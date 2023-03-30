Open price Range MT4

The ORB The Opening Range Breakout or the OPR 'Open Price Range' MT5 Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automatically tracking market openings range, custom ranges, sessions, and Asian ranges. This dynamic indicator is perfect for price action traders, offering unparalleled precision and accuracy without any manual effort.

Key Features:

  1. London ORB The Opening Range Breakout  : Automatically displays the London open price range.
  2. New York ORB The Opening Range Breakout  : Effortlessly tracks the New York open price range.
  3. Custom Session ORB The Opening Range Breakout  : Allows for the configuration of custom session open price ranges
  4. Asian Range Visualization: The indicator automatically visualizes the Asian range.
  5. Personalization: Offers options for personalized color and line styles.

The 'Open Price Range' MT5 Indicator is a fully adaptable tool designed to cater to your individual trading preferences. You can select the sessions that align with your trading strategy, add tailored sessions for Asian markets or news events, and adjust color and line styles to match your unique trading approach.

Boost your trading potential today with the 'Open Price Range' MT5 Indicator and watch your trading performance reach new heights!


