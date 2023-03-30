Open price Range MT4

The ORB The Opening Range Breakout or the OPR 'Open Price Range' MT5 Indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automatically tracking market openings range, custom ranges, sessions, and Asian ranges. This dynamic indicator is perfect for price action traders, offering unparalleled precision and accuracy without any manual effort.

Key Features:

  1. London ORB The Opening Range Breakout  : Automatically displays the London open price range.
  2. New York ORB The Opening Range Breakout  : Effortlessly tracks the New York open price range.
  3. Custom Session ORB The Opening Range Breakout  : Allows for the configuration of custom session open price ranges
  4. Asian Range Visualization: The indicator automatically visualizes the Asian range.
  5. Personalization: Offers options for personalized color and line styles.

The 'Open Price Range' MT5 Indicator is a fully adaptable tool designed to cater to your individual trading preferences. You can select the sessions that align with your trading strategy, add tailored sessions for Asian markets or news events, and adjust color and line styles to match your unique trading approach.

Boost your trading potential today with the 'Open Price Range' MT5 Indicator and watch your trading performance reach new heights!


Plus de l'auteur
Countdown Candle Close
Sid Ali Temkit
3 (1)
Indicateurs
The Candle Countdown Timer for MetaTrader 4 (also available for MT5) is a vital indicator designed to help you manage your trading time effectively. It keeps you updated about market open and close times by displaying the remaining time before the current candle closes and a new one forms. This powerful tool enables you to make well-informed trading decisions. Key Features: Asia Range: Comes with an option to extend the range. Broker Time, New York, London Time: Displays the current broker time
FREE
Open Price Range
Sid Ali Temkit
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur "Open Price Range" MQL5 ! Cet indicateur de pointe dessine la plage de prix d'ouverture pour les marchés de New York et de Londres, offrant une vue automatique de la plage de prix d'ouverture, vous donnant un avantage dans vos décisions de trading. Personnalisez l'indicateur à votre guisei avec les options d'entrée de couleur et de style de ligne. Vous pouvez choisir les couleurs pour correspondre à votre style de trading et faire ressortir les lignes. L'indicateur c
Countdown Candle Close MT4
Sid Ali Temkit
4 (1)
Indicateurs
introducing the Candle Countdown Indicator for MT4 - the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize their efficiency and stay ahead of the market! This free indicator displays countdown timers for the close of each candle on the M1, M5, M15, H1, and H4 timeframes, giving you real-time visibility into how much time you have left to make your next trade. Whether you're a scalper looking for quick profits or a longer-term trader looking to capitalize on larger trends, the Candle Countdown Indica
FREE
Swing Levels MT4
Sid Ali Temkit
Indicateurs
The Swing Levels Support and Resistance Indicator is a robust tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders (also available for MT4). It aids in identifying crucial market levels where price direction may change by showcasing: Swing High and Swing Lows across all timeframes Previous Highs and Lows for Day, Week, and Month ICT US Midnight level and Yesterday Midnight Level ICT US Preopen 8:30 AM Level Rounded Levels This indicator features a toggle button, enabling you to display or hide these levels o
Global Forex Session Highlighter MT4
Sid Ali Temkit
Indicateurs
Introducing the   'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT4 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most
Swing levels
Sid Ali Temkit
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Swing Levels Support and Resistance Indicator is a robust tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders (also available for MT4). It aids in identifying crucial market levels where price direction may change by showcasing: Swing High and Swing Lows across all timeframes Previous Highs and Lows for Day, Week, and Month US Midnight level and Yesterday Midnight Level US Preopen 8:30 AM Level Rounded Levels This indicator features a toggle button, enabling you to display or hide these levels on the ch
Global Forex Session Highlighter
Sid Ali Temkit
Indicateurs
Introducing the 'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most act
