Currencies / IWO
IWO: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

317.02 USD 0.83 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWO exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 315.99 and at a high of 318.99.

Follow iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IWO stock price today?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) stock is priced at 317.02 today. It trades within 0.26%, yesterday's close was 316.19, and trading volume reached 382.

Does IWO stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 317.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.01% and USD.

How to buy IWO stock?

You can buy iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) shares at the current price of 317.02. Orders are usually placed near 317.02 or 317.32, while 382 and 0.04% show market activity.

How to invest into IWO stock?

Investing in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 219.19 - 327.84 and current price 317.02. Many compare 4.58% and 24.41% before placing orders at 317.02 or 317.32.

What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) in the past year was 327.84. Within 219.19 - 327.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 316.19 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) over the year was 219.19. Comparing it with the current 317.02 and 219.19 - 327.84 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IWO stock split?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 316.19, and 12.01% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
315.99 318.99
Year Range
219.19 327.84
Previous Close
316.19
Open
316.89
Bid
317.02
Ask
317.32
Low
315.99
High
318.99
Volume
382
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
4.58%
6 Months Change
24.41%
Year Change
12.01%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K