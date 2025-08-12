Devises / AUDJPY
AUDJPY: Australian Dollar vs Yen
97.443 JPY 0.300 (0.31%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Australian Dollar Devise de profit: Yen
Le taux de change de AUDJPY a changé de -0.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 97.240 JPY et à un maximum de 97.966 JPY pour 1 AUD.
Suivez la dynamique Dollar Australien vs. Yen Japonais. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar Australien a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
AUDJPY Nouvelles
- AUD/JPY weakens below 98.00 as BoJ holds interest rate steady at 0.5%
- AUD/JPY extends the decline to near 97.50 on downbeat Australian employment data
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Constructive outlook remains in play above 97.50
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Positive view remains in place, overbought RSI warrants caution for bulls
- AUD/JPY maintains position above 98.00 after disappointing Chinese data
- Прогноз по AUDJPY: сохраняет бычий настрой выше 98.00, перекупленный RSI требует осторожности для быков
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bullish tone remains intact near 97.50
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Keep bullish vibe above 97.00
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Keep bullish vibe above 96.50
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Tests confluence support zone near 96.50, nine-day EMA
- AUD/JPY holds ground near 97.00 following solid Australia Trade Balance data
- AUD/JPY holds near 97.00 as Australia Q2 GDP, China PMI beat forecasts
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Retains bullish bias, first upside target emerges near 97.00
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Resumes upward journey above 100-day EMA near 95.50
- AUD/JPY slips near 94.50 as inflation expectations ease in Australia
- AUD/JPY faces selling pressure below 95.00 amid cautious mood
- AUD/JPY dips below 96.00, geopolitical optimism limits downside
- AUD/JPY rises above 96.00 amid uncertain BoJ outlook, easing RBA rate cut odds
- AUD/JPY nears weekly low as JPY gains on upbeat Japan Q2 GDP
- AUD/JPY falls toward 95.50 as Japan's economy expands in Q2
- AUD/JPY falls to near 96.00 despite improved Australian labor data
- AUD/JPY Dips to Support, Australian Full-Time Jobs Boun
- AUD/JPY extends gains as risk tone lifts Aussie
- AUD/JPY trims gains to near 96.50 as RBA cuts rate to 3.60% as expected
Range quotidien
97.240 97.966
Range Annuel
86.020 102.390
- Clôture Précédente
- 97.74 3
- Ouverture
- 97.76 0
- Bid
- 97.44 3
- Ask
- 97.47 3
- Plus Bas
- 97.24 0
- Plus Haut
- 97.96 6
- Volume
- 58.958 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.31%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.27%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 4.04%
- Changement Annuel
- -1.83%
20 septembre, samedi