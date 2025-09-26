在MQL5中实现基于经济日历新闻事件的突破型智能交易系统（EA）

概述

重大经济数据发布前后市场波动率通常显著上升，为突破交易策略提供了理想的环境。在本文中，我们将阐述在MQL5中基于经济日历的突破策略的实现过程。我们将全面覆盖从创建用于解析和存储日历数据的类，到利用这些数据开发符合实际的回测系统，最终实现实盘交易执行代码的完整流程。





契机

尽管MQL5社区提供了大量关于在回测中使用MetaTrader 5日历的文章和代码库，但这些资源对想开发简单突破策略的新手而言往往过于复杂。本文旨在简化用MQL5新闻日历创建策略的流程，并为交易者提供一份全面指南。

构建“日历新闻突破”交易策略的动契机在于：利用可预期的定时新闻事件（如经济数据、财报或地缘公告）所引发的显著波动和价格变动。通过提前布局，交易者可在新闻后价格明确突破既定支撑或阻力时捕捉机会。该策略力求在新闻发布前后的高流动性与动量中获利，同时以严格的风险管理应对不确定性。最终形成利用关键日历事件市场反应的体系化方法。





日历新闻回测

MQL5提供了操作经纪商新闻日历的默认函数。然而，这些数据在策略测试器中无法直接获取。因此，我们可以基于勒内·巴尔克（Rene Balke）的思路创建一个日历历史数据头include文件，用于处理新闻历史数据并将其存储为二进制文件，以供后续使用。

CCalendarEntry类表示单个经济日历事件，包含国家、事件详情及相关数值（如预测值、实际值、先前值等）。

Compare()方法按时间与重要性比较两个日历事件，并返回一个值用以指示哪个事件被认为优先级更高。

ToString() 方法将事件数据转为可读字符串，包含重要性及其他相关属性。

class CCalendarEntry : public CObject { public : ulong country_id; string country_name; string country_code; string country_currency; string country_currency_symbol; string country_url_name; ulong event_id; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE event_type; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR event_sector; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY event_frequency; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE event_time_mode; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT event_unit; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE event_importance; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER event_multiplier; uint event_digits; string event_source_url; string event_event_code; string event_name; ulong value_id; datetime value_time; datetime value_period; int value_revision; long value_actual_value; long value_prev_value; long value_revised_prev_value; long value_forecast_value; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT value_impact_type; int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode = 0 ) const { CCalendarEntry* other = (CCalendarEntry*)node; if (value_time==other.value_time){ return event_importance-other.event_importance; } return ( int )(value_time -other.value_time); } string ToString(){ string txt; string importance = "None" ; if (event_importance== CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH )importance= "High" ; else if (event_importance== CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ) importance = "Moderate" ; else if (event_importance== CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW )importance = "Low" ; StringConcatenate (txt,value_time, ">" ,event_name, "(" ,country_code, "|" ,country_currency, ")" ,importance); return txt; } };

CCalendarHistory 类用于管理一组CCalendarEntry类对象，通过继承CArrayObj实现数组式功能，并提供访问和操作日历事件数据的方法。

类用于管理一组CCalendarEntry类对象，通过继承CArrayObj实现数组式功能，并提供访问和操作日历事件数据的方法。 重新加载 operator[] 方法，以返回集合中指定索引位置的CCalendarEntry对象，从而支持通过数组下标方式访问日历条目。

方法，以返回集合中指定索引位置的CCalendarEntry对象，从而支持通过数组下标方式访问日历条目。 At() 方法返回指向指定索引处CCalendarEntry对象的指针。该方法会在访问数组前验证索引的有效性。

