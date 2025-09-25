クォートセクション
通貨 / IWO
IWO: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

319.01 USD 2.82 (0.89%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IWOの今日の為替レートは、0.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり315.99の安値と319.26の高値で取引されました。

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is IWO stock price today?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) stock is priced at 319.01 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 316.19, and trading volume reached 1576.

Does IWO stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 319.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.72% and USD.

How to buy IWO stock?

You can buy iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) shares at the current price of 319.01. Orders are usually placed near 319.01 or 319.31, while 1576 and 0.67% show market activity.

How to invest into IWO stock?

Investing in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 219.19 - 327.84 and current price 319.01. Many compare 5.24% and 25.20% before placing orders at 319.01 or 319.31.

What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) in the past year was 327.84. Within 219.19 - 327.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 316.19 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) over the year was 219.19. Comparing it with the current 319.01 and 219.19 - 327.84 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IWO stock split?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 316.19, and 12.72% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
315.99 319.26
1年のレンジ
219.19 327.84
以前の終値
316.19
始値
316.89
買値
319.01
買値
319.31
安値
315.99
高値
319.26
出来高
1.576 K
1日の変化
0.89%
1ヶ月の変化
5.24%
6ヶ月の変化
25.20%
1年の変化
12.72%
