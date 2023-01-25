Itrade Manager MT4

Itrade manager expert advisor (EA) is a type of software that can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks related to managing trades in the financial markets. Some of the ways in which the Itrade manager EA can help you trade better include:

Itrade manager EA can automatically modify, and close trades based on predefined rules and conditions, freeing you up to focus on other aspects of your trading strategy. Managing risk: Itrade manager EA can help you manage risk by placing stop-loss and take-profit at predetermined levels. This can help you limit your potential losses and lock in profits when your trades are in a profitable position. Improving efficiency: Itrade manager EA can help you streamline your trade management process, allowing you to execute trades more quickly and efficiently.

It's important to note that Itrade manager EA is not a substitute for careful analysis and sound trading judgment. It's essential to thoroughly understand and test any trade management tool before using it to manage your trades.





Available Features:

-Open trades Buttons (Buy&Sell) (Percentage Lot / Fixed Lot) Selectable.

-Trailing Stop, Step, Start. (From Open Price or From Stop Loss).

-BreakEven Set, Start.

-Partial Close Percentage / Per Pips / On Chart Button / Horizontal Line ( Added On Chart when a Trade is open).

-Daily Close Profit/Loss (Percentage or Money Amount) / Button on Chart To Close All Trade.





