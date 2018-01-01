|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnTimer_Sample.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "거래 서버 시간 계산에 타이머 사용 예제"
#property description "EA는 주말 전에 거래 주 말에 실행하는 것이 좋습니다."
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 초기화 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 1초의 타이머를 생성
EventSetTimer(1);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 초기화 해제 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//--- 작업 종료 후 타이머 제거
EventKillTimer();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 틱 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 타이머 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
{
//--- OnTimer()의 첫 호출 시간
static datetime start_time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 첫 번째 OnTimer() 호출 중 트레이드 서버 시간
static datetime start_tradeserver_time=0;
//--- 거래 서버 시간 계산
static datetime calculated_server_time=0;
//--- 현지 PC 시간
datetime local_time=TimeLocal();
//--- 현재 예상 거래 서버 시간
datetime trade_server_time=TimeTradeServer();
//--- 어떤 이유로 서버 시간을 알 수 없는 경우 미리 종료
if(trade_server_time==0)
return;
//--- 초기 트레이드 서버 값이 아직 설정되지 않은 경우
if(start_tradeserver_time==0)
{
start_tradeserver_time=trade_server_time;
//--- 거래 서버의 계산값 설정
Print(trade_server_time);
calculated_server_time=trade_server_time;
}
else
{
//--- OnTimer()의 첫 호출 시간을 증가시킴
if(start_tradeserver_time!=0)
calculated_server_time=calculated_server_time+1;;
}
//---
string com=StringFormat(" Start time: %s\r\n",TimeToString(start_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
com=com+StringFormat(" Local time: %s\r\n",TimeToString(local_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
com=com+StringFormat("TimeTradeServer time: %s\r\n",TimeToString(trade_server_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
com=com+StringFormat(" EstimatedServer time: %s\r\n",TimeToString(calculated_server_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
//--- 차트에 모든 카운터 값 표시
Comment(com);
}