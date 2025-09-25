- Genel bakış
IWO: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
IWO fiyatı bugün 0.89% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 315.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 319.26 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
IWO haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is IWO stock price today?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) stock is priced at 319.01 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 316.19, and trading volume reached 1576.
Does IWO stock pay dividends?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 319.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.72% and USD.
How to buy IWO stock?
You can buy iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) shares at the current price of 319.01. Orders are usually placed near 319.01 or 319.31, while 1576 and 0.67% show market activity.
How to invest into IWO stock?
Investing in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 219.19 - 327.84 and current price 319.01. Many compare 5.24% and 25.20% before placing orders at 319.01 or 319.31.
What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) in the past year was 327.84. Within 219.19 - 327.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 316.19 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) over the year was 219.19. Comparing it with the current 319.01 and 219.19 - 327.84 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did IWO stock split?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 316.19, and 12.72% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 316.19
- Açılış
- 316.89
- Satış
- 319.01
- Alış
- 319.31
- Düşük
- 315.99
- Yüksek
- 319.26
- Hacim
- 1.576 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.89%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.24%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 25.20%
- Yıllık değişim
- 12.72%