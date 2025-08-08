货币 / AUDJPY
AUDJPY: Australian Dollar vs Yen
97.685 JPY 0.015 (0.02%)
版块: 货币 基础: Australian Dollar 盈利货币: Yen
今日AUDJPY汇率已更改by 0.02%。当日，该货币每1AUD以低点97.523 JPY和高点97.701 JPY进行交易。
关注澳元vs日元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去澳元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AUDJPY新闻
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Constructive outlook remains in play above 97.50
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Positive view remains in place, overbought RSI warrants caution for bulls
- AUD/JPY maintains position above 98.00 after disappointing Chinese data
- Прогноз по AUDJPY: сохраняет бычий настрой выше 98.00, перекупленный RSI требует осторожности для быков
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bullish tone remains intact near 97.50
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Keep bullish vibe above 97.00
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Keep bullish vibe above 96.50
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Tests confluence support zone near 96.50, nine-day EMA
- AUD/JPY holds ground near 97.00 following solid Australia Trade Balance data
- AUD/JPY holds near 97.00 as Australia Q2 GDP, China PMI beat forecasts
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Retains bullish bias, first upside target emerges near 97.00
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Resumes upward journey above 100-day EMA near 95.50
- AUD/JPY slips near 94.50 as inflation expectations ease in Australia
- AUD/JPY faces selling pressure below 95.00 amid cautious mood
- AUD/JPY dips below 96.00, geopolitical optimism limits downside
- AUD/JPY rises above 96.00 amid uncertain BoJ outlook, easing RBA rate cut odds
- AUD/JPY nears weekly low as JPY gains on upbeat Japan Q2 GDP
- AUD/JPY falls toward 95.50 as Japan's economy expands in Q2
- AUD/JPY falls to near 96.00 despite improved Australian labor data
- AUD/JPY Dips to Support, Australian Full-Time Jobs Boun
- AUD/JPY extends gains as risk tone lifts Aussie
- AUD/JPY trims gains to near 96.50 as RBA cuts rate to 3.60% as expected
- AUD/JPY falls to near 96.00 as RBA rate cut expectations weigh
- AUD/JPY sits near weekly top, bulls await sustained move beyond 96.00 mark
日范围
97.523 97.701
年范围
86.020 102.390
- 前一天收盘价
- 97.67 0
- 开盘价
- 97.69 5
- 卖价
- 97.68 5
- 买价
- 97.71 5
- 最低价
- 97.52 3
- 最高价
- 97.70 1
- 交易量
- 154
- 日变化
- 0.02%
- 月变化
- 1.52%
- 6个月变化
- 4.30%
- 年变化
- -1.58%
17 九月, 星期三