方法返回指向指定索引处CCalendarEntry对象的指针。该方法会在访问数组前验证索引的有效性。 LoadCalendarEntriesFromFile() 方法从二进制文件加载日历条目，读取相关数据（如国家信息、事件详情），并填充到CCalendarEntry对象中。

class CCalendarHistory : public CArrayObj{ public : CCalendarEntry * operator []( const int index) const { return (CCalendarEntry*)At(index);} CCalendarEntry *At ( const int index) const ; bool LoadCalendarEntriesFromFile( string fileName); bool SaveCalendarValuesToFile( string filename); }; CCalendarEntry *CCalendarHistory::At( const int index) const { if (index< 0 ||index>=m_data_total) return (NULL); return (CCalendarEntry*)m_data[index]; } bool CCalendarHistory::LoadCalendarEntriesFromFile( string fileName){ CFileBin file; if (file.Open(fileName,FILE_READ|FILE_COMMON)> 0 ){ while (!file.IsEnding()){ CCalendarEntry*entry = new CCalendarEntry(); int len; file.ReadLong(entry.country_id); file.ReadInteger(len); file.ReadString(entry.country_name,len); file.ReadInteger(len); file.ReadString(entry.country_code,len); file.ReadInteger(len); file.ReadString(entry.country_currency,len); file.ReadInteger(len); file.ReadString(entry.country_currency_symbol,len); file.ReadInteger(len); file.ReadString(entry.country_url_name,len); file.ReadLong(entry.event_id); file.ReadEnum(entry.event_type); file.ReadEnum(entry.event_sector); file.ReadEnum(entry.event_frequency); file.ReadEnum(entry.event_time_mode); file.ReadEnum(entry.event_unit); file.ReadEnum(entry.event_importance); file.ReadEnum(entry.event_multiplier); file.ReadInteger(entry.event_digits); file.ReadInteger(len); file.ReadString(entry.event_source_url,len); file.ReadInteger(len); file.ReadString(entry.event_event_code,len); file.ReadInteger(len); file.ReadString(entry.event_name,len); file.ReadLong(entry.value_id); file.ReadLong(entry.value_time); file.ReadLong(entry.value_period); file.ReadInteger(entry.value_revision); file.ReadLong(entry.value_actual_value); file.ReadLong(entry.value_prev_value); file.ReadLong(entry.value_revised_prev_value); file.ReadLong(entry.value_forecast_value); file.ReadEnum(entry.value_impact_type); CArrayObj::Add(entry); } Print(__FUNCTION__, ">Loaded" ,CArrayObj::Total(), "Calendar Entries From" ,fileName, "..." ); CArray::Sort(); file.Close(); return true ; } return false ; } bool CCalendarHistory::SaveCalendarValuesToFile( string fileName){ CFileBin file; if (file.Open(fileName,FILE_WRITE|FILE_COMMON)> 0 ){ datetime chunk_end = TimeTradeServer(); int months_to_fetch = 12 * 25 ; while (months_to_fetch > 0 ) { datetime chunk_start = chunk_end - 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 ; if (chunk_start < 1 ) chunk_start = 1 ; MqlCalendarValue values[]; if (CalendarValueHistory(values, chunk_start, chunk_end)) { for ( uint i = 0 ; i < values.Size(); i++) { MqlCalendarEvent event ; if (!CalendarEventById(values[i].event_id, event )) continue ; MqlCalendarCountry country; if (!CalendarCountryById( event .country_id,country)) continue ; file.WriteLong(country.id); file.WriteInteger(country.name.Length()); file.WriteString(country.name,country.name.Length()); file.WriteInteger(country.code.Length()); file.WriteString(country.code,country.code.Length()); file.WriteInteger(country.currency.Length()); file.WriteString(country.currency,country.currency.Length()); file.WriteInteger(country.currency_symbol.Length()); file.WriteString(country.currency_symbol, country.currency_symbol.Length()); file.WriteInteger(country.url_name.Length()); file.WriteString(country.url_name,country.url_name.Length()); file.WriteLong( event .id); file.WriteEnum( event .type); file.WriteEnum( event .sector); file.WriteEnum( event .frequency); file.WriteEnum( event .time_mode); file.WriteEnum( event .unit); file.WriteEnum( event .importance); file.WriteEnum( event .multiplier); file.WriteInteger( event .digits); file.WriteInteger( event .source_url.Length()); file.WriteString( event .source_url, event .source_url.Length()); file.WriteInteger( event .event_code.Length()); file.WriteString( event .event_code, event .event_code.Length()); file.WriteInteger( event .name.Length()); file.WriteString( event .name, event .name.Length()); file.WriteLong(values[i].id); file.WriteLong(values[i].time); file.WriteLong(values[i].period); file.WriteInteger(values[i].revision); file.WriteLong(values[i].actual_value); file.WriteLong(values[i].prev_value); file.WriteLong(values[i].revised_prev_value); file.WriteLong(values[i].forecast_value); file.WriteEnum(values[i].impact_type); } Print(__FUNCTION__, " >> chunk " , TimeToString(chunk_start), " - " , TimeToString(chunk_end), ": saved " , values.Size(), " events." ); } chunk_end = chunk_start; months_to_fetch--; Sleep( 500 ); } file.Close(); return true ; } return false ; }

