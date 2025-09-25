What is IWO stock price today? iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) stock is priced at 319.01 today. It trades within 0.89%, yesterday's close was 316.19, and trading volume reached 1576.

Does IWO stock pay dividends? iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 319.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.72% and USD.

How to buy IWO stock? You can buy iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) shares at the current price of 319.01. Orders are usually placed near 319.01 or 319.31, while 1576 and 0.67% show market activity.

How to invest into IWO stock? Investing in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 219.19 - 327.84 and current price 319.01. Many compare 5.24% and 25.20% before placing orders at 319.01 or 319.31.

What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) in the past year was 327.84. Within 219.19 - 327.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 316.19 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) over the year was 219.19. Comparing it with the current 319.01 and 219.19 - 327.84 shows potential long-term entry points.