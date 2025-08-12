Dövizler / AUDJPY
AUDJPY: Australian Dollar vs Yen
97.443 JPY 0.300 (0.31%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Australian Dollar Kâr para birimi: Yen
AUDJPY döviz kuru bugün -0.31% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 AUD başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 97.240 JPY ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 97.966 JPY aralığında işlem gördü.
Avustralya doları vs Japon yeni hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Avustralya doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
AUDJPY haberleri
- AUD/JPY weakens below 98.00 as BoJ holds interest rate steady at 0.5%
- AUD/JPY extends the decline to near 97.50 on downbeat Australian employment data
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Constructive outlook remains in play above 97.50
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Positive view remains in place, overbought RSI warrants caution for bulls
- AUD/JPY maintains position above 98.00 after disappointing Chinese data
- Прогноз по AUDJPY: сохраняет бычий настрой выше 98.00, перекупленный RSI требует осторожности для быков
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bullish tone remains intact near 97.50
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Keep bullish vibe above 97.00
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Keep bullish vibe above 96.50
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Tests confluence support zone near 96.50, nine-day EMA
- AUD/JPY holds ground near 97.00 following solid Australia Trade Balance data
- AUD/JPY holds near 97.00 as Australia Q2 GDP, China PMI beat forecasts
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Retains bullish bias, first upside target emerges near 97.00
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Resumes upward journey above 100-day EMA near 95.50
- AUD/JPY slips near 94.50 as inflation expectations ease in Australia
- AUD/JPY faces selling pressure below 95.00 amid cautious mood
- AUD/JPY dips below 96.00, geopolitical optimism limits downside
- AUD/JPY rises above 96.00 amid uncertain BoJ outlook, easing RBA rate cut odds
- AUD/JPY nears weekly low as JPY gains on upbeat Japan Q2 GDP
- AUD/JPY falls toward 95.50 as Japan's economy expands in Q2
- AUD/JPY falls to near 96.00 despite improved Australian labor data
- AUD/JPY Dips to Support, Australian Full-Time Jobs Boun
- AUD/JPY extends gains as risk tone lifts Aussie
- AUD/JPY trims gains to near 96.50 as RBA cuts rate to 3.60% as expected
Günlük aralık
97.240 97.966
Yıllık aralık
86.020 102.390
- Önceki kapanış
- 97.74 3
- Açılış
- 97.76 0
- Satış
- 97.44 3
- Alış
- 97.47 3
- Düşük
- 97.24 0
- Yüksek
- 97.96 6
- Hacim
- 58.958 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.31%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.27%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.04%
- Yıllık değişim
- -1.83%