接下来，我们将构建一个用于获取回测结果的EA。

该EA将在5分钟时间框架下运行。针对每根已收盘的K线，系统会检查未来5分钟内是否存在高影响力新闻事件。若检测到此类事件，系统将在当前买入价（bid）的指定偏差范围内，分别设置买入止损（Buy Stop）和卖出止损（Sell Stop）订单，并可配置止损（Stop Loss）。此外，系统将在指定时间点自动平仓所有未平仓头寸。

开发这种新闻突破交易策略（即在重大新闻事件前于关键价位挂突破单）具有多方面的战略与战术意义：

价格剧烈波动性： 高影响力新闻通常引发显著的价格波动。在关键价位附近设置突破单，可帮助交易者在突破发生时立即入场，捕捉大幅价格走势。

高影响力新闻通常引发显著的价格波动。在关键价位附近设置突破单，可帮助交易者在突破发生时立即入场，捕捉大幅价格走势。 优化的风险回报比：如果交易者的止损在突破方向触发，那么快速剧烈的波动可以提供有利的盈亏比。

新闻发布的可预测性： 重大新闻的发布时间可提前获知，交易者可精准规划入场和出场时机，降低市场时机的不确定性。

重大新闻的发布时间可提前获知，交易者可精准规划入场和出场时机，降低市场时机的不确定性。 流动性预期激增： 新闻发布通常吸引更多市场参与者，当突破关键价位水平时，可以形成更可靠的突破走势。

预先计划的执行： 在新闻发布前将止损设置于关键技术价位，可避免市场剧烈波动时的情绪化决策，确保执行更加客观化。

在新闻发布前将止损设置于关键技术价位，可避免市场剧烈波动时的情绪化决策，确保执行更加客观化。 自动化执行潜力： 提前挂单可实现新闻发布时的自动化执行，无需人工干预即可快速响应市场变化。

通过整合这些逻辑，我们旨在构建一套系统化的方法，在利用高影响力新闻事件的可预测性与波动性的同时，保持严格的风险管理和清晰的执行规则。

该EA首先包含所有必要的辅助文件，并为相关类创建对象。同时声明后续将用到的全局变量。

#define FILE_NAME "CalendarHistory.bin" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #include <CalendarHistory.mqh> #include <Arrays/ArrayString.mqh> CCalendarHistory calendar; CTrade trade; CArrayString curr; ulong poss, buypos = 0 , sellpos= 0 ; input int Magic = 0 ; int barsTotal = 0 ; int currentIndex = 0 ; datetime s_lastUpdate = 0 ; input int closeTime = 18 ; input int slp = 1000 ; input int Deviation = 1000 ; input string Currencies = "USD" ; input ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE Importance = CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ; input bool saveFile = true ;

OnInit()初始化函数负责完成以下操作：

如果参数 saveFile 为 true，则将日历事件数据保存至名为 "CalendarHistory.bin" 的二进制文件中。

为 true，则将日历事件数据保存至名为 "CalendarHistory.bin" 的二进制文件中。 随后，程序会尝试从该文件中加载日历事件数据。但是无法同时执行保存和加载操作，因为保存方法在完成写入后会自动关闭文件。

将输入的字符串变量 Currencies 拆分为单个货币组成的数组，并对数组进行排序。因此，如果需要监控与美元（USD）和欧元（EUR）相关的新闻事件，只需在参数中输入 "USD;EUR"。

