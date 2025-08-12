QuotazioniSezioni
AUDJPY: Australian Dollar vs Yen

97.443 JPY 0.300 (0.31%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Australian Dollar Valuta di profitto: Yen

Il tasso di cambio AUDJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 97.240 JPY e ad un massimo di 97.966 JPY per 1 AUD.

Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Australiano vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Australiano sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
97.240 97.966
Intervallo Annuale
86.020 102.390
Chiusura Precedente
97.74 3
Apertura
97.76 0
Bid
97.44 3
Ask
97.47 3
Minimo
97.24 0
Massimo
97.96 6
Volume
58.958 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.31%
Variazione Mensile
1.27%
Variazione Semestrale
4.04%
Variazione Annuale
-1.83%
