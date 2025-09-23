- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IWO: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
IWO exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 315.99 and at a high of 318.99.
Follow iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IWO News
- U.S. Debt Resolution Will Require A Delicate Mix Of Policy Levers
- S&P 500: P/E And Interest Rates Scare Me More Than Record Buffett Indicator (DJI)
- The Impact On The Economy And Markets Of The Looming Government Shutdown
- Slowdown Signals: Are Leading Indicators Flashing Red?
- Rates Spark: Whimsical Data Clouds The Fed’s Path
- Above The Noise: Rate Cuts, Productivity Gains, And Gold Surge
- 13-Week Money Supply Grows By 3.7% Following Seasonal Trend
- Q2 GDP Third Estimate: Real GDP At 3.8%, Higher Than Expected
- Q2 GDP Growth Revised Up, Stronger Consumer Spending & Private Fixed Investment
- How Does The Federal Reserve Set Interest Rates?
- Is A Highly Valued Stock Market A Warning Or The New Normal?
- Weekly Economic Pulse: A Goldilocks Rate Cut
- Are investors really suffering because companies report earnings every 3 months?
- Singularity And The Buzzard
- Wall Street Slip: A Closer Look At The Dow, S&P 500, And Nasdaq Decline
- Dow Jonesing For Lithium
- Seasonal Research: Absence Of Summer Market Selloff Increases Odds Of Autumn Correction
- U.S. Q3 GDP Nowcasts Indicate Solid Growth After Fed Rate Cut
- Stock Market Volatility May Be About To Make A Big Return
- This Economic Report Spells Goldilocks
- Good News And Bad News
- Powell Discovers Valuations
- Why The Fed Prefers PCE Over CPI For Inflation Insights
- Time Is Running Out For The Economy: 4 Underfollowed Indicators Predict Recession (SPY)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IWO stock price today?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) stock is priced at 317.02 today. It trades within 0.26%, yesterday's close was 316.19, and trading volume reached 382.
Does IWO stock pay dividends?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 317.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.01% and USD.
How to buy IWO stock?
You can buy iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) shares at the current price of 317.02. Orders are usually placed near 317.02 or 317.32, while 382 and 0.04% show market activity.
How to invest into IWO stock?
Investing in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 219.19 - 327.84 and current price 317.02. Many compare 4.58% and 24.41% before placing orders at 317.02 or 317.32.
What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) in the past year was 327.84. Within 219.19 - 327.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 316.19 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) over the year was 219.19. Comparing it with the current 317.02 and 219.19 - 327.84 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did IWO stock split?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 316.19, and 12.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 316.19
- Open
- 316.89
- Bid
- 317.02
- Ask
- 317.32
- Low
- 315.99
- High
- 318.99
- Volume
- 382
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 4.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.41%
- Year Change
- 12.01%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K