拆分为单个货币组成的数组，并对数组进行排序。因此，如果需要监控与美元（USD）和欧元（EUR）相关的新闻事件，只需在参数中输入 "USD;EUR"。 程序会为CTrade交易对象分配一个唯一的Magic编号，用于标识由该EA发起的所有交易订单。

int OnInit () { if (saveFile== true )calendar.SaveCalendarValuesToFile(FILE_NAME); calendar.LoadCalendarEntriesFromFile(FILE_NAME); string arr[]; StringSplit (Currencies, StringGetCharacter ( ";" , 0 ),arr); curr.AddArray(arr); curr.Sort(); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

以下是执行交易任务所需的核心函数。

OnTradeTransaction ：监控实时交易信号，当检测到带有指定Magic编号的买入/卖出订单成交时，将对应的订单号更新至buypos或sellpos变量中。

：监控实时交易信号，当检测到带有指定Magic编号的买入/卖出订单成交时，将对应的订单号更新至buypos或sellpos变量中。 executeBuy ：在指定价格水平挂出买入止损单（Buy Stop），并自动计算止损价位（Stop Loss），最终将生成的订单号记录至buypos变量。

：在指定价格水平挂出买入止损单（Buy Stop），并自动计算止损价位（Stop Loss），最终将生成的订单号记录至buypos变量。 executeSell ：在指定价格水平挂出卖出止损单（Sell Stop），并自动计算止损价位（Stop Loss），最终将生成的订单号记录至sellpos变量。

：在指定价格水平挂出卖出止损单（Sell Stop），并自动计算止损价位（Stop Loss），最终将生成的订单号记录至sellpos变量。 IsCloseTime：检查当前服务器时间是否已超过预设的平仓截止时间。

void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { if (trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_ADD ) { COrderInfo order; if (order.Select(trans.order)) { if (order.Magic() == Magic) { if (order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { buypos = order.Ticket(); } else if (order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { sellpos = order.Ticket(); } } } } } void executeBuy( double price) { double sl = price- slp* _Point ; sl = NormalizeDouble (sl, _Digits ); double lots= 0.1 ; trade.BuyStop(lots,price, _Symbol ,sl, 0 , ORDER_TIME_DAY , 1 ); buypos = trade.ResultOrder(); } void executeSell( double price) { double sl = price + slp * _Point ; sl = NormalizeDouble (sl, _Digits ); double lots= 0.1 ; trade.SellStop(lots,price, _Symbol ,sl, 0 , ORDER_TIME_DAY , 1 ); sellpos = trade.ResultOrder(); } bool IsCloseTime(){ datetime currentTime = TimeTradeServer (); MqlDateTime timeStruct; TimeToStruct (currentTime,timeStruct); int currentHour =timeStruct.hour; return (currentHour>closeTime); }

最后，我们只需在OnTick()函数中实现交易执行逻辑。

void OnTick () { int bars = iBars ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (barsTotal!= bars){ barsTotal = bars; double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); datetime now = TimeTradeServer (); datetime horizon = now + 5 * 60 ; while (currentIndex < calendar.Total()) { CCalendarEntry*entry=calendar.At(currentIndex); if (entry.value_time < now) { currentIndex++; continue ; } if (entry.value_time > horizon) break ; if (entry.event_importance >= Importance && curr.SearchFirst(entry.country_currency) >= 0 && buypos == sellpos ) { double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); executeBuy(bid + Deviation* _Point ); executeSell(bid - Deviation* _Point ); } currentIndex++; } if (IsCloseTime()){ for ( int i = 0 ; i< PositionsTotal (); i++){ poss = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == Magic) trade.PositionClose(poss); } } if (buypos> 0 &&(! PositionSelectByTicket (buypos)|| PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != Magic)){ buypos = 0 ; } if (sellpos> 0 &&(! PositionSelectByTicket (sellpos)|| PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != Magic)){ sellpos = 0 ; } } }

