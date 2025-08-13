КотировкиРазделы
AUDJPY
AUDJPY: Australian Dollar vs Yen

97.626 JPY 0.163 (0.17%)
Сектор: Валюта Базовая: Australian Dollar Валюта прибыли: Yen

Курс AUDJPY за сегодня изменился на -0.17%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 97.535 JPY за 1 AUD, а максимальная — 97.947 JPY.

Следите за динамикой валютной пары Австралийский доллар против Японской иены. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Исторический график покажет, как изменялась цена на Австралийский доллар в прошлом. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
97.535 97.947
Годовой диапазон
86.020 102.390
Предыдущее закрытие
97.78 9
Open
97.82 6
Bid
97.62 6
Ask
97.65 6
Low
97.53 5
High
97.94 7
Объем
25.440 K
Дневное изменение
-0.17%
Месячное изменение
1.46%
6-месячное изменение
4.23%
Годовое изменение
-1.64%
17 сентября, среда