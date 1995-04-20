ATR system 17
- Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
System 17 with ATR Strategy is a trend-Momentum system filtered by volatility. Averange true range is the indicator of volatility that I use as filter.
Best time frame for this trading system is 30 min.
Currency pairs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, NZD/USD, EUR/JPY.
Metarader Indicators:
System 17 (trend following indicator with arrow buy and sell), this indicator is formed by moving average 12 period, close,
Bollinger Bands period 8, deviation 0.75,
Moving average 21 period, close,
Bollinger Bands period 9, deviation 0.75,
Average True Range (ATR) 14 period with moving average smoothed 5 period.
RSI Filter 9 period.