这样确保了我们仅在新K线收盘时检查交易条件。若当前K线与上次保存的K线相同，则说明尚未形成新K线，此时将直接退出，不执行后续的交易逻辑。

int bars = iBars ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (barsTotal!= bars){ barsTotal = bars;

该循环逻辑通过从数据起始点开始处理，确保了回测过程的高效性。仅在当前时间晚于指定事件时间时，程序会递增全局索引变量，从而避免每次重新从数据开头遍历。这种方法显著减少了回测期间的计算量和内存占用，大幅加速了回测进程，尤其在长时间周期的测试中可节省大量时间。

while (currentIndex < calendar.Total()) { CCalendarEntry*entry=calendar.At(currentIndex); if (entry.value_time < now) { currentIndex++; continue ; } if (entry.value_time > horizon) break ; if (entry.event_importance >= Importance && curr.SearchFirst(entry.country_currency) >= 0 && buypos == sellpos ) { double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); executeBuy(bid + Deviation* _Point ); executeSell(bid - Deviation* _Point ); } currentIndex++; }

此部分用于检查当前时间是否已超过预设的收盘时间。如果条件满足，系统将遍历投资组合，查找带有该EA的Magic编号的未平仓头寸，并执行平仓操作。平仓完成后，对应持仓订单号将被重置为0。

if (IsCloseTime()){ for ( int i = 0 ; i< PositionsTotal (); i++){ poss = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == Magic) trade.PositionClose(poss); } } if (buypos> 0 &&(! PositionSelectByTicket (buypos)|| PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != Magic)){ buypos = 0 ; } if (sellpos> 0 &&(! PositionSelectByTicket (sellpos)|| PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != Magic)){ sellpos = 0 ; }

现在编译程序并打开MetaTrader 5交易终端。打开任意一个图表窗口，按如下方式将此EA拖拽至图表上：

确保将saveFile设置为 "true"。

您的经纪商提供的新闻事件数据在所有图表中均保持一致，因此不会影响交易品种的选择。该EA在附加到图表后会立即初始化，这意味着文件将在此时完成保存。等待数秒后，您即可以移除该EA。文件将被保存至您计算机的 公共文件路径，并且您可以前往该路径验证二进制文件是否已成功保存。

现在，您可以在策略测试器中测试该策略。

关于回测参数的重要说明：

将 saveFile 变量设为 "false"，以避免二进制数据文件在初始化阶段被自动关闭。

合理设置偏差值（Deviation）和止损（Stop Loss）。若偏差范围过大，将无法有效捕捉新闻事件引发的价格波动；而偏差或止损设置过小，则可能在新闻数据剧烈波动时导致严重滑点。

合理选择平仓时间。建议选择接近市场收盘或交易日结束的时间点平仓，以便完整捕捉新闻事件驱动的行情走势。具体平仓时间需根据您经纪商的服务器时间进行相应调整。

以下是我对SPIUSDc品种在2019年1月1日 - 2024年12月1日期间、5分钟时间框架下的回测结果。

重要成果：

盈利系数：1.26

夏普比率：2.66

交易数量：1604

最后，建议读者在条件允许时使用真实tick数据进行回测。在压力测试中，选择高延迟环境以模拟重大新闻事件期间的滑点和高点差影响。最后但同样重要的是，在实盘模拟环境中交易，以验证回测结果的可信度。不同经纪商的滑点差异显著——某些经纪商滑点严重，而另一些则几乎无滑点。对于依赖高波动性的策略，务必采取额外措施确保其在实盘交易中持续盈利。





实盘交易实现指南

实盘交易需使用独立的EA代码。我们可以继续利用MQL5的财经日历功能，沿用与此前相同的逻辑。唯一区别在于：需创建一个函数，每小时更新一次即将发生的新闻事件，并将其存储在自定义的日历对象数组中。

