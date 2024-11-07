The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals.

This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading.

The First Dawn helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts.



Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to:

Snap the Peaks and Bottoms/toughs

Enter early when the trend beginning

Take advantage of retracements

Identify swing trades

The introductory price is $50. The next price will be $85 after the first 10 purchases.



MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126244



Adjust the sensitivity by adjusting the Zigzag and Rsi.

2. The search index is also vital, keep is small to get more signals (But must be above 5).

3. Use Trend Filter: You can filter the arrows based on the MA values to display arrows based on the trend.

4. Trade Mode: You can select the different modes here. They each display different arrows based on the internal logic.

The Sweet Overflow works best without the filter.

The Trickle has more arrows and is best used with the filter compared to the Sweet Flow.

The Flood Gates has many arrows, but for early detection. I would not use the filter in this case as the trend can start very early, making the filter counterintuitive.





Contact me after the purchase for set files.



Here are some settings used for screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759746



Happy trading.



