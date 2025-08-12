通貨 / AUDJPY
AUDJPY: Australian Dollar vs Yen
97.598 JPY 0.145 (0.15%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Australian Dollar 利益通貨: Yen
AUDJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1AUDあたり97.240JPYの安値と97.966JPYの高値で取引されました。
オーストラリアドルvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、オーストラリアドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AUDJPY News
AUDJPY on the Community Forum
AUDJPYの取引アプリ
FREE
1日のレンジ
97.240 97.966
1年のレンジ
86.020 102.390