该代码通过以下步骤更新日历历史数据：如果自上次更新已超过1小时，则从财经日历API中获取新事件数据；将每个事件的详细信息（包括国家、数值、预测值等）处理并存储至新建的CCalendarEntry对象中。

void UpdateCalendarHistory(CCalendarHistory &history) { datetime fromTime = TimeTradeServer ()+ 3600 ; if (fromTime - s_lastUpdate > 3600 ) { MqlCalendarValue values[]; if ( CalendarValueHistory (values, s_lastUpdate, fromTime)) { for ( uint i = 0 ; i < values.Size(); i++) { MqlCalendarEvent event; if (! CalendarEventById (values[i].event_id,event)) continue ; MqlCalendarCountry country; if (! CalendarCountryById (event.country_id, country)) continue ; CCalendarEntry *entry = new CCalendarEntry(); entry.country_id = country.id; entry.value_time = values[i].time; entry.value_period = values[i].period; entry.value_revision = values[i].revision; entry.value_actual_value = values[i].actual_value; entry.value_prev_value = values[i].prev_value; entry.value_revised_prev_value = values[i].revised_prev_value; entry.value_forecast_value = values[i].forecast_value; entry.value_impact_type = values[i].impact_type; entry.event_id = event.id; entry.event_type = event.type; entry.event_sector = event.sector; entry.event_frequency = event.frequency; entry.event_time_mode = event.time_mode; entry.event_unit = event.unit; entry.event_importance = event.importance; entry.event_multiplier = event.multiplier; entry.event_digits = event.digits; entry.event_source_url = event.source_url; entry.event_event_code = event.event_code; entry.event_name = event.name; entry.country_name = country.name; entry.country_code = country.code; entry.country_currency = country.currency; entry.country_currency_symbol = country.currency_symbol; entry.country_url_name = country.url_name; history.Add(entry); } } history.Sort(); s_lastUpdate = fromTime; } }

其余代码部分与回测EA几乎完全一致。您只需按如下方式将代码整合到实盘执行EA中，即可完成部署。

#include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #include <CalendarHistory.mqh> #include <Arrays/ArrayString.mqh> CCalendarHistory calendar; CArrayString curr; CTrade trade; ulong poss, buypos = 0 , sellpos= 0 ; input int Magic = 0 ; int barsTotal = 0 ; datetime s_lastUpdate = 0 ; input int closeTime = 18 ; input int slp = 1000 ; input int Deviation = 1000 ; input string Currencies = "USD" ; input ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE Importance = CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ; int OnInit () { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic); string arr[]; StringSplit (Currencies, StringGetCharacter ( ";" , 0 ),arr); curr.AddArray(arr); curr.Sort(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { int bars = iBars ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (barsTotal!= bars){ barsTotal = bars; UpdateCalendarHistory(calendar); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); datetime now = TimeTradeServer (); datetime horizon = now + 5 * 60 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < calendar.Total(); i++) { CCalendarEntry *entry = calendar.At(i); if (entry.value_time > now && entry.value_time <= horizon&&buypos==sellpos&&entry.event_importance>=Importance&&curr.SearchFirst(entry.country_currency)>= 0 ) { executeBuy(bid+Deviation* _Point ); executeSell(bid-Deviation* _Point ); } } if (IsCloseTime()){ for ( int i = 0 ; i< PositionsTotal (); i++){ poss = PositionGetTicket (i); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == Magic) trade.PositionClose(poss); } } if (buypos> 0 &&(! PositionSelectByTicket (buypos)|| PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != Magic)){ buypos = 0 ; } if (sellpos> 0 &&(! PositionSelectByTicket (sellpos)|| PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != Magic)){ sellpos = 0 ; } } } void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { if (trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_ADD ) { COrderInfo order; if (order.Select(trans.order)) { if (order.Magic() == Magic) { if (order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { buypos = order.Ticket(); } else if (order.OrderType() == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { sellpos = order.Ticket(); } } } } } void executeBuy( double price) { double sl = price- slp* _Point ; sl = NormalizeDouble (sl, _Digits ); double lots= 0.1 ; trade.BuyStop(lots,price, _Symbol ,sl, 0 , ORDER_TIME_DAY , 1 ); buypos = trade.ResultOrder(); } void executeSell( double price) { double sl = price + slp * _Point ; sl = NormalizeDouble (sl, _Digits ); double lots= 0.1 ; trade.SellStop(lots,price, _Symbol ,sl, 0 , ORDER_TIME_DAY , 1 ); sellpos = trade.ResultOrder(); } void UpdateCalendarHistory(CCalendarHistory &history) { datetime fromTime = TimeTradeServer ()+ 3600 ; if (fromTime - s_lastUpdate > 3600 ) { MqlCalendarValue values[]; if ( CalendarValueHistory (values, s_lastUpdate, fromTime)) { for ( uint i = 0 ; i < values.Size(); i++) { MqlCalendarEvent event; if (! CalendarEventById (values[i].event_id,event)) continue ; MqlCalendarCountry country; if (! CalendarCountryById (event.country_id, country)) continue ; CCalendarEntry *entry = new CCalendarEntry(); entry.country_id = country.id; entry.value_time = values[i].time; entry.value_period = values[i].period; entry.value_revision = values[i].revision; entry.value_actual_value = values[i].actual_value; entry.value_prev_value = values[i].prev_value; entry.value_revised_prev_value = values[i].revised_prev_value; entry.value_forecast_value = values[i].forecast_value; entry.value_impact_type = values[i].impact_type; entry.event_id = event.id; entry.event_type = event.type; entry.event_sector = event.sector; entry.event_frequency = event.frequency; entry.event_time_mode = event.time_mode; entry.event_unit = event.unit; entry.event_importance = event.importance; entry.event_multiplier = event.multiplier; entry.event_digits = event.digits; entry.event_source_url = event.source_url; entry.event_event_code = event.event_code; entry.event_name = event.name; entry.country_name = country.name; entry.country_code = country.code; entry.country_currency = country.currency; entry.country_currency_symbol = country.currency_symbol; entry.country_url_name = country.url_name; history.Add(entry); } } history.Sort(); s_lastUpdate = fromTime; } } bool IsCloseTime(){ datetime currentTime = TimeTradeServer (); MqlDateTime timeStruct; TimeToStruct (currentTime,timeStruct); int currentHour =timeStruct.hour; return (currentHour>closeTime); }

