=MA_method;
//--- 价格类型
      pars[7].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[7].integer_value=applied_price;
//--- 创建处理程序
      handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_ALLIGATOR,8,pars);
     }
//--- 如果没有创建处理程序
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 叙述失败和输出错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iAlligator indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  name,
                  EnumToString(period),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- 指标提前停止
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 显示鳄鱼指标计算的交易品种/时间帧
   short_name=StringFormat("iAlligator(%s/%s, %d,%d,%d,%d,%d,%d)",name,EnumToString(period),
                           jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- 指标正常初始化    
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- 从 iAlligator 指标复制的值数
   int values_to_copy;
//--- 确定指标计算的数量值
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- 如果它是指标计算的最初起点或如果iAlligator指标数量值更改
//--- 或如果需要计算两个或多个柱形的指标（这意味着价格历史中有些内容会发生变化）
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- 如果JawsBuffer 数组大于交易品种/周期 iAlligator 指标的数量值，那么我们不会复制任何内容 
      //--- 否则，我们复制小于指标缓冲区的大小
      if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else                       values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 它意味着这不是初次指标计算，因为 OnCalculate())最近调用
      //--- 为了计算，添加不超过一柱
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- 以鳄鱼指标的值填充数组
//--- 如果FillArraysFromBuffer返回false，它表示信息还未准备，退出操作
   if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(JawsBuffer,jaw_shift,TeethBuffer,teeth_shift,LipsBuffer,lips_shift,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- 形成信息
   string comm=StringFormat("%s ==>  Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
                            TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
                            short_name,
                            values_to_copy);
//--- 在图表上展示服务信息
   Comment(comm);
//--- 记住鳄鱼指标的数量值
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- 返回prev_calculated值以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 填充 iAlligator指标的指标缓冲区                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &jaws_buffer[],  // 咽喉线的指标缓冲区
                           int j_shift,            // 咽喉线移动
                           double &teeth_buffer[], // 牙齿线的指标缓冲区 
                           int t_shift,            // 牙齿线移动
                           double &lips_buffer[],  // 唇部线的指标缓冲区
                           int l_shift,            // 唇部线移动
                           int ind_handle,         // iAlligator 指标的处理程序
                           int amount              // 复制值的数量
                           )
  {
//--- 重置错误代码
   ResetLastError();
//--- 以0标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分JawsBuffer 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-j_shift,amount,jaws_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- 以1标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分TeethBuffer 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,-t_shift,amount,teeth_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- 以2标引指标缓冲区的值填充部分 LipsBuffer 数组
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-l_shift,amount,lips_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- 如果复制失败，显示错误代码
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- 退出零结果 - 它表示被认为是不计算的指标
      return(false);
     }
//--- 一切顺利
   return(true);
  }  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 指标去初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- 删除指标后清空图表
   Comment("");
  }