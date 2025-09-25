- 개요
IWO: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
IWO 환율이 오늘 0.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 315.99이고 고가는 319.26이었습니다.
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
IWO News
자주 묻는 질문
What is IWO stock price today?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) stock is priced at 319.01 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 316.19, and trading volume reached 1576.
Does IWO stock pay dividends?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 319.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.72% and USD.
How to buy IWO stock?
You can buy iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) shares at the current price of 319.01. Orders are usually placed near 319.01 or 319.31, while 1576 and 0.67% show market activity.
How to invest into IWO stock?
Investing in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 219.19 - 327.84 and current price 319.01. Many compare 5.24% and 25.20% before placing orders at 319.01 or 319.31.
What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) in the past year was 327.84. Within 219.19 - 327.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 316.19 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) over the year was 219.19. Comparing it with the current 319.01 and 219.19 - 327.84 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did IWO stock split?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 316.19, and 12.72% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 316.19
- 시가
- 316.89
- Bid
- 319.01
- Ask
- 319.31
- 저가
- 315.99
- 고가
- 319.26
- 볼륨
- 1.576 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.89%
- 월 변동
- 5.24%
- 6개월 변동
- 25.20%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.72%