在未来的策略开发中，您可以基于本文阐述的基础框架，深入探索以新闻事件为核心的交易策略。例如：

关键价位水平突破交易

摒弃固定点差依赖，转而聚焦重大新闻引发的价格突破关键支撑/阻力位。例如，当重要经济数据或企业公告导致价格突破时，您可以顺势入场。这就需要提前标注新闻事件时间表与关键价位。

新闻反向交易

假设市场对新闻的初始反应过度，该策略逆市场反应交易。新闻发布后价格剧烈波动时，您可以等待市场修正后反向入场。

新闻事件过滤

如果策略适合低波动市场，您可以主动规避高影响力新闻时段。通过提前查看新闻日历，您可以将交易系统设置为：在事件来临前平仓或暂停新交易，待消息落地、待市场恢复平稳后再恢复交易，从而确保处于更稳定的市场环境。

新闻剥头皮交易

捕捉新闻引发的短期价格波动，通过高频进出获利。该策略以快进快出为核心：持仓时间超短、极窄止损、快速止盈。特别适用于因高波动事件而引发的快速价格摆动行情。

经济日历驱动交易

该策略围绕经济日历中的既定事件展开，例如利率决议、GDP公布或就业报告。通过研究市场对同类新闻的历史反应，并结合当前预期，您可以预判潜在价格走势并提前布局。

这些策略都依赖于提前收集并分析相关的新闻数据，让您能够充分利用重要事件引发的市场波动。





结论

在本文中，我们首先创建了一个辅助头（include）文件，用于解析、格式化并存储经济日历中的新闻事件数据。随后，我们开发了一款回测型智能交易系统（EA），用于获取经纪商提供的新闻事件数据，实现策略逻辑，并基于这些数据验证策略盈利能力。该策略在5年的tick数据、超过1,600个样本的测试中展现出良好的盈利能力。最后，我们公开了用于实盘交易的EA代码，并展望了未来的发展方向，鼓励读者基于本文提出的框架进一步开发更多策略。





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