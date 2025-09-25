КотировкиРазделы
IWO
IWO: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

319.01 USD 2.82 (0.89%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс IWO за сегодня изменился на 0.89%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 315.99, а максимальная — 319.26.

Следите за динамикой iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Дневной диапазон
315.99 319.26
Годовой диапазон
219.19 327.84
Предыдущее закрытие
316.19
Open
316.89
Bid
319.01
Ask
319.31
Low
315.99
High
319.26
Объем
1.576 K
Дневное изменение
0.89%
Месячное изменение
5.24%
6-месячное изменение
25.20%
Годовое изменение
12.72%
28 сентября, воскресенье