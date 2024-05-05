Time Based AutoCloser

This EA automatically closes all Open Trades and Pending Orders at your specified Date & Time.

There is no option in Meta Trader to automatically close all Open Trades and Pending Orders at your specified Date & Time. Here comes this EA “Time Based AutoCloser” using which you just provide your desired Closing Date & Time and on reaching it, all open trades and pending orders will be automatically closed.

Input of EA

Your Desired Closing Date & Time (for example 2023.01.31 12:30)

(Please note that this input date & time should be w.r.t your MetaTrader’s time.)

MT5 Version 

The MT5 Version can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98040



