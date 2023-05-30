Supply Demand Trend

indicators included

supply and demand indicator

Specification Buy trade A SUPPORT zone (or immediately forms above the support zone)

if the candle sticks are below either the middle or the lower band

NO BUY TRADE IN THE RESISTANCE ZONE (RED HIGHLIGHTED ZONE),

Sell trade

A RESISTANCE zone (or immediately forms below the resistance zone)

if the candle sticks are above either the middle or the upper band

NO SELL TRADE IN THE SUPPORT ZONE (GREEN HIGHLIGHTED ZONE),

In the supply zone, the prices are higher than the bid price and in the demand zone, they are lower.

Supply and Demand Forex – The driving force behind changes in price is supply and demand. When there are more buyers than sellers, the market price will move up. Conversely, when there are more sellers than buyers, the market price will move down. When buyers and sellers are more or less even, the market will range.







