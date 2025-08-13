Валюты / AUDJPY
AUDJPY: Australian Dollar vs Yen
97.626 JPY 0.163 (0.17%)
Сектор: Валюта Базовая: Australian Dollar Валюта прибыли: Yen
Курс AUDJPY за сегодня изменился на -0.17%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 97.535 JPY за 1 AUD, а максимальная — 97.947 JPY.
Следите за динамикой валютной пары Австралийский доллар против Японской иены. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Исторический график покажет, как изменялась цена на Австралийский доллар в прошлом. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Новости AUDJPY
- Прогноз по AUD/JPY: конструктивный взгляд сохраняется выше 97.50
- Прогноз по AUDJPY: позитивный взгляд сохраняется, перекупленный RSI требует осторожности для быков
- Пара AUD/JPY удерживает позицию выше 98,00 после разочаровывающих данных из Китая
- Прогноз по AUDJPY: сохраняет бычий настрой выше 98.00, перекупленный RSI требует осторожности для быков
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bullish tone remains intact near 97.50
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Keep bullish vibe above 97.00
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Keep bullish vibe above 96.50
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Tests confluence support zone near 96.50, nine-day EMA
- AUD/JPY holds ground near 97.00 following solid Australia Trade Balance data
- AUD/JPY holds near 97.00 as Australia Q2 GDP, China PMI beat forecasts
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Retains bullish bias, first upside target emerges near 97.00
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Resumes upward journey above 100-day EMA near 95.50
- AUD/JPY slips near 94.50 as inflation expectations ease in Australia
- AUD/JPY faces selling pressure below 95.00 amid cautious mood
- AUD/JPY dips below 96.00, geopolitical optimism limits downside
- AUD/JPY rises above 96.00 amid uncertain BoJ outlook, easing RBA rate cut odds
- AUD/JPY nears weekly low as JPY gains on upbeat Japan Q2 GDP
- AUD/JPY falls toward 95.50 as Japan's economy expands in Q2
- AUD/JPY falls to near 96.00 despite improved Australian labor data
- AUD/JPY Dips to Support, Australian Full-Time Jobs Boun
- AUD/JPY extends gains as risk tone lifts Aussie
FREE
Дневной диапазон
97.535 97.947
Годовой диапазон
86.020 102.390
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 97.78 9
- Open
- 97.82 6
- Bid
- 97.62 6
- Ask
- 97.65 6
- Low
- 97.53 5
- High
- 97.94 7
- Объем
- 25.440 K
- Дневное изменение
- -0.17%
- Месячное изменение
- 1.46%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 4.23%
- Годовое изменение
- -1.64%
17 сентября, среда